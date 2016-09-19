Uh-oh, Starbucks coffee kiosk is coming to only one local Publix store

"At Publix, we are always looking for new opportunities to enhance our customers’ shopping experience by providing the products and services they desire.
"We are excited that we will soon begin testing the addition of Starbucks in select Publix locations within our operating area. Like Publix, Starbucks is committed to serving the finest products and creating an exceptional customer experience and we believe this collaboration is a perfect fit.
"At this time, we can confirm four locations, Tampa, FL (Store #310), Winter Park, FL (Store #1488), Charlotte, NC (#1453), and Winston-Salem, NC (#1475), however the time frame for these four locations has not been determined. We look forward to sharing additional information about this new service as well as identified test stores once permitting is filed and details are finalized."
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.