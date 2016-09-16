Whole Foods Winter Park is relocating, doubling in size this November

click to enlarge Photo via Whole Foods Winter Park/Facebook

Whole Foods Market Winter Park has announced that it will be opening a massive 41,000-square-foot store to expand its services to the Winter Park/Maitland community, according to a press release.The food market giant will close shop at its current Winter Park location on Nov. 6 and move to its new home at 1030 N. Orlando Ave. on Nov. 9.New amenities include an updated grab-and-go section, a self-service pizza station, sushi burritos from Gengi Sushi Company and (exciting) a coffee bar serving nitro cold brew on tap.Meats from nearby purveyor Adams Ranch Beef (Fort Pierce) will be stocked in the meat department, while the produce department will expand to include international and tropical selections.For those who have circled the lot stressing over Sunday-morning parking at the current location, the new store will feature 231 parking spaces, an addition of 151 spots.But if you're the sentimental sort, don't tear out a Kleenex just yet – the current location will be open for business until Nov. 6.