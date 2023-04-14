UCF and Waterford Lakes: constant updates bring excitement and energy to the college crowd

It seems only fitting that an eclectic city like Orlando is home to one of the largest universities in the nation. The University of Central Florida's main campus almost feels like a city within a city, combating Orlando's questionable walkability with an easily navigable circle that has almost everything a college student could ask for within its perimeters. Although the UCF/Waterford Lakes area is frequented heavily by college students, that doesn't mean that there's not something for everyone to enjoy. The Waterford Lakes Town Center has pretty much anything your heart can desire and is constantly updating itself with new restaurants, shops and experiences that bring excitement and energy to the youthful crowd that populates the area. Go Knights, charge on!

Barrio, 749 N. Alafaya Trail, 407-440-1025, barrio-tacos.com

If you're looking for a place with $5 happy hour margaritas and an innovative build-your-own-taco menu, look no further than this new staple in Waterford Lakes.

CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog, 465 N. Alafaya Trail, 407-203-3010, cruncheeseusa.com

Searching for a step up from the traditional American corndog? CrunCheese needs to be on your radar. Their Korean hot dogs are sure to please with a variety of sweet and savory topping and sauce options that are as scrumptious to eat as they are pleasing to look at.

Ice & Bites Café, 3402 Technological Ave., 407-208-1340, icenbitesorlando.wixsite.com

Not only does Ice & Bites have a delectably extensive and incredibly Instagrammable food and drink menu, but this popular boba shop also hosts frequent events to celebrate fan-favorite K-pop stars' birthdays, album releases and other important dates.

Purple Ocean Superfood Bar, 12789 Waterford Lakes Parkway, 407-946-5361, purpleoceansfb.com

With a priority of sustainability and an excitement for providing a sweet organic treat to the Orlando area, this vegan superfood bar has quickly garnered popularity among students at its newest location within the UCF Student Union.

Bar Louie, 4100 North Alafaya Trail, 407-337-7100, barlouie.com

If you're looking for a casual place to grab a drink with a friend, look no further than Bar Louie. The neighborhood favorite has weekly specials and offerings that make almost every hour feel like happy hour.

The Brass Tap, 781 N. Alafaya Trail, 407-420-7479, brasstapbeerbar.com

This beer lover's paradise was created with the vision of being the "Ultimate Beer Bar." The Brass Tap offers over 150 different craft beers, live entertainment and a staff of beer experts who can answer your every question about exactly which brew is right for you.

Smartpunk Record Shop, 12078 Collegiate Way, 407-574-7899, smartpunk.com

The only record store within nine miles of UCF is located right across the street from the main campus. Dedicated to the "vinyl music lover lifestyle," Smartpunk has a vast collection of music genres and memorabilia, making it impossible to not find something you love within its walls. (Don't sleep on the staff picks section!)

UCF Arboretum, 4312 Scorpius St., no phone, arboretum.ucf.edu

The UCF Arboretum is a great place to reconnect with nature and revel in some local flora and fauna. This area of campus is open to the public from sunrise to sunset and even offers guided tours to heighten your experience on the trails.

Lineage, 11556 University Blvd., no phone, lineageroasting.com

This location of Lineage, a specialty coffee roaster originating in Orlando, has quickly become a go-to study spot for UCF students. Offering unique food and drink options paired with a chic yet cozy atmosphere, Lineage is the perfect place to meet up with friends for an afternoon snack or to grind out that last-minute essay you've been procrastinating on.

Paris Bakeshop, 12789 Waterford Lakes Parkway, 407-917-2955, parisbakeshop.com

Whether you want to make a quick stop for a pastry and a coffee or are looking to grab brunch with some friends, the Paris Bakeshop has you covered. This bakery offers four dozen different specialty latte flavors and a lengthy menu complete with breakfast, lunch and dessert.

Reflecting Pond, University of Central Florida, ucf.edu

The Reflecting Pond is one of the most photographed and recognizable locations at UCF. Make sure to check out the ice cream stand located directly next to the pond for a sweet treat and a great spot to watch the sunset.