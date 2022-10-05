Orlando Fall Guide 2022: upcoming concerts, plays, festivals, haunts and other events for your autumnal delectation

We already feel the slightest tinge of crispness and chill in the air this week so we’re calling it: Fall is here. And it couldn’t come a moment too soon. Orlando’s arts, music, theater, film and (yes) spooky-season communities are ramping up activity big-time, offering a packed slate of events that have a little something for everyone. We went a-hunting and a-haunting through the calendars of all the arts and culture movers and hot spots in town to bring you a cornucopia of performances, haunts, films, festivals, concerts, exhibitions and galas that you simply can’t miss.

THROUGH OCT 9

Six: The Musical From Tudor queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st-century girl power. Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $49.75-$179.75, 844-513-2014, drphillipscenter.org

THROUGH OCT 16

Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream Meet Denny and the Dreamers, a fledgling doo-wop singing group preparing to enter the Big Whooper radio contest to realize their dreams. Winter Park Playhouse, 711 Orange Ave., Winter Park, $20-$46, 407-645-0145, winterparkplayhouse.org

Young Frankenstein Comedy genius Mel Brooks transforms Mary Shelley's story with his riotous account of Frankenstein's modern-day grandson who inherits not only his progenitor's estate but his desire to reanimate the dead. Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand, $27-$32, 386-736-1500, athensdeland.com

THROUGH OCT 19

Bullock and the Bandits Step inside the haunted saloon at The World Famous Bullock Hotel for a rhythm & blues, ghost-ridin' romp across the Wild West. Renaissance Theatre Company, 415 E. Princeton St., $25, rentheatre.com

THROUGH OCT 29

A Petrified Forest Scare trails, uniquely themed rooms and mega-scares are around every turn. Offering a whole night out with food concessions, art vendors, laser tag, backstage tours and more. 1360 State Road 436, Altamonte Springs, $31.98-$47.98, 407-468-6600, apetrifiedforest.com

THROUGH OCT 29

Longwood Haunted History Tour Storyteller and supernatural enthusiast Michael Matson leads brave souls on a frightening, fun-filled theatrical walking tour of the Bradlee-McIntyre House. Bradlee-McIntyre House, 130 W. Warren Ave., Longwood, $30, facebook.com/longwoodhauntedhistorytour

THROUGH OCT 30

Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry (You Too, August Wilson) Imagine if the U.S. had a second Civil War that segregated the country. In this "historically inaccurate" world, an all-Black community raises concerns when an Afro-Latinx person moves to town. Goldman Theater at Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St., $25-$57, 407-447-1700, orlandoshakes.org

Oktoberfest Serving up traditional German dishes and Samuel Adams' seasonal offerings from custom Volkswagen buses. Dezerland Park Orlando, 5250 International Drive, 321-754-1700, dezerlandpark.com

THROUGH OCT 31

Halloween Horror Nights Face 10 haunted houses, five scare zones, two live shows and some of Universal Studios Florida's most exciting attractions. Universal Studios Florida, 6000 Universal Blvd., $73.99-$279.99, 407-363-8000, universalorlando.com

Howl-O-Scream Featuring all-new houses, scare zones, shows and bars that will make guests scream in fright. SeaWorld, 7007 SeaWorld Drive, $34.99-$169.99, 407-363-2613, seaworld.com/orlando

Nosferatu The setting: a small town overrun by vampires. The audience moves from room to room, not unlike moving through a haunted house, but this is so much more. Renaissance Theatre Company, 415 E. Princeton St., $30, rentheatre.com

Scream 'n Stream Florida's premiere drive-through haunted attraction. Florida Mall, 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail, $15-$22, 407-552-4129, screamnstream.com

THURSDAY OCT 6

Bach Vocal Artists: Haydn, Hummel, Hensel 7:30 pm, Tiedtke Concert Hall, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, $15, bachfestivalflorida.org

Feast on the 50 A one-of-a-kind tailgate featuring a night full of food and fun with alumni clubs from schools in the Big Ten, SEC, ACC and Big 12. 5:30 pm, Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, $30-$40, 407-423-2476, campingworldstadium.com

OCT 6-8

Phantasmagoria XIII: Poe, Through the Tales Darkly Journey with this critically acclaimed troupe as they bring to life the tales and poetry of Edgar Allan Poe through evocative storytelling, dance and puppetry. Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $20-$35, drphillipscenter.org

OCT 6-9

The Munsterz Live! Join Herman (Divine Grace) and Lily (Ginger Minj) as they try to live a normal life on Mockingbird Lane with son, Eddie (MrMs Adrien), Grandpa and niece Marilyn (Gidget Galore). Clermont Performing Arts Center, 3700 S. Highway 27, Clermont, $35-$50, 352-394-4800, clermontperformingarts.com

OCT 6-16

Rent Jonathan Larson's iconic Pulitzer Prize-winning musical that taught us all to measure our life in love. Theater West End, 115 W. First St., Sanford, $25-$39, 407-548-6285, theaterwestend.com

The World Goes Round Filled with humor, romance and nonstop melody, this is a celebration of life and the fighting spirit. The Mezz, 100 S. Eola Drive, $15-$50, 407-423-9999, newgentheatrical.ticketleap.com

FRIDAY OCT 7

Drunkin Pumpkin Patch Enjoy a fall night in the parking lot with food trucks, vendors and a pumpkin patch benefiting the 4Roots Foundation. 6:30 pm, The Gnarly Barley, 7431 S. Orange Ave., free, 407-854-4999, facebook.com/thegnarlybarley407

Eli Castro 8:30 pm, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $30-$79.50, 407-358-6603, drphillipscenter.org

In Between: Painting the Post Immigrant Experience Opening Reception Hear from the featured artists and curator, and enjoy A&H's beautifully lit campus at night as you explore the exhibition. 6:30 p.m. Art & History Museums — Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, free-$15, 407-539-2181, artandhistory.org

Taste of Space 2022: Marstini Shake-Off Taste the flavors of the fall season while mingling with astronauts. 6:30 pm, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, State Road 405, Titusville, $159, 321-452-2121, kennedyspacecenter.com

OCT 7-16

Grease: The Musical Here is Rydell High's senior class of 1959: duck-tailed burger boys and their hip-shaking "Pink Ladies" in bobby sox. Ritz Theater Sanford, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford, $20-$27, 407-321-8111, ritztheatersanford.com

OCT 7-30

The Haunting of River Ranch Experience a haunted hayride, corn maze, pumpkin patch and more. Westgate River Ranch Resort, 3600 River Ranch Blvd., River Ranch, $30, 863-692-1321

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Mennello Museum Indie-Folkfest, Oct 8

SATURDAY OCT 8

13 Films of Halloween: Häxan This 1922 hybrid documentary explores the history of witchcraft, demonology and Satanism. Noon, Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, $10-$11, 407-629-1088, enzian.org

13 Films of Halloween: The Return of the Living Dead When foreman Frank shows new employee Freddy a secret military experiment in a warehouse, the two klutzes release a gas that reanimates corpses into flesh-eating zombies. 11:59 pm, Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, $10-$12.50, 407-629-1088, enzian.org

Best Night Ever Playing the music of One Direction, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Harry Styles and more. 9 pm, The Henao Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive, $12-$15, bestnighteverparty.com

Broadway on Magnolia A lively and whimsical performance, showing the best of Broadway. 7 pm, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $15-$35, 407-358-6603, drphillipscenter.org

Cranes Roost Sunset Cinema: The Addams Family 2 Bring your chairs and blankets, Concessions are available. 8 pm, Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs, free, 407-571-8863, altamonte.org

Indie-Folkfest Features local, regional, and national art, music, and cuisine. Hosted by Blue Star. Live music from Beemo, Beth McKee, Oak Hill Drifters, Shine and the Shakers and more. Noon, Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., free, 407-246-4278, mennellomuseum.com

Movie Trash: Halloween Resurrection This entry in the series takes on the world of online reality content by putting a bunch of dumb kids in the Myers house for a night and webcasting it. 8 pm, The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St., free, facebook.com/thenookonrobinson

Oktoberfest Celebration Europa Band, schuhplattler dancing, the Brussel Sprouts Polka Band, free bounce park, wiener dog derby, beer garden and more. 5 pm, Avalon Park, 3702 Avalon Park East Blvd., free, facebook.com/avalonparkorlando

OCT 8-9

Click Clack Moo Farmer Brown's granddaughter Jenny comes for a visit, and he declares the farm a tech-free zone. Orlando Repertory Theatre, 1001 E. Princeton St., $15-$25, 407-896-7365, orlandorep.com

Fall Festival A crop maze, music, hay rides, kids zone, food trucks, local merchant vendors, pumpkin games and much more. 10 am Hastings Ranch & Farm, 5452 Jones Road, St. Cloud, $10, facebook.com/hastingsranchandfarm

Winter Park Autumn Art Festival The only juried fine art festival exclusively featuring Florida artists. Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park, free, winterpark.org

OCT 8-16

Locomotion Centers on an 11-year-old boy whose life moves from tragedy to hope as he struggles with foster care after the death of his parents. Orlando Repertory Theatre, 1001 E. Princeton St., 407-896-7365, orlandorep.com

OCT 8-30

Airplay Experience peaceful, inflatable art from the inside the Architects of Air's Daedalum luminarium. Seneff Arts Plaza, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $20, 844-513-2014, drphillipscenter.org

MONDAY OCT 10

Movie Monday: Ghostbusters Afterlife 7 pm, À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave., free, 407-776-4693, instagram.com/orlandopopupmovieservices

Taste of Altamonte Stroll around the Plaza sampling "tastes" from local restaurants including coffee, BBQ, seafood, pasta and other international cuisine. 5:30 pm, Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs, $30-$35, 407-262-2773, altamonte.org

TUESDAY OCT 11

13 Films of Halloween: Queen of the Damned Anne Rice's Vampire Chronicles adaptation sees Lestat reinvent himself as a rock star. But his music awakens Akasha (Aaliyah), the Queen of the vampires, who desires to make Lestat her king. 9:30 pm, Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, $10-$11, 407-629-1088, enzian.org

OCT 12-13

Spotlight Cabaret Series: Mahalia Gronigan, Autumn Moondance Fall into the season with Gronigan's new solo cabaret. Winter Park Playhouse, 711 Orange Ave., Winter Park, $20, 407-645-0145, winterparkplayhouse.org

THURSDAY OCT 13

4th Annual Puppy Paw-ty Includes photo ops with your pup and a doggy costume contest. Advance reservations are required. 6 pm, Museum of Illusions Orlando, 8441 International Drive, 833-276-9182, moiorlando.com

Babyjake 8 pm, The Henao Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive, $20-$25, facebook.com/henaocenter

Forsaken Profits, The Rottens, TV Generation 8 pm, Grumpy's Underground Lounge, 1018 N. Mills Ave., $5, 407-237-9180, facebook.com/grumpysunderground

Gracias Christmas Cantata Celebrate Christmas early at this musical event. 7 pm, Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., free-$20, 844-513-2014, drphillipscenter.org

Grindhouse Cinema: Gates of Hell, Burning Moon Hosted by Teddy Sykes, Mark Sykuta and Stefan Meisse. Featuring the work of Olaf Ittenbach. 5:30 pm, Reilly Arts Center, 500 NE Ninth St., Ocala, $10, reillyartscenter.com

Kemuel Roig Cuban-born jazz pianist Kemuel Roig brings us a night of Afro-Cuban jazz. 7:30 pm, Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., $30, 321-234-3985, timucua.com

Movie Classics: Dracula Nothing better to get you in the spirit of Halloween than this 1931 classic. 7:26 pm, Ritz Theater Sanford, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford, $5, 407-321-8111, ritztheatersanford.com

13 Films of Halloween: The Addams Family Presented by Enzian. Bring a blanket, a picnic or snacks, and join the creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky family around. 8 pm, Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park, free, 407-629-1088, enzian.org

Real Friends, Confidence, The Hometeam, Taylor Acorn 6 pm, The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, $25, 407-704-6261, abbeyorlando.com

Turnstile, Snail Mail 6 pm, House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $35-$77.75, 407-934-2583, houseofblues.com/orlando

Vista Kicks 8 pm, The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., $18, 407-648-8363, thesocial.org

We Shall Overcome: Celebrating LGBTQ+ Diversity Honoring LGBTQ+ people of color who have been trailblazers for human rights. Celebrate them in dance, song, and word with some special guest stars. 7 pm, Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park, 195 N. Rosalind Ave., free, 407-246-2827

FRIDAY OCT 14

Factory '93 Presents: Sasha, Atnarko, Averina 9 pm, The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave., $14.99-$54.99, 570-592-0034, thevanguard.live

Fall Film Series: Gustav Stickley: American Craftsman Learn about the designer Gustav Stickley, an icon of the first true "American style." Noon, Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park, free, 407-645-5311, morsemuseum.org

The Flaming Lips 8 pm, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., $43-$53.50, 407-351-5483, hardrock.com/orlando

Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein (West End Version) 7:30 pm, Valencia College Performing Arts Center, East Campus, 701 N. Econlockhatchee Trail, $12-$15, 407-582-2900, events.valenciacollege.edu

Mixtape: Stevie Wonder Edition Page 15's ninth annual outdoor benefit concert will feature live covers of your favorite Stevie Wonder songs. 6 pm, Ace Cafe, 100 W. Livingston St., $25-$100, 407-996-6686, facebook.com/page15orlando

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong 7 pm, House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $25-$65, 407-934-2583, houseofblues.com/orlando

OCT 14-16

8th Annual Oktoberfest Three days of polka music, German food, live entertainment, family fun, and a beer garden, of course. 4 pm, Crooked Can Brewery, 426 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, 407-395-9520, crookedcan.com

Freak Show Horror Film Festival Three days of film and filmmakers showcasing and celebrating the best independent horror films. Epic Theatres at Lee Vista, 5901 Hazeltine National Drive, $11-$60, 407-494-3327, freakshowfilmfest.com

SATURDAY OCT 15

Come Out With Pride Lake Eola Park, North Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street, free, comeoutwithpride.org

Gillian Carter, Malevich, 430 Steps, Days Spent 8 pm, Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave., $10-$12, 407-270-9104

Kevin Gates 6 pm, Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, $44-$191, 407-295-3247, orlandoamphitheater.com

Killer Carnival A dark interactive guided tour through a sideshow of the macabre. 7 pm, The Center Orlando, 946 N. Mills Ave., $12, facebook.com/thecenterorlando

Meshuggah, In Flames, Converge, Torche 7 pm, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., $33.50-$38.50, 407-351-5483, hardrock.com/live

13 Films of Halloween: Sleepaway Camp Angela (Felissa Rose) is a shy, sullen teen, who ends up at Camp Arawak where a series of bizarre, increasingly violent accidents claim the lives of various campers. 11:59 pm, Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, $10-$12.50, 407-629-1088, enzian.org

National Theater Live: Prima Facie Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) makes a critically acclaimed West End debut in the U.K. premiere of Suzie Miller's award-winning one-woman play. 10:30 am, Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, $16.50-$20, 407-629-1088, enzian.org

Norman Westberg, Eyelight, Vestis Best known for his work with Swans, Westberg's solo work is an echoing universe of deep texture and harmonic intensity. 7:30 pm, Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., $15, 407-922-5533, timucua.com

Nunslaughter, The Black Moriah 8 pm, Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $15, willspub.org

Old Crow Medicine Show, Gov't Mule 5 pm, Apopka Amphitheater, 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway, Apopka, $49.50, 407-703-1777

Ona Kirei and La Lucha Barcelona native Ona Kirei's music pushes stylistic boundaries of jazz and showcases remarkable compositional skills. 8 pm, Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, $25-$35, 407-636-9951, bluebambooartcenter.com

OngakuVania: The Megas, Ben Briggs, Trash Burger, The Limit Breakers Live video game music, modern and retro console game setups, Halloween costume contest with prizes, professional photobooth area, Castlevania-themed cocktails, prize raffles. 7 pm, The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, $25-$75, 407-704-6261, abbeyorlando.com

Powerhouse Next Generation Concert benefiting Central Florida charities: First Tee, 1Voice Foundation, Florida Breast Cancer Foundation and Panhandle Warrior Partnership. 7:30 pm, House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $50, 757-572-9241, houseofblues.com

Pre-Pride Parade Party Celebrate Pride with us, live music by Kaci-Jo & the Lowdowns. Noon, The Veranda at Thornton Park, 707 E. Washington St., free, 336-491-8489

Pusha T 8 pm, The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., $39-$50, 407-228-1220, plazaliveorlando.org

Rainbow House Orlando Pride Closing Party Pride house music beats by: DJ T'don, DJ Seth Breezy, Morabito, GSP. Special appearance by Lady Camden from RuPaul's Drag Race. 8 pm, Ace Cafe, 100 W. Livingston St., $40-$60, 407-996-6686, acecafeusa.com

Ray LaMontagne 8 pm, Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $39.50-$250, 844-513-2014, drphillipscenter.org

Trevor Noah 8 pm, Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., $36.50-$96.50, 800-745-3000, amwaycenter.com

Valentino Khan, Too Kind, Los Padres 9 pm, The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave., $15-$55, 570-592-0034, thevanguard.live

OCT 15-16

Orli Shaham Plays Mozart 7:30 pm, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., 407-770-0071, orlandophil.org

OCT 15-30

Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Swamp Ghost's Monster Museum returns bigger and badder than ever: Learn about legendary creatures like the Jersey Devil and Moth Man at Skunk Ape's Cryptid Kingdom. Gatorland, 14501 S. Orange Blossom Trail, $19.99-$39.99, 800-393-5297, gatorland.com

SUNDAY OCT 16

AppleJazz Records Presents: Charlie Bertini Unplugged 3 pm, Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, $25-$35, 407-636-9951, bluebambooartcenter.com

Diego El Cigala 8 pm, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., $50-$390, 407-351-5483, hardrock.com/live

Eddie Montgomery 5 pm, Ace Cafe, 100 W. Livingston St., $25-$50, 407-996-6686, acecafeusa.com

In the Heat of the Night 55th Anniversary While traveling in the Deep South, Virgil Tibbs (Sidney Poitier), a black Philadelphian homicide detective, becomes unwittingly embroiled in a murder investigation. 4 & 7 pm, various theaters, $14.91, fathomevents.com

Pitbull, Iggy Azalea 8 pm, Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., $18.25-$579, 800-745-3000, amwaycenter.com

Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, Khemmis 6 pm, House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $39-$82.25, 407-934-2583, houseofblues.com/orlando

Weird Al Yankovic, Emo Philips 8 pm, Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $69.75, 844-513-2014, drphillipscenter.org

Photo by Steve Wilkie Repo! The Genetic Opera, Oct 17

MONDAY OCT 17

Movie Monday: Child's Play 7 pm, À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave., free, 407-776-4693, instagram.com/orlandopopupmovieservices

13 Films of Halloween: Repo! The Genetic Opera Full Sail alumnus Darren Lynn Bousman's epic post-apocalyptic rock opera goth freakshow. 9:30 pm, Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, $10-$12.50, 407-629-1088, enzian.org

Whitney 6:30 pm, House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $33-$70, 407-934-2583, houseofblues.com/orlando

OCT 17-18

Jekyll and Hyde: The Musical Based on Robert Louis Stevenson's classic thriller, the gripping tale of a brilliant mind gone horrifically awry, set to a powerful pop-rock score. The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, $15-$25, 407-704-6261, abbeyorlando.com

TUESDAY OCT 18

Andres Cepeda 8 pm, The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., all ages, $39-$90, 407-228-1220, plazaliveorlando.org

13 Films of Halloween: Ghost Ship In a remote region of the Bering Sea, a boat salvage crew discovers the eerie remains of a grand passenger liner thought lost for more than 40 years. 9:30 pm, Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, $10-$11, 407-629-1088, enzian.org

We Were Promised Jetpacks 7 pm, The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., ages 12+, $20, 407-648-8363, foundation-presents.com

WEDNESDAY OCT 19

Anees, Michael Minelli 8 pm, The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, $25, 407-704-6261, abbeyorlando.com

Castele, Trsh, Not, Sky Navy 8 pm, Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $10-$12, montgomerydrive.com/events

GWAR, Light the Torch, Crobot, Nekrogoblikon 7 pm, The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., ages 12+, $29, 407-648-8363, foundation-presents.com

In the Heat of the Night 55th Anniversary 7 pm, various theaters, $14.91, fathomevents.com

Varials, Boundaries, Orthodox, Distinguisher 6:30 pm, The Henao Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive, $17-$20, foryourfriends.net

THURSDAY OCT 20

The 13th Annual Día de los Muertos and Monster Party A themed exhibition and an outdoor experience with live performances, vendors, and more. Now in its 13th year, the exhibitions will showcase Day of the Dead and Halloween-inspired art. 6 pm, CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave., $5-$50, downtownartsdistrict.com

Max and Iggor Cavalera, Bewitcher Playing two legendary Sepultura albums in their entirety. 8 pm, The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., $29.50, 407-648-8363, foundation-presents.com

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Surfbort, The Black Tones 6:30 pm, Ace Cafe, 100 W. Livingston St., $25-$40, 407-996-6686, backyardattheace.com

Sabrina Carpenter 8 pm, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., $35-$77.50, 407-351-5483, hardrock.com/live

Steve Vai 8 pm, The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., all ages, $39.50-$74.50, 407-228-1220, plazaliveorlando.org

A Taste of Thornton Park Showcases neighborhood restaurants and bars by offering unlimited tastes and drinks. 6:30 pm, Four Rivers Fountain, Hyer Ave and Washington St., $40-$50, 407-448-0859, facebook.com/thorntonparkneighborhoodassociation

Winnie's Rock Cauldron Cabaret Your favorite soul-sucking sirens of Salem, Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson, return in a brand-new theatrical rock concert for all ages. 8 pm, Renaissance Theatre Company, 415 E. Princeton St., $25, rentheatre.com

OCT 20-23

Be More Chill Jeremy Heere dreams about being cool, until he learns about the "squip," a pill-sized supercomputer that brings you whatever you most desire. Theatre South Playhouse, 7601 Della Drive, $25, 407-601-4380, theatresouthplayhouse.org

Michael Pink's Dracula Dracula's eerie world is brought to spine-tingling balletic life with expressive movement, thrilling music, dramatic setting, lighting, and romantic costuming. Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., 407-358-6603, orlandoballet.org

OCT 20-30

Theatre UCF: Working This version features more contemporary pieces, including some written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and 26 characters all searching for meaning, hope, and truth in their relationships with their profession. Theatre UCF, 4000 Central Florida Blvd., $10-25, 407-823-1500

Haunted Shrine Annual scare house. Bahia Shriners, 3101 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka, $10, 407-660-8811, hauntedshrine.com

click to enlarge image courtesy Gorillaz Gorillaz, Oct. 21

FRIDAY OCT 21

Bronco with Siggno, Guardianes Del Amor Se Soltaron 7 pm, Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, $50, 407-295-3247, orlandoamphitheater.com

Daikaiju 11 pm, Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $15, montgomerydrive.com

Fall Film Series: An American Craftsman Discover the works of Wharton Esherick (1887-1970), who was known for his sculptural and elegant furniture designs. Noon, Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park, free, 407-645-5311, morsemuseum.org

Gorillaz, Jungle 7:30 pm, Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., $60-$140, 800-745-3000, amwaycenter.com

Harbor Nights: La Dolce Vita A lively event on the Harbor Piazza featuring wines, chef-inspired food stations and a live band. 6:30 pm, Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, 5601 Universal Blvd., $79-$850, 407-363-6890

Jake Scott 8 pm, The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., all ages, $20-$30, 407-228-1220, plazaliveorlando.org

Knife Party, 2Ar, Haylee Wood, Verse 9 pm, The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave., $14.99-$54.99, 570-592-0034, thevanguard.live

Sabrina Claudio 7 pm, House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $32.50-$47.25, 407-934-2583, houseofblues.com/orlando

Tricks and Screams: Funhouse An immersive Halloween experience hosted by Drag Queen superstar Trinity the Tuck, Dragula's Dollya Black, Waka Shame, Sorcha Mercy, DJ Vaxyn8. 8 pm, Level 13 Event Center, 5043 Edgewater Drive, $30-$135, 689-240-6789, tricksandscreams.com

Virginia Man, Take Lead, Oceanic, Default Friends 6 pm, Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $12-$15, willspub.org

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Art and History Museums — Maitland Haunted Waterhouse Ghost Tours, Oct 21 and 28

OCT 21 & 28

Haunted Waterhouse Ghost Tours For years, people have shared stories of moving furniture, flickering lights and disembodied voices at the Victorian Waterhouse Residence on Lake Lily. To explore these mysteries, Art & History Museums of Maitland has partnered with American Ghost Adventures, and they’re bringing you along to help with the investigation. Historic Waterhouse Residence, 820 Lake Lily Drive, Maitland, $40, 407-539-2181, artandhistory.org

OCT 21-22

Twist: A Night at the Movies Showcasing contemporary and jazz dance disciplines with a fun twist. Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre, 600 N. Lake Formosa Drive, $20-$30, 305-707-1182, emotionsdance.org/twist

OCT 21-23

Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. By the morning, one passenger lies dead in his compartment. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer. Central Florida Community Arts, 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd., $10-$25, 407-937-1800, cfcarts.com

Central Florida Witches Ball The High Council of Witches present their second Witches Ball, a huge immersive party including a cabaret, a Sunday matinee, vendors, entertainment and a Samhain Ritual led by High Priestess Magical Michelle Orwick. Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Drive, $20, 407-259-5359, cflwitchesball.com

Country Thunder Chris Young, Ashley McBryde, Niko Moon, Kameron Marlowe, Phil Vassar, Jackson Dean, Morgan Wallen, Chase Rice, Tracy Lawrence, Jason Aldean and more. Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee, $75-$159, 321-697-3333, ohpark.com

Spooky Empire Annual convention celebrating horror fandom this year brings big name guests like Kyle MacLachlan, Christina Ricci and actors from Twin Peaks, and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Also panels, vendors, and tattoos aplenty. Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Drive, $40-$90, spookyempire.com

SATURDAY OCT 22

13 Films of Halloween: American Psycho Join Enzian and Rollins College Professor Benjamin Hudson for a presentation and screening of Mary Harron's adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis' signature '80s novel. Huey Lewis fans always welcome. 11 am, Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, $10-$11, 407-629-1088, enzian.org

13 Films of Halloween: Basket Case Charming country bumpkin Duane takes a motel room in New York with a basket that contains his surgically removed Siamese twin, who is so physically deformed the doctors hesitated to even consider him human. 11:59 pm, Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, $10-$12.50, 407-629-1088, enzian.org

Backyard Biodiversity Day Come out and enjoy noted speakers, workshops, informative hikes, local vendors and a huge native plant sale. 9 am Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park, free, 407-622-6323, meadgarden.org

Bazzi 8 pm, House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $39.50-$55, 407-934-2583, houseofblues.com/orlando

Central Florida VegFest One of the largest and longest-running vegan festivals anywhere returns with delectable options for vegans, vegetarians and even curious carnivores. 10 am, Orlando Festival Park, 2911 E. Robinson St., free, cfvegfest.org

Chris Distefano 7:30 pm, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., $38-$58, 407-351-5483, hardrock.com/orlando

Clerks III: The Inconvenience Tour Film plus Q&A with writer-director Kevin Smith. 7 pm, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., $35.50-$50.50, 407-351-5483, hardrock.com/orlando

Franklin's Friends Howl-O-Ween Walkathon Leisurely dog walk, doggie costume contest, raffles, vendors, adoptable pets and more. 9 am Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs, $20-$25, 407-461-1768, franklinsfriends.info

The Night Market with Zombietoberfest Storytellers and performers from the theater troupe Phantasmagoria, DJs, outdoor market, craft beer gardens, costume contest for humans, a free Great Pumpkin costume contest for pups, free outdoor movie and more. 5 pm, Audubon Park Garden District, East Winter Park Road and Corrine Drive, free, facebook.com/hello.apgd

A Nightmare on Church Street A wicked fun evening with all-inclusive food and drinks with tastings from some of Orlando's best restaurants and bars, plus live music from DJ Chino & NFusion. Benefiting Base Camp Children's Cancer Foundation. 8 pm, Cheyenne Saloon and Opera House, 128 W. Church St., $75-$200, 407-616-8859, cheyenne-saloon.com

Nude-A-Palooza An all-day charity music festival to raise funds for a local breast cancer charity. 11:30 am, Cypress Cove Nudist Resort, 4425 Pleasant Hill Road, Kissimmee, $45-$70, 407-933-5870

Oktoberfest 2022 Special ethnic entertainment, German food, the best German beers on tap, vendors, dancers, live music and more. Noon, German American Society of Central Florida, 381 Orange Lane, Casselberry, $5, 407-834-0574, orlandogermanclub.com

Rüfüs Du Sol, Bora Uzer 7:30 pm, Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, $54.50, 407-295-3247, orlandoamphitheater.com

Sanford Jazz in the Park After Party: The Legendary JC's 8 pm, West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford, 407-322-7475, facebook.com/westendtradingco

OCT 22-23

Spooky Serenades Pumpkins, candy, and ghosts, oh my! Join the Orlando Phil as they trick or treat their way through a fun, spooktacular performance. The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., $10, 407-770-0071, orlandophil.org

We Outside Comedy Tour Michael Blackson, Gary Owens, Karlous Miller, Rickey Smiley, Tony Rock. 8 pm, Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., 407-823-6006, additionfiarena.com

Zoo Boo Bash A fun, safe Halloween experience. Guests are invited to wear costumes. Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, 3755 W. Seminole Blvd., Sanford, free, 407-353-4450, centralfloridazoo.org

SUNDAY OCT 23

Amos Lee, Slimdan The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., all ages, $44-$304, 407-228-1220, plazaliveorlando.org

Central Florida Composers Forum Salon Concert The composers perform or arrange for the performers. That always means a wider variety of sonic possibilities. 7:30 pm, Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., 321-234-3985, timucua.com

Dracula Flamenco del Sol company explores Bram Stoker's gothic horror story through Flamenco dance. 7 pm, Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand, $17-$36, 386-736-1500, athensdeland.com

Florida Jerk Festival Live performances by the bad boys of reggae Inner Circle, Soca energy gawd Pumpa and the legendary Spragga Benz. 2 pm, Apopka Amphitheater, 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway, Apopka, $45-$170, 561-856-8478, floridajerkfestival.com

John Petrucci, Meanstreak 8 pm, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., $45-$100, 407-351-5483, hardrock.com/live

Local Author Festival Meet and greet local authors from a variety of genres sharing their experiences and books. 2 pm, Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd., free, 407-835-7323, attend.ocls.info

Lost Trees 7 pm, The Haven Lounge, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, $12-$15, 407-673-2712, montgomerydrive.com

Mother Mother, Sir Sly, Transviolet 6 pm, House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $35-$80, 407-934-2583, houseofblues.com/orlando

Nextdoor in Colonialtown and Helen House Book Launch Haunted Dance Party Read a book and cut a rug with Ryan Rivas, Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya and Kristen Arnett. 7 pm, Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., free, willspub.org

Slift, You Said Strange 6 pm, The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, $20, 407-704-6261, abbeyorlando.com

MONDAY OCT 24

Celebrating Puerto Rican Heritage Guillermo Figueroa: conductor & violin, Nestor Torres: flute. 7 pm, The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., 407-770-0071, orlandophil.org

Foreign Dissent 7: Talking Props, Still Shaking, Menagramo Epic annual international punk rock party featuring foreign punk bands stopping in Orlando before heading to Gainesville for The Fest. 7 pm, Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $10, willspub.org

Movie Monday: Scream 7 pm, À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave., free, 407-776-4693, instagram.com/orlandopopupmovieservices

TUESDAY OCT 25

Alaska Thunderf**k 5000 The "Red 4 Filth" tour. 8 pm, The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, $25-$95, 407-704-6261, abbeyorlando.com

13 Films of Halloween: House of 1000 Corpses Two young couples traveling across the backwoods of Texas searching for urban legends of murder end up as prisoners of a backwater family of serial killers. 9:30 pm, Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, $10-$11, 407-629-1088, enzian.org

Daya 7 pm, The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., ages 12+, $25, 407-648-8363, foundation-presents.com

Into the Upside Down Snowball '80s-themed prom and costume contest. 7 pm, Cocktails and Screams, 39 West Pine St., $19.83, facebook.com/cocktailsandscreamsfl

KennyHoopla, nothing, nowhere., Groupthink 8 pm, The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., $27-$38, 407-228-1220, plazaliveorlando.org

WEDNESDAY OCT 26

Halloween Freakshow Animal Mother, Awaystead, Hellcat Tendencies, Monty Chicago, Heatback. 8 pm, Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road, 407-623-3393, facebook.com/stardustie

Hippo Campus, CHAI 6:30 pm, House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $26-$75, 407-934-2583, houseofblues.com/orlando

Nightly, Vaultboy 8 pm, The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, $18, 407-704-6261, abbeyorlando.com

Smartpunk Presents: Pre-Pre-Fest Cliffdiver, Teen Agers, Carpool, Virginity, Debt Neglector and more. 5 pm, Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive, $18-$20, 407-766-6264, facebook.com/henaocenter

Through the Roots 7 pm, The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., $20, 407-648-8363, thesocial.org

OCT 26-NOV 18

Hamilton Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $49-$249, 844-513-2014, drphillipscenter.org

THURSDAY OCT 27

Casting Crowns, Caine, Anne Wilson 7 pm, Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., $24-$125, 800-745-3000, amwaycenter.com

The Chats, Gymshorts 7 pm, Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand, $18, 386-873-2943, cafedavincideland.com

Dead Sara, Felicity 8 pm, The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., $19.50, 407-648-8363, thesocial.org

Insights and Sounds: Sublime Schubert 7:30 pm, Tiedtke Concert Hall, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, $15, 407-646-2000, bachfestivalflorida.org

Lit, Hoobastank, Alien Ant Farm, Kris Roe of the Ataris 7:30 pm, Reilly Arts Center, 500 NE Ninth St., Ocala, $35-$125, reillyartscenter.com

Melt Banana, Ed Schrader's Music Beat 7 pm, The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, all ages, $22, 407-704-6261, abbeyorlando.com

Toadies, Reverend Horton Heat 8 pm, House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $25-$57.75, 407-934-2583, houseofblues.com/orlando

UCF Homecoming Concert: T-Pain Student tickets are free with a valid student ID. 8 pm, Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., $25, 407-823-6006, additionfiarena.com

The Wallflowers 8 pm, The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., all ages, $42-$68, 407-228-1220, plazaliveorlando.org

OCT 27-30

Suwannee Hulaween 2022 The String Cheese Incident (three nights), Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Portugal. The Man, STS9, Sylvan Esso and more. Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park, 3076 95th Drive, Live Oak, $324-$7,899, 386-364-1683

OCT 27-NOV 3

Orlando Film Festival Named one of the Top 25 "coolest film festivals in the world" by Moviemaker magazine, the Orlando Film Festival is now in its 17th year of showcasing the best in new independent cinema. Cobb Plaza Cinema Cafe, 155 S. Orange Ave., $20-$300, 321-558-2878, offvirtual.com

click to enlarge Photo by Marilia Fotopoulou She Past Away, Oct 28

FRIDAY OCT 28

Crimson Apple 8 pm, The Henao Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive, $15-$20, foryourfriends.net

Daniel Howell 7:30 pm, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., $31.50-$61.50, 407-351-5483, hardrock.com/live

Fall Film Series: Eames: The Architect and the Painter Learn more about Charles (1907-78) and Ray (1912-88) Eames, celebrated industrial designers of furniture. Noon, Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park, free, 407-645-5311, morsemuseum.org

Glove 6 pm, The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., $15, 407-648-8363, foundation-presents.com

Myriam Hernandez 8 pm, Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee, $79-$154, 321-697-3333

Narrow Head, Temple of Angels, Bleed Friday 8 pm, Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $15, willspub.org



She Past Away, DJ Black Communion 7 pm, The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, all ages, $25, 407-704-6261, abbeyorlando.com

OCT 28-29

Hansel and Gretel A twist on an opera classic, Opera del Sol's take is more grim than Grimm. Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $35-$50, 407-358-6603, centralfloridavocalarts.org

OCT 28-30

Carrie: The Musical Carrie White is a teenage outcast who's just discovered she's got a special power, and if pushed too far, she's not afraid to use it. Theater West End, 115 W. First St., Sanford, $12-$18, 407-548-6285, theaterwestend.com

OCT 28-31

Night Creepers 5th Annual Haunted House: The Village Inn No-scare tours (without scare actors) are available from 6-7 pm. After 7 pm, not recommended for 13 and younger. Donations accepted, benefiting Southern Poverty Law Center. 7 pm, Night Creepers Haunt, 5366 Shea St., free, instagram.com/nightcreepershaunt

The Magic Flute A whimsical fairy tale about love and light, sacrifice and darkness, and finding one's place in the world. 7:30 pm, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $19-$129, 407-358-6603, drphillipscenter.org

OCT 28-NOV 6

Misery Osceola Center for the Arts, 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, 407-846-6257

Playfest A two-weekend festival of new plays featuring readings of raw, unproduced works, PlayFest gives audiences the opportunity to be involved with the creative process by giving feedback in real time. Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St., $12.60-$44.10, 407-447-1700, orlandoshakes.org

SATURDAY OCT 29

Once Upon a Halloween Third annual safe night of tricking or treating, plus a spooky play reading. 4 pm, Theatre South Playhouse, 7601 Della Drive, free, 407-601-4380, theatresouthplayhouse.org

16th Annual Creepy Crawl Walk Don't forget your Halloween costume! 4 pm, Baldwin Park, New Broad Street and Jake Street, free, 407-629-0000

Alexander 23, Alaina Castillo 6 pm, The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., ages 12+, $23, 407-648-8363, foundation-presents.com

Banda MS 8 pm, Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., $61-$161, 800-745-3000, amwaycenter.com

Clue for a Cause: An Original Interactive Murder Mystery Dinner An evening of mystery and mayhem with CFCArts Youth's spin on Clue, this interactive event includes dinner, dessert, silent auction, prizes, and more. 5 & 7:30 pm, First Congregational Church of Winter Park, 225 S. Interlachen Avenue, Winter Park, $40- $400, 407-937-1800, cfcarts.com

Country Rock and Rides: Pure Prairie League, Bailey Callahan 100 classic cars will be on display, plus food trucks and product vendors on site. 4 pm, Lake Concord Park, 95 Triplet Lake Drive, Casselberry, free, 407-262-7700, facebook.com/cruisinorlando

Double Feature: Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954) and Phantom of the Opera (1943) 1 pm, various theaters, $14.91-$16.05, fathomevents.com

Eden Bar Halloween A night of music, food, costumes and drinks, ending with midnight feature Evil Dead 2. 9 pm, Eden Bar at the Enzian, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, $30-$42.50, 407-629-1088, enzian.org

Good Ghoul Gala Kids can go on hayrides, arts & crafts, trick or treating, and special Halloween games. Enjoy a fashion show, live entertainment, food & drink. 11 am Rosen JCC: Jewish Community Center of Southwest Orlando, 11184 S. Apopka-Vineland Road, $10-$15, 407-387-5330, goodghoulgala.com

Halloween Party and Costume Contest Dress to impress for a chance to win prizes. There will be live music, with food and drink available for purchase. Must be 21+ to enter the costume contest. 7 pm, Wekiva Island, 1014 Miami Springs Road, Longwood, free, 407-862-1500, wekivaisland.com

Haunted Shrine Trunk or Treat Come in costume. 4:30 pm, Bahia Shriners, 3101 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka, free, 407-660-8811, hauntedshrine.com

Lorna Shore, Aborted, Ingested, Angelmaker, Ov Sulfur 6:30 pm, The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, $22.50, 407-704-6261, abbeyorlando.com

Martin Ikin 9 pm, Elixir, 9 W. Washington St., $15, 407-985-3507

13 Films of Halloween: Evil Dead 2: Dead by Dawn The second film in the Evil Dead series is part horror, part comedy, with Ash Williams once again battling horrifying demons at a secluded cabin in the woods. 11:59 pm, Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, $10-$12.50, 407-629-1088, enzian.org

Monster Jam Grave Digger returns to roll over El Toro Loco, Zombie, the Kraken and more. Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, $20-$100, 407-423-2476, campingworldstadium.com

Rocky Horror Picture Show 7:30 pm, The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., $25-$40, 407-228-1220, plazaliveorlando.org

Silvestre Dangond 8 pm, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., $88-$248, 407-351-5483, hardrock.com/live

OCT 29-30

Zoo Boo Bash A fun, safe Halloween experience. Guests are invited to wear costumes. Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, 3755 W. Seminole Blvd., Sanford, free, 407-353-4450, centralfloridazoo.org

click to enlarge Photo by Spike Jordan Lil Uzi Vert, Smoker's Club Fest, Oct 30

SUNDAY OCT 30

Jiji, Guitar Visiting Artists Series. 3 pm, Tiedtke Concert Hall, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, $30, 407-646-2000, bachfestivalflorida.org

The Magic Flute A whimsical fairy tale about love and light, sacrifice and darkness. 2 pm, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $19-$129, 407-358-6603, drphillipscenter.org

Nathan Gray and The Iron Roses, The Darling Fire, Church Girls 8 pm, Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $15, willspub.org

Russian Circles, Rezn 6 pm, The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., ages 12+, $22, 407-648-8363, foundation-presents.com

SanLuis 7 pm, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., $51-$141, 407-351-5483, hardrock.com/live

The Smoker's Club Fest Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, Denzel Curry, Ken Carson, Young Nudy, Glorilla, Smoke DZA and more. Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, 407-295-3247, thesmokersclubfestival.com

MONDAY OCT 31

Emo Halloween 3 The Return: Young Tapes Live performances of your favorite emo and pop punk classics, a costume contest and emo DJ all night long. 9 pm, Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $12-$16, willspub.org

Halloween at Cranes Roost Park The Altamonte Springs Police Department invites you to a trick-or-treat alternative event for the whole family. 5 pm, Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs, free, 407-571-8180, uptownaltamonte.com

Hocus Pocus Halloween Bash The Sanderson sisters are back! Join Ginger Minj, Gidget Galore and MrMs Adrien as Winifred, Mary and Sarah. Wear your best costume for a chance to win $500. 8 pm, The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, $30-$40, 407-704-6261, abbeyorlando.com

Hugel 9 pm, Elixir, 9 W. Washington St., $10, 407-985-3507

Short Fictions "Too Fest For Love" 8 pm, LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave., all ages, $12-$15, 407-270-9104, montgomerydrive.com

TUESDAY NOV 1

The Early November, I Can Make a Mess, Vinnie Caruana 7:30 pm, The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, $25-$30, 407-704-6261, abbeyorlando.com

Grateful Dead Meet-Up 2022 The culmination of a year-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of Europe '72, with newly remastered versions of the original album. 7 pm, Regal Cinemas Winter Park Village 20, 510 N. Orlando Ave., Winter Park, $15.98, 407-628-0035, meetupatthemovies.com

WEDNESDAY NOV 2

Bad Suns, Last Dinosaurs, Quarters of Change 7 pm, The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., all ages, $25-$35, 407-228-1220, plazaliveorlando.org

Oso Oso, M.A.G.S., Anxious 7 pm, The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, $19, 407-704-6261, abbeyorlando.com

Rome and Duddy 8 pm, Ace Cafe, 100 W. Livingston St., $35-$55, 407-996-6686, romeandduddy.com

Uncorked The inner workings of ballet are on rare display in the Uncorked series as dancers and choreographers take to the stage together. 7 pm, Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre, 600 N. Lake Formosa Drive, $30, 407-426-1733, orlandoballet.org

click to enlarge Photo by Erika Kamano Beabadooboo, Nov 3

THURSDAY NOV 3

Beabadoobee, Lowertown 7 pm, The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., $25, 407-648-8363, foundation-presents.com

The Legendary Pink Dots, Orbit Service 8 pm, Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $20, willspub.org

Napalm Death, Brujeria, Frozen Soul 7 pm, The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., $23.50, 407-246-1419, thesocial.org

FRIDAY NOV 4

Champions of Magic: The Worldwide Wonders Tour 7:30 pm, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $35-$65, 407-358-6603, drphillipscenter.org

Deathpact Presents: Midheaven, Effin, Hydraulix, Archiived, Myth 9 pm, The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave., $9.99-$44.99, 570-592-0034, thevanguard.live

13 Films of Halloween: Blood Rage Todd and Terry are twin bros with twin problems — namely, one of them is an ax-wielding maniac. Shot in Jacksonville, Florida, with a killer synth score and unbelievable gore effects. 11:59 pm, Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, $11, 407-629-1088, enzian.org

Greyson Chance 6 pm, The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., $25-$75, 407-246-1419, thesocial.org

NOV 4-5

Growvember Fall Fest & Plant Sale Mead Garden's annual plant sale is back with loads of vendors peddling the green stuff, speakers, workshops ad more. Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park, free, meadgarden.org

NOV 4-6

Orlando Greek Fest 4 pm, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1217 Trinity Woods Lane, Maitland, free, orlandogreekfest.com

Rocky Horror Picture Show with Shadow Cast A newly engaged couple inadvertently unearths the cross-dressing Dr. Frank-N-Furter's spooky lair. 7:30 pm, Ritz Theater Sanford, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford, $5, 407-321-8111, facebook.com/events/742672370089262

NOV 4-13

Stupid F***ing Bird An aspiring young director rampages against the art created by his mother's generation. A young actress wrestles with an aging Hollywood star for the affections of a novelist. And everyone discovers how disappointing love and growing up can be. Penguin Point Productions, 1220 Oviedo Mall Blvd., Oviedo, $20, theensemblecompany.com

WJRR Native Presents: Orlando Rocks! 8 pm, House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $13-$40, 407-934-2583, houseofblues.com/orlando

click to enlarge photo by Jim Leatherman Art of the Underground: A Figurehead Panel Discussion, Nov 5

SATURDAY NOV 5

Art of the Underground: A Figurehead Panel Discussion Discover the role of ephemeral art in community-building as we explore the art of Orlando's underground music scene of the 1980s and '90s. Please RSVP. 2 pm, Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd., free, 407-836-8500, thehistorycenter.org

Bughead, Gargamel For one night only, the mighty Bughead reunites. 8 pm, Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $15-$20, willspub.org

Celebrate Christ: Gary LeVox, Jordan Smith, Blanca, Take 6 7:30 pm, Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., $22, 407-823-6006, additionfiarena.com

Grateful Dead Meet-Up 2022 3 pm, Regal Cinemas Winter Park Village 20, 510 N. Orlando Ave., Winter Park, $15.98, 407-628-0035, meetupatthemovies.com

Maker Faire Exhibits, competitions, hands-on making and learning — showcasing the creative folks who make, play, tinker and hack. 10 am Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, $10-$40, 407-295-3247, makerfaireorlando.com

Micro TDH 8 pm, House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $34.50-$99.50, 407-934-2583, houseofblues.com/orlando

The Ocean Blue 8 pm, The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, $20-$40, 407-704-6261, abbeyorlando.com

The Rare Occasions, Hot Freaks 7 pm, Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive, $16-$20, 407-766-6264, foryourfriends.net

Smallpools, Dreamers, Young Rising Sons 7 pm, The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., ages 12+, $25, 407-648-8363, foundation-presents.com

NOV 5-6

51st Annual Fall Fiesta in the Park Fine artists, crafts works, musicians, food vendors, fun for children and adults. Lake Eola Park, 512 E. Washington St., free, fiestainthepark.com

Florida Cannabis Festival Celebrate the Sunshine State's cannabis culture. 10 am, Renningers Florida Twin Markets, 20651 U.S. Highway 441, Mount Dora, free, 352-383-8393, floridacannafest.com

SUNDAY NOV 6

Orlando Japan Festival Celebrate the sights, sounds and flavors of Japanese culture at Kissimmee's Lakefront Park. 11 a.m., Kissimmee Lakefront Park, 69 Lakeshore Blvd., Kissimmee, free, jorlando.org/orlando-japan-festival

Verdi's "Requiem" Bach Festival Choir and Orchestra with John V. Sinclair, conductor. 3 pm, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $25, 407-358-6603, bachfestivalflorida.org

MONDAY NOV 7

Raphael 7:30 pm, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $75-$200, 407-358-6603, drphillipscenter.org

Taste of OHA Featuring food from local restaurants, beverages from sponsors and other flair from entertainment partners. 6 pm, Artisan's Table, 22 E. Pine St., $95-$1500, 407-730-7499, orlandohospitalityalliance.org

TUESDAY NOV 8

Chuck Seipp, trumpet, and Randall Sheets, organ 7:30 pm, Rollins College, Knowles Memorial Chapel, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, free, 407-646-2000, bachfestivalflorida.org

The Dangerous Summer, Like Pacific, My Kid Brother 7 pm, Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive, $17-$20, 407-766-6264, foryourfriends.net

Disney Princess: The Concert 7 pm, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $45-$215, 407-358-6603, drphillipscenter.org

WEDNESDAY NOV 9

Legendary Shack Shakers, Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre 8 pm, Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $18-$22, willspub.org

THURSDAY NOV 10

Cory Branan 9 pm, Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $15-$18, willspub.org

Joe Satriani 8 pm, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., $33-$53, 407-351-5483, hardrock.com/live

NOV 10-13

Slumberland Art and Music Festival From the mind of Darren Scott, with art by Sebastian Coolidge and Vince Kadlubek featuring house and techno music. International Palms Resort, 6515 International Drive, $268, 781-448-4533, slumberlandfestival.com

NOV 10-18

Steppin' Out With Irving Berlin Celebrate the life and career of this iconic American composer with this outstanding song and tap dance tribute. Winter Park Playhouse, 711 Orange Ave., Winter Park, $20-$46, 407-645-0145, winterparkplayhouse.org

Theatre UCF Presents: As You Like It When Rosalind is banished from the dangerous court of her usurping uncle, she and her cousin flee to the forest with the court jester in tow and discover a myriad of memorable characters. UCF Black Box Theatre, Theatre Building, Main Campus, $10-$25, 407-823-1500, arts.cah.ucf.edu

Wine-a-Pullooza A business-casual networking fundraiser. Enjoy expertly paired wine and cheese samples, raffle prizes, wine pull, and silent auction. 6 pm, The Center, 946 N. Mills Ave., $3-$5, 407-228-8272, facebook.com/ thecenterorlando

FRIDAY NOV 11

The All American Rejects 8 pm, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., $35-$60, 407-351-5483, hardrock.com/live

NOV 11-12

Food and Wine Classic Stroll the causeway and be tempted with a diverse selection of delectable delights prepared by award-winning chefs. 5:30 pm, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort, 1500 Epcot Resorts Blvd., Lake Buena Vista, $165, swandolphinfoodandwineclassic.com

Hovvdy, Girlpuppy 6 pm, The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., $15, 407-648-8363, foundation-presents.com

click to enlarge Photo by Matt Keller Lehman Electric Daisy Carnival, Nov 11-13

NOV 11-13

Electric Daisy Carnival Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave., $199.99-$409.99, 407-649-7297, orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com

NOV 11-18

Water by the Spoonful In an age of uncertainty, can resistance become redemption? 7:30 pm, Rollins College, Annie Russell Theatre, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, $20, 407-646-2145, rollins.edu

Yacht Rock Revue 8:30 pm, House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $19.50-$55, 407-934-2583, houseofblues.com/orlando

click to enlarge photo courtesy Orlando Beer Festival Orlando Beer Festival, Nov 12

SATURDAY NOV 12

Christian Nodal 8 pm, Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., $61-$181, 800-745-3000, amwaycenter.com

Cows 'n Cabs Orlando's favorite food and wine event. The open-air, country-western themed event features small plates, drinks, live music, dancing and a silent auction. 7 pm, Park Avenue, Winter Park, $200, 407-775-6424, cowsncabs.com

Craft Beer and Blues Festival Mike Zito, Too Slim and the Taildraggers, Selwyn Birchwood. 5 pm, Lake Concord Park, 95 Triplet Lake Drive, Casselberry, free, 407-262-7700, casselberry.org

Jessi Uribe, Joss Favela 8 pm, House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $69-$119, 407-934-2583, houseofblues.com/orlando

Matt Stell, George Birge 9 pm, Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford, $30-$79, facebook.com/tuffysmusicbox

Orlando Beer Festival 2022 Pouring 200+ craft beers from over 50 local, regional and national breweries. 2-5 pm, Festival Park, 2911 E. Robinson St., $35-$100, 407-381-5310, orlandobeerfestival.com

Russell Peters 7 pm, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., $53.50-$73.50, 407-351-5483, hardrock.com/live

Tigers Jaw, Heart Attack Man, Glitterer 6 pm, The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., $22.50, 407-648-8363, foundation-presents.com

NOV 12-13

Majestic Bruckner, Dvorak Grandeur Enter Bruckner's expansive soundworld, get carried away by the radiant strings, the majestic brasses and, ultimately, the splendor of his music. 7:30 pm, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., 407-770-0071, orlandophil.org

SUNDAY NOV 13

Cannibal Kids, The Forum 8 pm, Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $13-$15, willspub.org

The Greenjays A night of feel-good and head-bobbing music. 7:30 pm, Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., 321-234-3985, timucua.com

Makeout x 408, Don't Panic, Morning in May 5 pm, The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., $20, 321-710-1279, thesocial.org

MONDAY NOV 14

Silversun Pickups, Eliza and The Delusionals 6:30 pm, House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $30-$76, 407-934-2583, houseofblues.com/orlando

WEDNESDAY NOV 16

HR of Bad Brains 7 pm, West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford, $20-$25, 407-322-7475, facebook.com/westendtradingco

THURSDAY NOV 17

Daniel Tosh 7:30 & 10 pm, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $49.50, 407-358-6603, drphillipscenter.org

NOV 17-20

Grateful Gathering Four-day Grateful Dead-themed festival will include performances by 18 bands, including the Garcia Project and Zach Nugent (formerly of Melvin Seals & JGB). Maddox Ranch, 2505 W. Bella Vista St., Lakeland, $39-$199, 863-255-4817

Jessie Reyez 8 pm, House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $35-$85, 407-934-2583, houseofblues.com/orlando

Maserati 8 pm, Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $15-$18, willspub.org

MAX, Sara Kays 8 pm, The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., all ages. $24-$45, 407-228-1220, plazaliveorlando.org

Todd Barry, Tom Ryan 8 pm, Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $29.75, drphillipscenter.org

click to enlarge courtesy photo Shreya Ghoshal, Nov 18

FRIDAY NOV 18

Cathedral Bells, Surf Rock Is Dead, Media Control, Jeanwilder 5:30 pm, The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., $15, 407-246-1419, thesocial.org

Cole Swindell, Ashley Cooke, Dylan Marlowe 6:30 pm, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., $44.50-$79.50, 407-351-5483, hardrock.com/live

Florida Blue Battle of the Bands Bethune Cookman University Football, Florida A&M Rattlers. 7 pm, Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., $20-$35, 800-745-3000, amwaycenter.com

Shreya Ghoshal 8 pm, Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., $39-$104, 407-823-6006, additionfiarena.com

NOV 18-19

Dracula Orlando Flamenco presents an original dance production based on Bram Stoker's novel. Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $45, drphillipscenter.org

NOV 18-20

Free Play Florida An exciting three-day event that encompasses a complete pinball, arcade, and console gaming experience. Caribe Royale, 8101 World Center Drive, $10-$150

NOV 18-DEC 4

She Loves Me In this scented case of mistaken identity and letter writing, two feuding perfume clerks have no idea that they are in love. Theater West End, 115 W. First St., Sanford, 407-548-6285, theaterwestend.com

NOV 18-JAN 15, 2023

Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild Dozens of larger-than-life, hand-crafted lanterns lit by thousands of LED lights, resulting in a gorgeous display of color, light and sound. Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, 3755 W. Seminole Blvd., Sanford, centralfloridazoo.org

SATURDAY NOV 19

Aesthetic Perfection, Josie Pace, genCAB, SML8 7 pm, The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, $22, 407-704-6261, abbeyorlando.com

Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, Cattle Decapitation 6:30 pm, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., $39.50-$60, 407-351-5483, hardrock.com/live

Bill Burr 7 pm, Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., $41.50-$126, 800-745-3000, amwaycenter.com

Classic(al) Rock CFCArts presents a 170-member orchestra, a rock band, and a few special guests. 3 & 8 pm, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $20-$40, 407-937-1800, cfcarts.com

Clive Carroll 7:30 pm, Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., $25, 321-234-3985, timucua.com

NOV 19-20

Fall Festival of the Arts An exciting juried fine art show. 10 am, Indiana Avenue and South Woodland Boulevard, DeLand, free, fallfestivaloftheartsdeland.com

Florida Blue Florida Classic The nation's premier HBCU football rivalry celebrates its 25th game in Orlando when the Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats meet the Florida A&M University Rattlers. 2:30 pm, Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, $25-$350, 407-423-2476, floridaclassic.org.