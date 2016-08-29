The Heard

Monday, August 29, 2016

The Heard

RIP Big Makk, Orlando DJ, musician and innovator

Posted By on Mon, Aug 29, 2016 at 2:25 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA
  • Photo via
Samisoni Koroitamudu, also known as Big Makk, an Orlando DJ, musician, and member of the Mad Decent roster of artists, has reportedly died in a car crash this morning in Casselberry, Florida. 

According to WESH, the crash occurred at around 7 a.m. this morning when a Dodge Charger carrying three passengers traveling southbound on Lake Drive, crashed into a tree across from All Faiths Memorial Park Cemetery.

The names of all the passengers has not been released. 

Big Mack, who was one of the early innovators of the moombahton sub genre, was profiled in an Orlando Weekly cover story, which discussed his weekly event Shake'n Bass. This year, Big Makk was slated to play the upcoming EDC Orlando, among other high profile festivals. 
click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-08-29_at_2.36.17_pm.png
This is a tremendous loss for Orlando's music community and beyond. In response to his passing, the worldwide DJ community expressed their condolences via Twitter. 

Tags:

