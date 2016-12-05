The Heard

Monday, December 5, 2016

The Heard

Band of the Week: Debt Neglector

Posted By on Mon, Dec 5, 2016 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge MIKE ORTIZ, WWW.MIKEORTIZ.ME
  • Mike Ortiz, www.mikeortiz.me

Welcome to Orlando Weekly's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Debt Neglector.

Debt Neglector is playing Will's Pub tonight (Monday, Dec. 5) for Will's Birthday.

Just the facts:
Who's in the band?
  • Alex Goldfarb - Bass / Vocals
  • Chris Kretzer - Guitar / Vocals
  • Chris Pfister - Guitar /  Vocals
  • Zach Anderson - Drums

When did the band form?
January 2016. Although we didn’t find a drummer until May, so our progress was limited to Garageband demos and couch sessions until then.

Currently available releases:
We don’t have anything available just yet. We just recorded 15 songs at ABKA studios in Orlando and are waiting on the final mix. Twelve or 13 will be used for our debut full-length and we’ll have a few left over for something else.

Upcoming Shows:
Dec. 5 @ Will's Pub for Will's Birthday
Dec. 22 @ Will's Pub with Teen Agers and Awkward Age
Dec. 23 @ New World Brewery (Tampa) with Teen Agers and Awkward Age

Websites:
Facebook
Instagram

Describe your sound in five words:
Punk, grunge, catchy, aggressive, melodic

Five questions:
What has been your most memorable show so far?
We played The Fest in Gainesville this past October and it was cool to play out of town with this band for the first time. It was also Kretzer's first Fest appearance and that was pretty special for him. We got to sort of kick Fest off Friday night, and we had a good crowd of people and friends from all over the country watching us and hearing us for the first time.

Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
Teen Agers, because they’re a great band and great buds.

What description gets used for your band that you would most
like to correct people on? Why?
This one is hard because we haven’t released anything for people to critique yet. I’m sure the inevitable comparisons to Hootie and the Blowfish will come when our record is released and to those people I say, “Hey. Not cool.”

What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
Favorite thing about being an Orlando band is easily the community that the music scene here has cultivated. We have incredible venues like Will’s Pub and great bands like Teen Agers, Panther Camp, Caffiends, Copper Bones, Wet Nurse, The Areolas (R.I.P.), Golden Pelicans and more. I could literally go on and on about the talented people making music in this city that inspire us to get off our couches and try to do something.

Worst thing is probably the location. Florida is great and playing in Orlando, Gainesville, Tampa, St. Augustine, Miami, etc. is awesome. But it can feel a little isolating down here at times. My (Alex's) older bands had very little success on tour through the rest of the Southeast. Maybe we didn’t know the right people? But it can be a little hard not to be envious of some of those northeastern bands that can play Philly, Pittsburgh, New York, D.C., Boston, Richmond and Jersey all in a week without breaking a sweat. Everything seems more compact and easier to access once you're as far north as Virginia. The drives are shorter, the cities are fuller and more diverse, and in my experience it’s just been a little easier to tour up there. I’m totally willing to be proven wrong on this and hopefully we can have some good experiences in the rest of the Southeast with this band.

Any big news to share?
We don't have any specific details to share but the what, where, and when of our LP release is coming soon. We've also reached out to Darius Rucker about a possible support tour and are eagerly awaiting his response.

