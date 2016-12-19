Tip Jar

Monday, December 19, 2016

SeaWorld offers New Year's Eve events, including fancy food and reserved seating

Posted By on Mon, Dec 19, 2016 at 10:08 AM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA SEAWORLD ORLANDO
With less than two weeks to go, New Year’s Eve is fast approaching. SeaWorld Orlando is here with numerous ways to help ring in the new year (or ring out this crap one), including a $199 four-course meal.

The Dine with Shamu meal will get a New Year’s upgrade with a souvenir photo and a private Hilltop Patio viewing area for the fireworks. The $99 package also includes a buffet-style meal with options such as pork loin, shrimp jambalaya, snow crab clusters and Caribbean seafood ceviche.

But the deal everyone is talking about is the $199 New Year’s Eve Celebration Dining and Fireworks Package, which includes a four-course meal at Sharks Underwater Grill followed by reserved seating at the Bayside Stadium for the fireworks. One beer, wine or cocktail is provided with the meal and a souvenir group photo is included.

For those looking for a day at the park without fancy food or photos with strangers, SeaWorld is also selling a special ticket that guarantees reserved seating at most of the holiday shows. With New Year’s Eve being one of the busiest days of the year for the area theme parks, this $49 upgrade doesn’t seem all that bad compared to the lines that can sometimes reach multiple-hour waits. The package includes reserved seating for Clyde and Seamore's Countdown to Christmas (6:45 p.m. showing), O Wondrous Night live nativity show (8 p.m. showing), Shamu Miracles (10 p.m. showing) and the Winter Wonderland on Ice skating show (11:20 p.m. showing).

All three packages are limited and may sell out before New Year's Eve. All require but do not include park admission.

