Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 27, 2016

Bloggytown

OneOrlando Fund will give $350,000 each to families of Pulse victims

Posted By on Tue, Sep 27, 2016 at 6:42 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Each of the families of the 49 victims killed in the massacre at the gay nightclub Pulse will get $350,000 from the OneOrlando Fund this week, though privately, they still have to iron out who will get what funds. 

Currently, about half of the families of the 49 victims are fighting with other family members and partners over claims to the fund, says Alex Martins, chair of the OneOrlando board and president of the Orlando Magic. If these disputes are not resolved, they head to probate court. 

"We do have a number of disputes amongst families of the dead," Martins says. "It's parents in dispute with a partner, who perhaps they didn't know, or estranged parents, claiming one of them should receive the funds."

No amount of money will ever erase the horrific events of June 12, but Martins says the board is hopeful the money will help families with the healing process. The OneOrlando Fund received $29.5 million from various sources, which will now be divided between families and survivors of the mass shooting. The funds will be distributed through the end of this week, Martins says. 

The families of the deceased victims received a larger share of the funds, totaling about $17.2 million. The 37 survivors who were hospitalized after the shooting will receive anywhere from $65,000 to $300,000 depending on how many nights they spent at the hospital, while 31 people who required outpatient treatment for their injuries will get $35,000 each. An additional 182 patrons of Pulse who were there when the shooting began but not injured will received $25,000 each. 

Martins says 44 claims were rejected either because they were duplicate claims from family members or because the FBI couldn't determine those people had been at Pulse or were hospitalized after the shooting. 

At least one person is already suing over OneOrlando funds. Jillian Amador, a woman who says she was injured during the Pulse shooting, has filed a lawsuit asking a judge for an audit of the OneOrlando Fund before the money is distributed. The judge denied Amador's petition for an emergency hearing but scheduled a hearing for Oct. 6. 

Martins says the lawsuit will not delay disbursements unless a judge stops them and added that completing an audit of the OneOrlando Fund now would be difficult because no money has been given out yet. Amador argues in her petition that without a pre-audit, it will be hard to get that money back if there are errors. 

"We need the entire process to be complete before we can thoroughly give a public audit that will give feedback on every segment of what we did," Martins says. "And we will do that."

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Creepy clown caught on video creeping around Central Florida Read More

  2. Low-THC cannabis oil 'Haleigh's Hope' now available to Florida residents Read More

  3. Here are 26 new Florida laws you'll have to watch out for starting Saturday Read More

  4. SeaWorld Orlando announces its 2017 plans tomorrow; here's what to expect Read More

  5. Oh shit... hot-buzzing punk-rap provocateurs Ho99o9 to play Spacebar Oct. 11 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation