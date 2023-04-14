Sing your heart out at Orlando’s karaoke bars

Drinking, singing, watching drunk people sing while drinking — what could be better? Karaoke bars, those meccas of wholesome sloppy fun, are available in abundance in Orlando. Whether you want a private room with friends or a mildly interested dive-bar crowd to serenade, there's always a spot onstage for you at one of these joints.

Aloha Beautiful, 69 E. Pine St., 321-206-1243, alohabeautifulfl.com

A tropical-themed karaoke bar in the heart of downtown Orlando. You'll get access to a themed karaoke room (like the Captain's Quarters room) as well as personal bar service.

Q Karaoke, 4519 S. Orange Blossom Trail, 407-476-8280, q-karaoke.com

Beer, karaoke and billiards, every day of the week. There's seven different private karaoke rooms for parties up to 30 people to choose from. Each room comes with a large flatscreen TV, dual microphones, and a large collection of Korean-, Chinese-, Japanese-, Filipino-, Spanish- and English-language songs.

Big Daddy's, 3001 Corrine Drive, 407-644-2844, bigdaddysorlando.com

Longtime favorite Big Daddy's boasts karaoke every night (plus Ladies Night on Thursdays).

Wild Wild West End Honky-Tonk Saloon, 206 Sanford Ave., Sanford, 407-732-4005, wildwildwestend.com

This Sanford saloon offers "countryoke" every Wednesday night. Cowboy hats not included, so make sure to bring your own.

KTV Orlando, 7130 S. Orange Blossom Trail, 407-856-9997, ktvorlando.com

Every room comes with your own personal room service, and a wide selection of song choices from English to Chinese, Spanish and even Russian tunes. Rooms are available by walk-in, but reservations can be made.

Saigon Noodle and Grill, 101 N. Bumby Ave., 407-532-7373, sngbumby.com

Sure, they have amazing broth. But this Milk District Viet resto also has a pretty sweet karaoke setup, equipped with an entire stage of instruments. If you're not brave enough to step out into the limelight, soloists can sing a few verses without even leaving the table.

CityWalk's Rising Star, 6000 Universal Blvd., 407-224-2961, universalorlando.com

If you want to venture away from dive-bar sing-alongs, this is the karaoke night for you. A Universal Orlando-appointed host will keep things moving as you and your fellow stars headline a unique show.

O'Shucks Pub & Karaoke Bar, 7467 International Drive, 407-352-7892, oshuckspub.com

They promise karaoke "every freakin' night." And they mean it. Sing it out any day of the week starting at 9 p.m.

Rockin' Rhonda's, 2617 S. Orlando Drive, Sanford, 407-330-3882, rockinrhonda.com

Once featured on reality TV show Bar Rescue (we don't know if that's a good or bad thing now), Rockin' Rhonda's offers karaoke Thursdays through Saturdays.