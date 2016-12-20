Bloggytown

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Pulse families sue Facebook, Twitter and Google

Posted By on Tue, Dec 20, 2016 at 10:11 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Family members of victims killed in the mass shooting at the gay nightclub Pulse are suing Facebook, Twitter and Google for helping to radicalize the Orlando shooter by allegedly providing "material support" to the terrorist group ISIS.

Fox News reports the lawsuit was filed in a federal court in Michigan on behalf of the families of Pulse victims Tevin Crosby, Javier Jorge-Reyes and Juan Ramon Guerrero. The suit argues the platforms provided ISIS with accounts that it uses to spread extremist views to new recruits and raise money, leading to its explosive growth.

ISIS said it was responsible for the attack after Omar Mateen, 29, pledged allegiance to the group during the shooting, though later, an investigation found Mateen did not belong to the organization but was influenced by them.

While a federal law protects publishers from the liability of its users' speech, a lawyer for the families tells USA Today that the web companies should be held responsible because "they create unique content by combining ISIS postings with advertisements in a way that is specifically targeted at the viewer."

