Stevie Wonder will join Obama at Kissimmee rally this Sunday

Sunday's rally for Hillary Clinton in Kissimmee, Florida will not only feature a speech from president Barack Obama, but also an exclusive performance from 25 time Grammy-award winner Stevie Wonder.The rally will be held at Osceola Heritage Park Stadium at 631 Heritage Park Way, on Sunday Nov. 6 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Doors open at noon, and you can RSVP to the event here If you're interested in priority venue access, you can pick up a ticket on Friday, November 4 or Saturday, November 5 from 12:00 to 8:00 PM EDT one of the following distribution sites. Tickets are available on a first come first serve basis.Celebration Florida Together Coordinated Campaign Office3357 W Vine Street, Suite 207Kissimmee, FL, 34741Buena Vista Lakes Staging Location101 Bridle CourtKissimmee, FL 34743Kissimmee Staging Location2200 East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Suite 203Kissimmee, FL, 34744NOTE: Please note that tickets are limited and do not guarantee admission.