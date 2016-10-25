Marco Rubio boo'd off stage at Orlando's Calle Orange fest

According to NPR, the day started off OK for Rubio, who was accompanied by a few supporters and campaign volunteers, but as soon as he took the stage the boos came raining down.
So @marcorubio just showed up at a largely Puerto Rican street fair in Orlando and got booed of the stage big time. pic.twitter.com/xT3Ak0wQqY— Adrian Florido (@adrianflorido) October 23, 2016
"I'm going to introduce a man who represents Latinos, no matter where you're from," the emcee boomed in Spanish. The boos grew louder still. "Ladies and gentlemen, the senator for the state of Florida, a Latino like you and me ... his name is Marco Rubio! Applaud!"
Instead, the boos rained down on the senator, drowning out what appeared to be a handful of supporters in the crowd. "Thank you for having me today," Rubio said, also in Spanish. "I want you to enjoy this day. We're not going to talk about politics today. Thank God for this beautiful day, and for our freedom, our democracy, and our vote. God bless you all, thank you very much." Then he left the stage, to more boos.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.