Sunday, January 29, 2017

Protesters plan rally at Orlando International Airport to support immigrant, Muslim communities

Posted By on Sun, Jan 29, 2017 at 9:31 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
In the wake of President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at refugees and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries, local protesters have planned a rally at Orlando International Airport on Sunday to support immigrant and Muslim communities.

The "Rally to Support Central Florida Muslims" event, created on Facebook by a group called “Support Central Florida Muslim Community,” will peacefully demonstrate at the airport on Jan. 29 from noon to 2 p.m.  The group will first meet in the parking lot of the shopping plaza where the FedEx Office Print & Ship Center, 6651 S. Semoran Blvd., Suite 107, is located for some training.

"Thank you or standing with the Muslim community, and all immigrants here in the U.S. and abroad," the group writes on Facebook. "Trump's policies stand juxtaposed to our values– this is not who we are. The United States and Orlando stands with our immigrants."

Thousands protested in airports across the country Saturday night as four federal judges ruled against the order signed by Trump. At least one granted an emergency stay for citizens of the seven countries who were already here and people who are in transit and hold valid visas. Trump's executive order suspends entry of all refugees into the country for 120 and bars Syrian refugees indefinitely. Citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, will be blocked entry into the U.S. for 90 days. The New York Times reports the Department of Homeland Security is also stopping green card holders from those countries from re-entering the U.S.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that "no airport operations were impacted in Orlando on Saturday, and officials said there were no direct flights to any of the seven countries in the order."

