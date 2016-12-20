The first ever Publix Starbucks opened in the Winter Park Village location

click image Photo via silcervi/Instagram

Located next to the deli, the first Starbucks to ever grace the inside of a Publix opened at the Winter Park Village location.The Winter Park Village Publix is the first of four locations that will be testing out the new satellite Starbucks, which openedlast Thursday, December 15.According to a spokesman with Publix, the other locations includeTampa, Charlotte, andWinston-Salem.The time frame for those locations has not been determined.