Thursday, December 1, 2016

Stefano LaCommare unretires to open Nonno Ristorante

Posted By on Thu, Dec 1, 2016 at 2:06 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA NONNO'S RISTORANTE ITALIANO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Nonno's Ristorante Italiano/Facebook
You can take the man out of the restaurant, but you can't take the restaurant out of the man.

click to enlarge Stefano LaCommare - PHOTO VIA NONNO'S RISTORANTE ITALIANO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Nonno's Ristorante Italiano/Facebook
  • Stefano LaCommare
Seems local restaurateur Stefano LaCommare (Stefano's Trattoria, Il Pescatore) wasn't taking very nicely to retirement.

Soon after calling it quits in early 2015, LaCommare helped daughter Antonella open Antonella's Pizzeria on Fairbanks Avenue earlier this year, and now he and son Leonardo will open Nonno's Ristorante Italiano in Altamonte Springs later this month or early January.

Nonno (the name reflects Stefano's grandfather status) won't serve pizzas and calzones – those can be had at Antonella's – but will focus more on seafood and traditional Sicilian fare. The menu will also include paninis and flatbreads.

Welcome back, Stefano … deep down, we knew you'd be back.

For more info, visit nonnositalianrestaurant.com.




