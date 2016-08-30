Bloggytown

Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Florida State University researchers discover potential Zika treatment

Posted By on Tue, Aug 30, 2016 at 7:37 AM

click image PHOTO VIA FSU.EDU
  • Photo via FSU.edu
Researchers from Florida State University, Johns Hopkins University and the National Institutes of Health published a study Monday, August 29, that identities the first possible treatment for the Zika virus. 

The study, which will still require further tests, showed that existing drugs (including Nicolsamide, an FDA-approved drug for treating tapeworm), can stop the virus from replicating in the body and damaging fetal cells. 

“We focused on compounds that have the shortest path to clinical use,” said FSU Professor of Biological Science Hengli Tang in a statement. “This is a first step toward a therapeutic that can stop transmission of this disease.”

Tang and her colleges screened over 6,000 compounds that were already approved by the FDA. The next step is to test the compounds on animals that already have the Zika virus. 

You can read more about the research here

