Disney now has a one-day meal plan, in case buying two separate meals is too confusing

click to enlarge Photo via Disney

Magic Kingdom

Disney World’s meal plans have been a popular choice for years for guests staying on property, but the meal plans were only available for multiple days and had other restrictions. Now Disney is testing a new One Day Meal Plan any guest can purchase.The pilot program includes two meals, one before 4 p.m. and one after, both at a quick-service location for $29 for adults, or $12 for kids ages 3 to 9.Known as Dine-on-the-Go, the new plan allows guests to pay once for their meals and, depending on what they buy, can save money versus buying both meals separately. Quick-service locations included in the plan are Casey’s Corner, Columbia Harbour House, Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café, Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café and Pinocchio Village Haus.Included in the plan are two entrées, one before 4 p.m. and one after, with a non-alcoholic beverage at each. The plan does not include dessert or any snacks and no discounts are offered,including for annual passholders.Meal plans can be purchased at Vacation Planning booths found throughout the park. Currently, the plan is only available atWhile the kid's plan is definitely a value at $12, the adult one, at $29, seems a bit high for two quick-service meals. It's easy to purchase two quick-service meals for less than $29, so this plan only works for those who intend to buy the most expensive items on the menu or are interested in paying for the convenience of not having to pull out their wallet multiple times during the day.The pilot will run through Feb. 22, but as with all tests, it could end earlier if deemed a failure or later if viewed as a success.