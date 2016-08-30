Soto, Liebnitzky beat challengers in race for Congress

click to enlarge
Democrat Darren Soto and Republican Wayne Liebnitzky won the respective nominations from their parties Tuesday night in the race for Congressional District 9.
District 9, which includes parts of Orange, Osceola and Polk Counties, is currently represented by U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson, a Democrat.
State Sen. Soto narrowly beat out his Democratic challengers in Tuesday's primary with 36 percent of the vote. His two main opponents, Susannah Randolph, former district director for Alan Grayson, and Dena Grayson, a medical researcher who married the congressman in May, lost the race tied at 28 percent each, according to the state Division of Elections
Liebnitzky, a businessman, defeated Kissimmee Vice Mayor Wanda Rentas by a 68 to 32 percent margin.
Both will now compete against each other for the seat in the House of Representatives this November.