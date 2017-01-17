FBI releases graphic evidence photos from inside Pulse nightclub

click to enlarge
This afternoon, the FBI released over 400 evidence photos from inside
the gay nightclub Pulse, where 49 were killed in the largest mass shooting in modern American history.
The photos were released through the City of Orlando's website and are incredibly difficult to view, mostly because many of the images are very graphic.
Among the bullet holes, and spilt drinks, blood smears are clearly visible.
The photos, which were taken on June 20 (eight days after the shooting), show where the Orlando Police Department used explosives to blow holes in the walls of the club, the bathrooms where victims hid from the shooter Omar Mateen, as well as aerial shots of the crime scene.
click to enlarge
Among the images are equipment photos from both Officer
Adam Gruler, who was working at Pulse on the night of June 12, and
Officer Michael Napolitano, who was struck during the shootout.
click to enlarge
The FBI arrested the shooter's wife, Noor Salman
, on federal obstruction charges Monday.
We feel that it's important to let our readers know that these photos have become public, but out of respect for the victims and their families we will not show all the photos on our site. If you must view them for whatever reason, you can do so here.