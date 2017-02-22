Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Bloggytown

New study says Orlando's traffic is one of the world's worst

Posted By on Wed, Feb 22, 2017 at 12:26 PM

PHOTO VIA WATTSKL/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via wattskl/Instagram
If you ask any Orlando native about the time they spend in traffic, they'll probably respond with a groan and the simple but defeated response "too much."

In a recent study conducted by Intrix, a Washington-based tech company that provides traffic data and statistics, Orlando barely missed the top 10 percent when it comes to length of time people spend stuck in traffic, ranking 28th out of 240 cities in the U.S.

Out of the entire world, Orlando ranked 148th out of 1,064 cities.

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA INTRIX
  • Photo via Intrix

According to the study, Orlandoans spent 7 percent of their driving time and 31.7 hours in traffic last year.

Statistically, Orlando has never ranked well when it comes to anything related to traffic. Already in 2017 there have been more than 3,500 crashes in Orange County alone, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles reports.

Last year another study ranked Florida drivers the worst in America, which makes sense with the flow of constant tourists and uninsured drivers in the state.

Want to spend less time on the road? Maybe check out Parkersburg, West Virginia, a city where drivers only spent about 3 hours in traffic for the entire year of 2016.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. There's a strong rumor that Disney World will be getting a massive gondola system Read More

  2. Savage UCF student grades ex-girlfriend's apology letter Read More

  3. Here are all the town halls happening in Central Florida this week Read More

  4. You can now retire to Margaritaville, also known as Volusia County Read More

  5. Inoculum Ale Works releases special absinthe-inspired beer at Ten10 Brewing Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation