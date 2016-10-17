The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 17, 2016

The Gist

New LOVE mural goes up across from Pulse site

Posted By on Mon, Oct 17, 2016 at 2:27 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
A new mural is going up across the street from the gay nightclub Pulse on a wall of the Einstein Bros. Bagels restaurant on Orange Avenue. 

Michael Owen, the artist painting the mural, is the creator of the Baltimore Love Project, a concept which seeks to spread connectivity through murals Owen designed that feature four hands spelling out the word "LOVE." In Baltimore, Owen painted 20 identical murals and he has since painted similar murals in other cities. 

For the mural across from the site of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, Owen says he plans to paint his iconic design adorned by 49 orange blossoms to honor the 49 victims who died on June 12. On Sunday, Owen was measuring the restaurant wall and drawing an initial sketch. 

"I wanted to do something that referenced the loss but also talked about those lives, their energy and positivity," he says. "The LOVE hands are going to be real clean and graphic like they usually are, but the flowers are going to be really expressive and have a lot of emotion and energy to them."
click image PHOTO VIA BALTIMORE LOVE PROJECT
Owen, who attended Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, says the project is about bringing communities together and putting the word "love" into the landscape and people's minds.

"I wanted to do something because I felt defensive of my second home — my family still lives here," he says. "But I know these LOVE projects have to be requested. The mural has to be asked for. So after my friends in Baltimore and Orlando started asking for LOVE mural, I started searching for walls."

Owen says he's still trying to process the tragedy, and watching others still visit the site after four months has been moving. 

"It still blows my mind that there can be so much hate against a certain person, against a certain type of love," he says. "The LOVE hands as silhouettes mean the hands can be anybody's — man or woman, black or white, gay or straight. It doesn't matter who these people are. Love is for all these people." 

Owen says he plans to be finished with the mural by Wednesday, Oct. 19. Orlando Weekly will update readers as the mural progresses, so make sure to check back here

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando International Airport retires its original people mover trams after 35 years Read More

  2. Judge rules against state on 'patently bizarre' Florida law regarding ballot signatures Read More

  3. Rick Scott quietly shifts Florida courts rightward, leaving a judicial legacy that will far outlast his tenure Read More

  4. Orlando theme parks once again complain about how much they're worth Read More

  5. Band of the Week: Shania Pain Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation