Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 16, 2016

Tip Jar

Whole Foods Winter Park is relocating, doubling in size this November

Posted By on Fri, Sep 16, 2016 at 1:59 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WHOLE FOODS WINTER PARK/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Whole Foods Winter Park/Facebook
Whole Foods Market Winter Park has announced that it will be opening a massive 41,000-square-foot store to expand its services to the Winter Park/Maitland community, according to a press release.

The food market giant will close shop at its current Winter Park location on Nov. 6 and move to its new home at 1030 N. Orlando Ave. on Nov. 9.

New amenities include an updated grab-and-go section, a self-service pizza station, sushi burritos from Gengi Sushi Company and (exciting) a coffee bar serving nitro cold brew on tap.

Meats from nearby purveyor Adams Ranch Beef (Fort Pierce) will be stocked in the meat department, while the produce department will expand to include international and tropical selections.

For those who have circled the lot stressing over Sunday-morning parking at the current location, the new store will feature 231 parking spaces, an addition of 151 spots.

But if you're the sentimental sort, don't tear out a Kleenex just yet – the current location will be open for business until Nov. 6.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This Orlando couple loves Chipotle so much they shot their engagement photos there Read More

  2. State rep. Keith Perry defends actions in shoving altercation over lawn sign Read More

  3. Jasmine covers up at Disney World with new conservative costume Read More

  4. Da Kine Poke will open permanent location in Winter Park Read More

  5. Sinkhole at phosphate plant dumps 215 million gallons of acidic water into Floridan aquifer Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation