Friday, September 2, 2016

Disneyland announces Tower of Terror closing date

It was reported back in July that Disneyland's Twilight Zone Tower of Terror would get a Guardians of the Galaxy makeover, and now we have a closing date. 

Disney announced today that popular ride's last day will be January 2, 2017, but they will be sending the beloved attraction off with some fanfare.  

Up until the ride's closure, there will be commemorative merchandise available for purchase, special performances outside the Tower, and a special nightly event called "Late Check-Out." During "Late Check-Out," guests will have the opportunity to experience the ride in complete darkness. 

Despite a petition with over 33,000 signatures demanding the Tower stay as it is, Disney will be moving ahead with their plans to re-theme the attraction into "Guardians of the Galaxy-Mission:BREAKOUT!" in summer 2017.

Orlando's version of the Hollywood Tower Hotel is not currently in danger of a re-theme. 

