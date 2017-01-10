Bloggytown

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Authorities are now offering a $100k reward for info leading to arrest of Markeith Loyd

Posted By on Tue, Jan 10, 2017 at 3:05 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MARKEITH LOYD/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Markeith Loyd/Facebook
Authorities are now offering a $100k for any information leading to the arrest of murder suspect Markeith Loyd, who is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous.

According to the Orlando Police Department, there has never been a bounty this large.
Loyd is the prime suspect in Monday's shooting of OPD Master Sgt. Debra Clayton. the 40-year-old is also wanted for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend on December 13.

Since Monday, Crime Line Florida has received over 300 tips to Loyds whereabouts.  Orlando Police also says they are currently working to file warrants for those who they believe have been assisting Loyd.  Speaking to the press Tuesday afternoon, Police Chief John Mina emphasized his departments commitment to capturing Loyd.  "There are hundreds of officers and deputies working around the clock. There are teams of detectives assigned just to following up leads to catch Markeith Loyd. We will not stop until we find him," said Mina. "We'll get him, it's only a matter of time." 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

