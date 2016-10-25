Bloggytown

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Marco Rubio boo'd off stage at Orlando's Calle Orange fest

Posted By on Tue, Oct 25, 2016 at 12:45 PM

PHOTO BY MICHAEL VADON VIA FLICKR
Last Sunday, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, a man who doesn't believe in climate change and who Donald Trump deemed too sweaty to be president, tried to win over a predominately Puerto Rican crowd at the Calle Orange street festival in downtown Orlando, but was instead overwhelmingly boo'd off the stage.
According to NPR, the day started off OK for Rubio, who was accompanied by a few supporters and campaign volunteers, but as soon as he took the stage the boos came raining down. 

From NPR: 

"I'm going to introduce a man who represents Latinos, no matter where you're from," the emcee boomed in Spanish. The boos grew louder still. "Ladies and gentlemen, the senator for the state of Florida, a Latino like you and me ... his name is Marco Rubio! Applaud!"

Instead, the boos rained down on the senator, drowning out what appeared to be a handful of supporters in the crowd. "Thank you for having me today," Rubio said, also in Spanish. "I want you to enjoy this day. We're not going to talk about politics today. Thank God for this beautiful day, and for our freedom, our democracy, and our vote. God bless you all, thank you very much." Then he left the stage, to more boos.

At the moment, most polls show Rubio in a close race with Democratic candidate Patrick Murphy

