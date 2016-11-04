The Heard

Friday, November 4, 2016

Stevie Wonder will join Obama at Kissimmee rally this Sunday

Posted By on Fri, Nov 4, 2016 at 3:59 PM

click image PHOTO VIA WIKIMEDIA
  • Photo via Wikimedia
Sunday's rally for Hillary Clinton in Kissimmee, Florida will not only feature a speech from president Barack Obama, but also an exclusive performance from 25 time Grammy-award winner Stevie Wonder.

The rally will be held at Osceola Heritage Park Stadium at 631 Heritage Park Way, on Sunday Nov. 6 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Doors open at noon, and you can RSVP to the event here.

If you're interested in priority venue access, you can pick up a ticket on Friday, November 4 or Saturday, November 5 from 12:00 to 8:00 PM EDT one of the following distribution sites. Tickets are available on a first come first serve basis.

Celebration Florida Together Coordinated Campaign Office
3357 W Vine Street, Suite 207
Kissimmee, FL, 34741

Buena Vista Lakes Staging Location
101 Bridle Court
Kissimmee, FL 34743

Kissimmee Staging Location
2200 East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Suite 203
Kissimmee, FL, 34744

NOTE: Please note that tickets are limited and do not guarantee admission.

