This Craigslist ad offering to pay Trump supporters to go to his Florida rally is probably fake

click to enlarge
A recent Craigslist ad
is offering to pay Trump supporters to show up to this weekend's rally in Melbourne, Florida, and more than likely it's fake as hell.
The ad calls for "enthusiastic patriots" to show up to the rally at Orlando Melbourne International Airport, and, as a gesture of appreciation for their support, to stop by "several small tents" to pick up a "complimentary gift or cash voucher."
First off, there have been a tremendous amount of unverified claims from both the right and the left that supporters/protesters are being paid to show up to political events. These claims have been made since the beginning of the last election, and not one instance has been proven.
In this case, overtly saying they're going to pay supporters with gift cards and cash vouchers is so overtly dumb, it can't possibly be real.
Most importantly, it's impossible to know if this ad is real or fake without attending this Saturday's rally, which we will be doing. And if we see people getting paid to go this rally, we'll let you know. To be honest, that would be an amazing story.
But until then, this ad reeks of bullshit mostly because Craigslist has been the classic go-to
for ads offering payment to political supporters or protesters, and every time they're fake.
The New York Times
wrote a great piece about how fake stories, like this, go viral. Even Fox News' Tucker Carlson is sick of this shit
. But of course, our president seems to love these conspiracy theories...
So, why even report it? We believe that you should be made aware of misinformation. Whether or not an ad like this reinforces your beliefs, or shatters your beliefs, it shouldn't matter. What does matter is that we don't let this garbage become normal dialogue.
Look, if you think Trump supporters are corrupt, this ad will confirm that. If you think progressives are corrupt, it confirms that too. Lastly, if you think Orlando Weekly
peddles #fakenews, well, this story will most definitely confirm that.
Stay woke.