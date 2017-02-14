Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Bloggytown

Trump's Florida vacations are costing local law enforcement $1.5 million in overtime

Posted By on Tue, Feb 14, 2017 at 12:21 PM

click image PHOTO VIA GAGE SKIDMORE ON FLICKR
  • Photo via Gage Skidmore on Flickr
This week, Donald Trump will be visiting his Mar-a-Lago resort for the third weekend in a row, which means that local law authorities will again have to foot the bill for protecting the president.

Since his election, Trump has spent about 25 and a half days at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

According to the Palm Beach Post, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department has raked up $1.5 million in overtime costs for Trump's visits since he was elected president in November.

Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw told the Post that security costs are amounting to about $60,000 a day during Trump's visits to the county, which means that, in total, the agency has spent more than a million dollars protecting him.

Bradshaw says he is confident the money his department spent in aiding Secret Service with the president's protection will be reimbursed, but county administrators seem skeptical.

The sheriff's office isn't the only one losing money when the president visits.

Lantana airport businesses say that in just the last two weekends, Trump has cost them thousands of dollars, and they continue to worry that the hassle of frequent airport shutdowns will scare customers away to other airports.

The Post also reports that West Palm Beach Chief Financial Officer Mark Parks estimated city police and fire rescue crews have incurred about $26,000 so far in overtime costs during Trump's February visits.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Tin and Taco, a new downtown Mexican spot, opens for real on Valentine's Day Read More

  2. Donald Trump will visit Mar-a-Lago again this Friday, for the third weekend in a row Read More

  3. Marco Rubio accepted more money from Trump's cabinet nominees than any other senator Read More

  4. Disney drops YouTube star PewDiePie over anti-semitic videos Read More

  5. Geyser Point Bar & Grill opens today at Disney's Wilderness Lodge Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation