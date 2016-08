RIP Big Makk, Orlando DJ, musician and innovator

click to enlarge Photo via

Deeply saddened by this mornings news. RIP @BIGMAKK_, you'll be extremely missed. — MAD DECENT (@maddecent) August 29, 2016

can't believe the news i'm hearing about our brother @BIGMAKK_ ... every time we were in Florida he made us feel like family. rest in power! — GLADIATOR (@GLADIATOR) August 29, 2016

Rest in peace @BIGMAKK_



Id give anything right now to be back in my dorm throwing pillows at u while u snored.



U will be sorely missed đź’” — prince fox (@PrinceFoxMusic) August 29, 2016

Samisoni Koroitamudu, also known as Big Makk , an Orlando DJ, musician, and member of the Mad Decent roster of artists, has reportedly died in a car crash this morning in Casselberry, Florida.According to WESH , the crash occurred at around 7 a.m. this morning when a Dodge Charger carrying three passengers traveling southbound on Lake Drive, crashed into a tree across from All Faiths Memorial Park Cemetery.The names of all the passengers has not been released.Big Mack, who was one of the early innovators of the moombahton sub genre, was profiled in an Orlando Weekly cover story , which discussed his weekly event Shake'n Bass. This year, Big Makk was slated to play the upcoming EDC Orlando, among other high profile festivals.This is a tremendous loss for Orlando's music community and beyond. In response to his passing, the worldwide DJ community expressed their condolences via Twitter.