Thornton Park, Eola Heights, South Eola: the right balance of cozy and classy

This neighborhood, located just far enough away from the high-rises of the Central Business District to escape the noise and stringent regulations on liquor sales after midnight (oops, too soon?), offers a cozy, eclectic neighborhood feel. A bit upscale, like Baldwin Park, but with less homogeneity and claustrophobia. The tree-lined Historic Lake Eola Heights district, just north of downtown with its aged brick roads (fear not, you probably didn't run over a cat — it's just a bit bumpy!) represents a neighborhood that's so far managed to fend off a complete coup d'etat by private equity investors. Don't skip: Taking advantage of living mere steps away from Lake Eola (be kind and courteous to the swans; they're your neighbors now). South Eola, a mixed urban area that bleeds into downtown, offers a slightly swankier, more opulent vibe: condos, cocktail bars, restaurants that hit the right balance of cozy and classy. Thornton Park, also old and eclectic with a name straight out of a Jane Austen novel, is chill and laid-back. It's whatever you need it to be: a place to stop and grab a bite; neighborhood bars where you can grab something a little stronger as you contemplate the best plan for getting legislators to address poverty, not pronouns; or even an audience with Thornton Park's true mayor, a cat named Lulu. To keep things fun, check out Island Time's drag brunch on Sundays.

click to enlarge Jinya Ramen / photo by Rob Bartlett

HIGHLIGHTS

Anthony's Thornton Park, 100 N. Summerlin Ave., 407-648-0009, anthonyspizza.com

A comfy neighborhood pizzeria with food, wine and beer that always has a game on the screen inside, and plenty of outdoor seating for nights that are less than scorching.

The 808, 808 E. Washington St., 407-440-4079, the808orlando.com

A great Washington Street location for people-watching, with a lively menu of sandwiches, light bites and tiki-inspired drinks that make this a required weekend destination.

Jinya Ramen Bar, 8 N. Summerlin Ave., 407-704-1825, jinyaramenbar.com

One of the best ramen spots in O-town that's worth your buck(s). Good luck finding a table, though. (If you do, maybe give us a buzz?)

The Stubborn Mule

100 S. Eola Drive, 407-730-3400, thestubbornmuleorlando.com

Contemporary American food, popular brunch spot in the South Eola/Thornton Park area.

Aku Aku Tiki Bar, 431 E. Central Blvd., 407-839-0080, akuakutiki.com

A tiki-themed bar (no duh) just steps from Lake Eola, featuring a creative menu of cocktails.

Burton's Thornton Park, 801 E. Washington St.. 407-425-3720, instagram.com/burtonsthorntonpark

Neighborhood mainstay with divey vibes, a jukebox inside, and outdoor seating. Drinks are cheap and strong. Also stop for a moment at the mural of Billy Manes and pay your respects.

Eola Wine Company, 430 E. Central Blvd., 407-481-9100, eolawinecompany.com

A neat, chic spot on East Central, mere steps from Lake Eola (ish), that serves beer in addition to wine. Indoor and outdoor seating available.

The Falcon Bar, 819 E. Washington St., 407-423-3060, linktr.ee/thefalconbar

A casual, alternative bar in Thornton Park with wine, craft beer and beer cocktails that hosts art shows, live music, DJs and a popular comedy open mic.

Bynx Coffee, 420 E. Church St., 407-440-3030, bynx.co

Hip little coffee spot in South Eola/Thornton Park that also serves beer and light eats. Grab a seat to study, read or hit up one of their music, open-mic or comedy nights. Artist-friendly.

Eola General, 522 E. Amelia St., 407-723-8496, eolageneral.com

Smack dab in the center of the Historic Lake Eola Heights district neighborhood (literally between homes), this cute general store offers small goods, light eats, coffee, wine and indoor/outdoor seating.

Orlando Farmers Market, Lake Eola park, East Central Boulevard and North Eola Drive, orlandofarmersmarket.com

Check out the Lake Eola Farmers Market, held every Sunday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., featuring food, vintage goods and local art — all within view of the waters of Lake Eola.

The Veranda at Thornton Park, 707 E. Washington St., 336-491-8489, verandaevents.com

A cute event venue tucked within four courtyards that hosts a plethora of night markets, live music, food trucks and more. Step in, step out, but don't just walk by every time!

Lake Eola Park, North Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street, orlando.gov

Lake Eola Park offers a 1-mile loop, surrounded by downtown Orlando's high-rises, with plenty of green space for events or to kick around a soccer ball, have a picnic, read a book or write a letter near the water (and be kind to our swan and duck neighbors).

Drag Bingo/Trivia at Persimmon Hollow, 227 N. Eola Drive, 407-337-6011, persimmonhollowbrewing.com

Just across the street from Lake Eola, Persimmon Hollow Brewing holds Drag Bingo Tuesday nights at 7 p.m., and trivia Wednesday nights at 7 p.m.

The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, 407-704-6103, abbeyorlando.com

Beautiful lounge/theater/event venue hosts everything from live music to dance parties to theater, plus monthly markets featuring art and other goods from local creatives.

Lake Eola Swan Boat Rentals

Swallow your pride and get in the bird-shaped boat, dammit. If you want an intimate view of Lake Eola (rather than sitting on the edge), pedal-powered Swan Boat rentals are available to reserve Tuesday-Sunday.