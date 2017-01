Noor Salman, wife of Pulse mass shooter, arrested by FBI

click to enlarge Photo via Facebook

The wife of mass shooter Omar Mateen, who killed 49 people at the gay nightclub Pulse last June, was arrested by FBI agents at her home outside of San Francisco.The New York Times reports Noor Salman was arrested on charges of obstruction in connection to the shooting. Mateen was killed during the incident in a shootout with police. In November, Salman told theshe was "unaware of everything" and had no involvement or knowledge of her husband's plans to carry out the massacre.After interviewing Salman, however, investigators did not believe she was telling the truth about Mateen's plans for a mass shooting, according to theSalman is expected to appear in federal court in California tomorrow.