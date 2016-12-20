Tuesday, December 20, 2016
The first ever Publix Starbucks opened in the Winter Park Village location
Colin Wolf
Dec 20, 2016
Photo via silcervi/Instagram
Located next to the deli, the first Starbucks to ever grace the inside of a Publix opened at the Winter Park Village location.
The Winter Park Village Publix is the first of four locations that will be testing out the new satellite Starbucks, which opened
last Thursday, December 15.
According to a spokesman with Publix, the other locations include
Tampa, Charlotte, and
Winston-Salem.
The time frame for those locations has not been determined.
