Thursday, January 12, 2017

Brightline railway debuts new Orlando to Miami passenger train

Posted By on Thu, Jan 12, 2017 at 6:40 PM

PHOTO VIA BRIGHTLINE
  • Photo via Brightline
Brightline railway, which will someday connect Orlando to Miami, debuted its first train in West Palm Beach on Wednesday, and it's pretty slick.

According to USA Today, Brightline's first high-speed train was delivered to West Palm Beach and made its public appearance on January 11. The new trains will feature free WiFi, larger seats and wider aisles, but most importantly a speedy 3 hour haul to Miami.

Brightline is a privately-owned railway company that is expected to make a much needed impact on Florida's public transport system. The railway is expected to be completed in two phases, with West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami in phase one, which will begin construction in 2017. Orlando is part of phase two, which is expected start sometime in 2018.

Orlando's expected location is set for the Orlando International Airport, allowing for direct travel to MiamiCentral Station.

No word yet on ticket prices.
PHOTO VIA BRIGHTLINE
  • Photo via Brightline

PHOTO VIA BRIGHTLINE
  • Photo via Brightline
PHOTO VIA BRIGHTLINE
  • Photo via Brightline
PHOTO VIA BRIGHTLINE
  • Photo via Brightline
PHOTO VIA BRIGHTLINE
  • Photo via Brightline

