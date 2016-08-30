Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Bloggytown

Soto, Liebnitzky beat challengers in race for Congress

Posted By on Tue, Aug 30, 2016 at 10:45 PM

click to enlarge soto-liebnitzky.jpeg

Democrat Darren Soto and Republican Wayne Liebnitzky won the respective nominations from their parties Tuesday night in the race for Congressional District 9. 

District 9, which includes parts of Orange, Osceola and Polk Counties, is currently represented by U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson, a Democrat. 

State Sen. Soto narrowly beat out his Democratic challengers in Tuesday's primary with 36 percent of the vote. His two main opponents, Susannah Randolph, former district director for Alan Grayson, and Dena Grayson, a medical researcher who married the congressman in May, lost the race tied at 28 percent each, according to the state Division of Elections

Liebnitzky, a businessman, defeated Kissimmee Vice Mayor Wanda Rentas by a 68 to 32 percent margin. 

Both will now compete against each other for the seat in the House of Representatives this November. 

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Publix brings back football-themed subs for a limited time Read More

  2. Florida woman hopes to break Guinness World Record for longest tongue Read More

  3. Florida State University researchers discover potential Zika treatment Read More

  4. Aramis Ayala bests Jeff Ashton in race for Orange-Osceola State Attorney Read More

  5. RIP Big Makk, Orlando DJ, musician and innovator Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation