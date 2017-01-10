Authorities are now offering a $100k reward for info leading to arrest of Markeith Loyd

Loyd is the prime suspect in Monday's shooting of OPD Master Sgt. Debra Clayton. the 40-year-old is also wanted for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend on December 13.
Since yesterday @CrimelineFL has received more than 300 tips on Markeith Loyd. There has never been a reward this large. $100K pic.twitter.com/Q0T1zhvxiW— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 10, 2017
Speaking to the press Tuesday afternoon, Police Chief John Mina emphasized his departments commitment to capturing Loyd. "There are hundreds of officers and deputies working around the clock. There are teams of detectives assigned just to following up leads to catch Markeith Loyd. We will not stop until we find him," said Mina. "We'll get him, it's only a matter of time."
We are all focused on bringing Markeith Loyd to justice. We are working on having arrest warrants signed for those who have have aided him. pic.twitter.com/ChiafnPGWw— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 10, 2017
