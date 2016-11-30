Bloggytown

Wednesday, November 30, 2016

White supremacist fliers posted around UCF campus

Posted By on Wed, Nov 30, 2016 at 1:18 PM

click image PHOTO VIA UCF HILLEL
Fliers with messages from a white supremacist group were found posted around the University of Central Florida campus this week.

Central Florida Hillel, a Jewish community organization on campus, posted on Facebook a photo of fliers found on campus, saying in a statement:
"Central Florida Hillel was disheartened to see these posters on campus today. While we respect everyone's constitutional right to free speech, particularly speech that we disagree with, we are concerned that the messages in these posters could lead to divisiveness and hatred on campus.

Freedom of speech does not include incitement to violence and this concept has been implicitly upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court. CFH is opposed to racism, xenophobia and discrimination and will continue our opposition to these concepts no matter who is promoting them on our campuses.

We will remain aware and vigilant in the face of these recruitment techniques and as always we ask of everyone, 'If you see something, say something.'"

One poster features a white couple with the quote, "We have a right to exist," while another features a man in shackles with the quote, "White Guilt: Free yourself from cultural marxism." Knight News, a student media organization on campus, reports the white supremacist group American Vanguard has taken credit for the posters on its social media. On its website, the group is more explicit with its goals, saying it wants a "white America" that is "Muslim-free."

The Orlando Sentinel reports UCF Police removed about 30 fliers from around campus and are investigating the incident. After the incident, UCF vice president Maribeth Ehasz sent out an email to all students that condemned "any form of hate, discrimination and injustice."

"As we ponder and discuss race, religion and other important topics, our opinions and beliefs will often differ," Ehasz says in a statement. "It is in this spirit that I encourage you to actively listen, engage in scholarly dialogue and demonstrate our shared commitment to respect for all Knights. I challenge you to demonstrate civility. Acts of hate and offensive behavior will not be tolerated."

