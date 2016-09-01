Thursday, September 1, 2016
Funeral and memorial services scheduled for Big Makk
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Sep 1, 2016 at 12:53 PM
Funeral services have been arranged for Central Florida EDM DJ and musician Big Makk
, who was tragically killed in a car crash
earlier this week in Casselberry.
On Thursday, Sept. 8, there will be a viewing at Osceola Memorial Gardens in Kissimmee from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
On Friday, Sept. 9, there will be a Mass at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Kissimmee at 10:30 a.m. The Mass will be followed by the burial service at Osceola Memorial Gardens on Boggy Creek Road.
These services will be open to the public, if you wish to go pay your requests.
