FBI releases graphic evidence photos from inside Pulse nightclub

This afternoon, the FBI released over 400 evidence photos from insidethe gay nightclub Pulse, where 49 were killed in the largest mass shooting in modern American history.The photos were released through the City of Orlando's website and are incredibly difficult to view, mostly because many of the images are very graphic.Among the bullet holes, and spilt drinks, blood smears are clearly visible.The photos, which were taken on June 20 (eight days after the shooting), show where the Orlando Police Department used explosives to blow holes in the walls of the club, the bathrooms where victims hid from the shooter Omar Mateen, as well as aerial shots of the crime scene.Among the images are equipment photos from both OfficerAdam Gruler, who was working at Pulse on the night of June 12, andOfficer Michael Napolitano, who was struck during the shootout.The FBI arrested the shooter's wife, Noor Salman , on federal obstruction charges Monday.