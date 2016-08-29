RIP Big Makk, Orlando DJ, musician and innovator

Deeply saddened by this mornings news. RIP @BIGMAKK_, you'll be extremely missed.— MAD DECENT (@maddecent) August 29, 2016
can't believe the news i'm hearing about our brother @BIGMAKK_ ... every time we were in Florida he made us feel like family. rest in power!— GLADIATOR (@GLADIATOR) August 29, 2016
Rest in peace @BIGMAKK_— prince fox (@PrinceFoxMusic) August 29, 2016
Id give anything right now to be back in my dorm throwing pillows at u while u snored.
U will be sorely missed 💔
