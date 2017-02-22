Bloggytown

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Orlando ranks No. 2 in Forbes' fastest-growing cities list

Posted By on Wed, Feb 22, 2017 at 3:37 PM

click image PHOTO VIA JOE SHLABOTNIK ON FLICKR.
  • Photo via Joe Shlabotnik on Flickr.
The results are in: Orlando is one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the country.

According to Forbes, Orlando is No. 2 in the country, just behind Cape Coral, in its ranking of the country's fastest-growing metropolitan cities.

Every year, Forbes compiles a list of America's fastest-growing cities in an effort to give a "holistic picture" of places on the upswing.

The magazine uses data provided by Moody's Analytics to compare the country's 100 largest metropolitan statistical areas in measures such as population, employment, wages, economic output and home values, coming up with a ranking of the top 25.

Florida cities dominate the list with nine out of 25, more than any other state. Six of those cities are included in the list's top 10.

The Cape Coral-Fort Myers area took the top spot, with a population increase of 3.39 percent and a projected growth rate of 3.61 percent for 2017.

The Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford area ranks No. 2 on the list, but was No. 1 in job growth for 2016 at 4.57 percent. That growth is expected to decrease a bit this year however, with a projected rate of 3.54 percent.

The Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach area, Jacksonville, the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton area, and the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater area also made the top 10.

