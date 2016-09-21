Earls Kitchen + Bar now open at Millenia mall

click to enlarge
This hasn't been a great year for north-of-the-border restos in Central Florida. We've seen Union Burger, Coffee Culture Cafe & Eatery and many a Yogen Früz shutter, but that hasn't deterred one upscale upstart from making a splashy entry into our ever-competitive market.
Earls Kitchen + Bar
is now open in the Mall at Millenia and, thankfully, bears little to no resemblance to the space's former occupant – Blue Martini.
click to enlarge
-
Dining area with mural by Andrew Spear
In fact, I was more than a bit surprised at the impressive level of detail in the design as well as the artwork curated by Alya Poplawsky
and Katy Bakker
of Winter Park's a|k|art
, including:
- a large mural by local artist Andrew Spear
- a contemporary piece by Thrush Holmes titled "Anarchy Painting"
- a Lyle Owerko photo by the entrance from his "Boombox Project"
- a series in the lounge titled "Punks" by Pascal Vochelet procured from Art Basel Miami Beach
click to enlarge
-
L: 'Anarchy Painting'; R: 'Boombox'
The design of the lounge toward the back of the restaurant is precisely the sort of throwback aesthetic I want in my own home.
click to enlarge
Not bad for a chain restaurant bent on breaking the mold of chain restaurants. Says Mark Hladik, Regional VP for Earls US, "Our philosophy is to 'unchain the chain
' by positioning ourselves as a collective of independent and individually compelling restaurants designed with the location, culture, people and local ingredients in mind."
click to enlarge
A few of us got to sample some of their globally inspired fare at a media event, and we were more than content with executive chef Simon Zanotto
's offerings.
Earls Kitchen + Bar
opens today for lunch and dinner, and will stay open until 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. They offer a weekend brunch as well.