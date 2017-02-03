The Gist

Friday, February 3, 2017

Cinemark wants you to know that they're still open, despite Artegon closing

Posted By on Fri, Feb 3, 2017 at 5:42 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CINEMARK
  • Photo via Cinemark
You might not be able to shop at Artegon Marketplace anymore, but you can still catch a movie there.

According to Cinemark, the movie theater at the "anti-mall" will remain open for business despite Artegon's closure last month.

The Lightstone Group, who owns the mall, closed the mall's doors on Jan. 26. Only Bass Pro Shops, Ron Jon, Putting Edge, Fuddruckers, Sky Zone and Cinemark remain open, according to a statement on Artegon's website.

Cinemark will remain open under its official new name, the Cinemark Orlando and XD Theatre.

The theater features a Studio Eats Bar and Grill offering a variety of drinks and a full menu with food that can be brought into the auditorium during movies.

The theater will continue its weekly specials, including special discounts for seniors and on films shown on Tuesdays.

