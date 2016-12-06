Epcot's Spaceship Earth transformed into the Death Star last night
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Tue, Dec 6, 2016 at 8:01 AM
click to enlarge
Photo via Disney
In celebration of both Star Wars at Disney's Hollywood Studios and the upcoming film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Epcot's Spaceship Earth was transformed into a giant Death Star using digital projections last night.
The media only event was hosted by the Disney Parks Blog and took place after hours. Those lucky enough to attend were treated to a special visit from one of the stars of the upcoming film – Mads Mikkelsen, who plays Galen Erso.
Disney also announced that the AWR Troopers from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will be added to the roster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Star Wars Launch Bay. The attraction will also be updated with new props from the upcoming film.