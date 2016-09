Uh-oh, Starbucks coffee kiosk is coming to only one local Publix store

click image photo via Starbucks.com

Photo of a prototype reclaimed-wood Starbucks kiosk from Starbucks' "My Idea" blog.

"At Publix, we are always looking for new opportunities to enhance our customers’ shopping experience by providing the products and services they desire.



"We are excited that we will soon begin testing the addition of Starbucks in select Publix locations within our operating area. Like Publix, Starbucks is committed to serving the finest products and creating an exceptional customer experience and we believe this collaboration is a perfect fit.



"At this time, we can confirm four locations, Tampa, FL (Store #310), Winter Park, FL (Store #1488), Charlotte, NC (#1453), and Winston-Salem, NC (#1475), however the time frame for these four locations has not been determined. We look forward to sharing additional information about this new service as well as identified test stores once permitting is filed and details are finalized."

Sorry, Dr. Phillips ... you're not on the list.Last week we reported on rumors that Starbucks was coming to at least two Orlando Publix supermarkets. Turns out, according to Publix, that the info we got directly from one of those local stores we contacted is not to be, after all.Publix HQ reached out to us to confirm exactly which of its stores will be getting the Starbucks test kiosk. Winter Park Village is on the list of four, although Publix isn't ready to commit to a timeline until permitting is finalized.(Side note: Some of you with long memories may recall that until Publix bought the Winter Park Village store in 2008, it was an Albertson's . And like a lot of Florida Albertson's stores, it had a Starbucks kiosk in it until Publix took over. TIME IS A FLAT CIRCLE.)