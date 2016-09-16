Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 16, 2016

Tip Jar

Starbucks coming to two Orlando Publix stores this December

Posted By on Fri, Sep 16, 2016 at 12:21 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA STARBUCKS.COM
  • Photo via Starbucks.com
Simon and Garfunkel. Bobby and Whitney. Rob and Chyna. Pub sub and PSL ...?

Ready or not, Fox 13 Tampa is reporting that Publix and Starbucks are joining together in peaceful harmony to make your shopping experience all the more convenient.

Our local Publix in Winter Park Village says they're getting a Starbucks kiosk in-store this December and believe the Dr. Phillips Publix is also getting a kiosk of its own in the near future.

Those are currently the only Orlando Publix stores planned to get in-store Starbucks kiosks this year.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This Orlando couple loves Chipotle so much they shot their engagement photos there Read More

  2. Jasmine covers up at Disney World with new conservative costume Read More

  3. State rep. Keith Perry defends actions in shoving altercation over lawn sign Read More

  4. Hunger Street Tacos to take over SoFa District space formerly housing BB Junction Read More

  5. Da Kine Poke will open permanent location in Winter Park Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation