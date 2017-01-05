Trump supporters are mad Publix is covering up fake news tabloids

click to enlarge
A recent decision by Publix grocery stores to cover up the National Enquire
, a tabloid that has featured incredibly stupid and fake "scoops" like "Supreme Court Justice Scalia–Murdered By a Hooker
," has Trump supporters calling for a boycott.
The specific cover in question is the recent expose, "Trump Takes Charge."
However, in a statement
posted to the grocer's website, Publix said the decision to cover-up National Enquirer
was not political.
“Recently, due to continual complaints, Publix added The National Enquirer
to the list of titles we permanently cover in our stores. Please know that this decision was based solely on a long history of customer complaints regarding offensive and objectionable material, not in response to a particular cover or any political views.”
Regardless, Trump supporters still want to be mad about this...
It's no secret that the National Inquire
is beyond "cozy" with Trump and it's easy to see why Trump supporters feel that this is an attack on their leader.
The not-even-trying-to-hide-it "newspaper" has printed total bullshit stories during the past election that benefited Trump, like "Ted Cruz Father Linked to JFK Assassination,
" "Hillary: 6 Months to Live
," oh, and don't forget about the one where Ben Carson was crippling his patients
. Look, it doesn't take a brain surgeon of Carson's caliber to notice that Trump was spared from the hot coals.
In response to the Ted Cruz story, Trump respond in a Facebook post, "Ted Cruz’s problem with the National Enquirer is his and his alone, and while they were right about O.J. Simpson, John Edwards, and many others, I certainly hope they are not right about Lyin’ Ted Cruz.”
Trump loves the fake news tabloids. He's even written
several articles for the National Inquirer,
and has been vocal in his praise of American Media president David Pecker.
But despite Trump's relationship with the tabloid, the decision from Publix to block the National Inquirer s
eems to have more to do with the fact it's just an offensive rag that no one should have to look at.
"Some magazine titles have pushed the limits with pictures and occasional controversial, sexual and inflammatory words that result in significant customer concerns," said Publix. "When that occurs, we advise our stores to maintain a permanent cover over such publications. A blinder will continue to be placed over this magazine every week, regardless of cover content."