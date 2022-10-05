Orlando Fall Guide 2022: upcoming concerts, plays, festivals, haunts and other events for your autumnal delectation

We already feel the slightest tinge of crispness and chill in the air this week so we’re calling it: Fall is here. And it couldn’t come a moment too soon. Orlando’s arts, music, theater, film and (yes) spooky-season communities are ramping up activity big-time, offering a packed slate of events that have a little something for everyone. We went a-hunting and a-haunting through the calendars of all the arts and culture movers and hot spots in town to bring you a cornucopia of performances, haunts, films, festivals, concerts, exhibitions and galas that you simply can’t miss.
THROUGH OCT 9
Six: The Musical From Tudor queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st-century girl power. Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $49.75-$179.75, 844-513-2014, drphillipscenter.org
THROUGH OCT 16
Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream Meet Denny and the Dreamers, a fledgling doo-wop singing group preparing to enter the Big Whooper radio contest to realize their dreams. Winter Park Playhouse, 711 Orange Ave., Winter Park, $20-$46, 407-645-0145, winterparkplayhouse.org
Young Frankenstein Comedy genius Mel Brooks transforms Mary Shelley's story with his riotous account of Frankenstein's modern-day grandson who inherits not only his progenitor's estate but his desire to reanimate the dead. Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand, $27-$32, 386-736-1500, athensdeland.com
THROUGH OCT 19
Bullock and the Bandits Step inside the haunted saloon at The World Famous Bullock Hotel for a rhythm & blues, ghost-ridin' romp across the Wild West. Renaissance Theatre Company, 415 E. Princeton St., $25, rentheatre.com
THROUGH OCT 29
A Petrified Forest Scare trails, uniquely themed rooms and mega-scares are around every turn. Offering a whole night out with food concessions, art vendors, laser tag, backstage tours and more. 1360 State Road 436, Altamonte Springs, $31.98-$47.98, 407-468-6600, apetrifiedforest.com
THROUGH OCT 29
Longwood Haunted History Tour Storyteller and supernatural enthusiast Michael Matson leads brave souls on a frightening, fun-filled theatrical walking tour of the Bradlee-McIntyre House. Bradlee-McIntyre House, 130 W. Warren Ave., Longwood, $30, facebook.com/longwoodhauntedhistorytour
THROUGH OCT 30
Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry (You Too, August Wilson) Imagine if the U.S. had a second Civil War that segregated the country. In this "historically inaccurate" world, an all-Black community raises concerns when an Afro-Latinx person moves to town. Goldman Theater at Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St., $25-$57, 407-447-1700, orlandoshakes.org
Oktoberfest Serving up traditional German dishes and Samuel Adams' seasonal offerings from custom Volkswagen buses. Dezerland Park Orlando, 5250 International Drive, 321-754-1700, dezerlandpark.com
THROUGH OCT 31
Halloween Horror Nights Face 10 haunted houses, five scare zones, two live shows and some of Universal Studios Florida's most exciting attractions. Universal Studios Florida, 6000 Universal Blvd., $73.99-$279.99, 407-363-8000, universalorlando.com
Howl-O-Scream Featuring all-new houses, scare zones, shows and bars that will make guests scream in fright. SeaWorld, 7007 SeaWorld Drive, $34.99-$169.99, 407-363-2613, seaworld.com/orlando
Nosferatu The setting: a small town overrun by vampires. The audience moves from room to room, not unlike moving through a haunted house, but this is so much more. Renaissance Theatre Company, 415 E. Princeton St., $30, rentheatre.com
Scream 'n Stream Florida's premiere drive-through haunted attraction. Florida Mall, 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail, $15-$22, 407-552-4129, screamnstream.com
THURSDAY OCT 6
Bach Vocal Artists: Haydn, Hummel, Hensel 7:30 pm, Tiedtke Concert Hall, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, $15, bachfestivalflorida.org
Feast on the 50 A one-of-a-kind tailgate featuring a night full of food and fun with alumni clubs from schools in the Big Ten, SEC, ACC and Big 12. 5:30 pm, Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, $30-$40, 407-423-2476, campingworldstadium.com
OCT 6-8
Phantasmagoria XIII: Poe, Through the Tales Darkly Journey with this critically acclaimed troupe as they bring to life the tales and poetry of Edgar Allan Poe through evocative storytelling, dance and puppetry. Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $20-$35, drphillipscenter.org
OCT 6-9
The Munsterz Live! Join Herman (Divine Grace) and Lily (Ginger Minj) as they try to live a normal life on Mockingbird Lane with son, Eddie (MrMs Adrien), Grandpa and niece Marilyn (Gidget Galore). Clermont Performing Arts Center, 3700 S. Highway 27, Clermont, $35-$50, 352-394-4800, clermontperformingarts.com
OCT 6-16
Rent Jonathan Larson's iconic Pulitzer Prize-winning musical that taught us all to measure our life in love. Theater West End, 115 W. First St., Sanford, $25-$39, 407-548-6285, theaterwestend.com
The World Goes Round Filled with humor, romance and nonstop melody, this is a celebration of life and the fighting spirit. The Mezz, 100 S. Eola Drive, $15-$50, 407-423-9999, newgentheatrical.ticketleap.com
FRIDAY OCT 7
Drunkin Pumpkin Patch Enjoy a fall night in the parking lot with food trucks, vendors and a pumpkin patch benefiting the 4Roots Foundation. 6:30 pm, The Gnarly Barley, 7431 S. Orange Ave., free, 407-854-4999, facebook.com/thegnarlybarley407
Eli Castro 8:30 pm, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $30-$79.50, 407-358-6603, drphillipscenter.org
In Between: Painting the Post Immigrant Experience Opening Reception Hear from the featured artists and curator, and enjoy A&H's beautifully lit campus at night as you explore the exhibition. 6:30 p.m. Art & History Museums — Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, free-$15, 407-539-2181, artandhistory.org
Taste of Space 2022: Marstini Shake-Off Taste the flavors of the fall season while mingling with astronauts. 6:30 pm, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, State Road 405, Titusville, $159, 321-452-2121, kennedyspacecenter.com
OCT 7-16
Grease: The Musical Here is Rydell High's senior class of 1959: duck-tailed burger boys and their hip-shaking "Pink Ladies" in bobby sox. Ritz Theater Sanford, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford, $20-$27, 407-321-8111, ritztheatersanford.com
OCT 7-30
The Haunting of River Ranch Experience a haunted hayride, corn maze, pumpkin patch and more. Westgate River Ranch Resort, 3600 River Ranch Blvd., River Ranch, $30, 863-692-1321
SATURDAY OCT 8
13 Films of Halloween: Häxan This 1922 hybrid documentary explores the history of witchcraft, demonology and Satanism. Noon, Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, $10-$11, 407-629-1088, enzian.org
13 Films of Halloween: The Return of the Living Dead When foreman Frank shows new employee Freddy a secret military experiment in a warehouse, the two klutzes release a gas that reanimates corpses into flesh-eating zombies. 11:59 pm, Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, $10-$12.50, 407-629-1088, enzian.org
Best Night Ever Playing the music of One Direction, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Harry Styles and more. 9 pm, The Henao Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive, $12-$15, bestnighteverparty.com
Broadway on Magnolia A lively and whimsical performance, showing the best of Broadway. 7 pm, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $15-$35, 407-358-6603, drphillipscenter.org
Cranes Roost Sunset Cinema: The Addams Family 2 Bring your chairs and blankets, Concessions are available. 8 pm, Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs, free, 407-571-8863, altamonte.org
Indie-Folkfest Features local, regional, and national art, music, and cuisine. Hosted by Blue Star. Live music from Beemo, Beth McKee, Oak Hill Drifters, Shine and the Shakers and more. Noon, Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., free, 407-246-4278, mennellomuseum.com
Movie Trash: Halloween Resurrection This entry in the series takes on the world of online reality content by putting a bunch of dumb kids in the Myers house for a night and webcasting it. 8 pm, The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St., free, facebook.com/thenookonrobinson
Oktoberfest Celebration Europa Band, schuhplattler dancing, the Brussel Sprouts Polka Band, free bounce park, wiener dog derby, beer garden and more. 5 pm, Avalon Park, 3702 Avalon Park East Blvd., free, facebook.com/avalonparkorlando
OCT 8-9
Click Clack Moo Farmer Brown's granddaughter Jenny comes for a visit, and he declares the farm a tech-free zone. Orlando Repertory Theatre, 1001 E. Princeton St., $15-$25, 407-896-7365, orlandorep.com
Fall Festival A crop maze, music, hay rides, kids zone, food trucks, local merchant vendors, pumpkin games and much more. 10 am Hastings Ranch & Farm, 5452 Jones Road, St. Cloud, $10, facebook.com/hastingsranchandfarm
Winter Park Autumn Art Festival The only juried fine art festival exclusively featuring Florida artists. Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park, free, winterpark.org
OCT 8-16
Locomotion Centers on an 11-year-old boy whose life moves from tragedy to hope as he struggles with foster care after the death of his parents. Orlando Repertory Theatre, 1001 E. Princeton St., 407-896-7365, orlandorep.com
OCT 8-30
Airplay Experience peaceful, inflatable art from the inside the Architects of Air's Daedalum luminarium. Seneff Arts Plaza, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $20, 844-513-2014, drphillipscenter.org
MONDAY OCT 10
Movie Monday: Ghostbusters Afterlife 7 pm, À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave., free, 407-776-4693, instagram.com/orlandopopupmovieservices
Taste of Altamonte Stroll around the Plaza sampling "tastes" from local restaurants including coffee, BBQ, seafood, pasta and other international cuisine. 5:30 pm, Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs, $30-$35, 407-262-2773, altamonte.org
TUESDAY OCT 11
13 Films of Halloween: Queen of the Damned Anne Rice's Vampire Chronicles adaptation sees Lestat reinvent himself as a rock star. But his music awakens Akasha (Aaliyah), the Queen of the vampires, who desires to make Lestat her king. 9:30 pm, Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, $10-$11, 407-629-1088, enzian.org
OCT 12-13
Spotlight Cabaret Series: Mahalia Gronigan, Autumn Moondance Fall into the season with Gronigan's new solo cabaret. Winter Park Playhouse, 711 Orange Ave., Winter Park, $20, 407-645-0145, winterparkplayhouse.org
THURSDAY OCT 13
4th Annual Puppy Paw-ty Includes photo ops with your pup and a doggy costume contest. Advance reservations are required. 6 pm, Museum of Illusions Orlando, 8441 International Drive, 833-276-9182, moiorlando.com
Babyjake 8 pm, The Henao Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive, $20-$25, facebook.com/henaocenter
Forsaken Profits, The Rottens, TV Generation 8 pm, Grumpy's Underground Lounge, 1018 N. Mills Ave., $5, 407-237-9180, facebook.com/grumpysunderground
Gracias Christmas Cantata Celebrate Christmas early at this musical event. 7 pm, Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., free-$20, 844-513-2014, drphillipscenter.org
Grindhouse Cinema: Gates of Hell, Burning Moon Hosted by Teddy Sykes, Mark Sykuta and Stefan Meisse. Featuring the work of Olaf Ittenbach. 5:30 pm, Reilly Arts Center, 500 NE Ninth St., Ocala, $10, reillyartscenter.com
Kemuel Roig Cuban-born jazz pianist Kemuel Roig brings us a night of Afro-Cuban jazz. 7:30 pm, Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., $30, 321-234-3985, timucua.com
Movie Classics: Dracula Nothing better to get you in the spirit of Halloween than this 1931 classic. 7:26 pm, Ritz Theater Sanford, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford, $5, 407-321-8111, ritztheatersanford.com
13 Films of Halloween: The Addams Family Presented by Enzian. Bring a blanket, a picnic or snacks, and join the creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky family around. 8 pm, Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park, free, 407-629-1088, enzian.org
Real Friends, Confidence, The Hometeam, Taylor Acorn 6 pm, The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, $25, 407-704-6261, abbeyorlando.com
Turnstile, Snail Mail 6 pm, House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $35-$77.75, 407-934-2583, houseofblues.com/orlando
Vista Kicks 8 pm, The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., $18, 407-648-8363, thesocial.org
We Shall Overcome: Celebrating LGBTQ+ Diversity Honoring LGBTQ+ people of color who have been trailblazers for human rights. Celebrate them in dance, song, and word with some special guest stars. 7 pm, Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park, 195 N. Rosalind Ave., free, 407-246-2827
FRIDAY OCT 14
Factory '93 Presents: Sasha, Atnarko, Averina 9 pm, The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave., $14.99-$54.99, 570-592-0034, thevanguard.live
Fall Film Series: Gustav Stickley: American Craftsman Learn about the designer Gustav Stickley, an icon of the first true "American style." Noon, Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park, free, 407-645-5311, morsemuseum.org
The Flaming Lips 8 pm, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., $43-$53.50, 407-351-5483, hardrock.com/orlando
Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein (West End Version) 7:30 pm, Valencia College Performing Arts Center, East Campus, 701 N. Econlockhatchee Trail, $12-$15, 407-582-2900, events.valenciacollege.edu
Mixtape: Stevie Wonder Edition Page 15's ninth annual outdoor benefit concert will feature live covers of your favorite Stevie Wonder songs. 6 pm, Ace Cafe, 100 W. Livingston St., $25-$100, 407-996-6686, facebook.com/page15orlando
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong 7 pm, House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $25-$65, 407-934-2583, houseofblues.com/orlando
OCT 14-16
8th Annual Oktoberfest Three days of polka music, German food, live entertainment, family fun, and a beer garden, of course. 4 pm, Crooked Can Brewery, 426 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, 407-395-9520, crookedcan.com
Freak Show Horror Film Festival Three days of film and filmmakers showcasing and celebrating the best independent horror films. Epic Theatres at Lee Vista, 5901 Hazeltine National Drive, $11-$60, 407-494-3327, freakshowfilmfest.com
SATURDAY OCT 15
Come Out With Pride Lake Eola Park, North Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street, free, comeoutwithpride.org
Gillian Carter, Malevich, 430 Steps, Days Spent 8 pm, Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave., $10-$12, 407-270-9104
Kevin Gates 6 pm, Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, $44-$191, 407-295-3247, orlandoamphitheater.com
Killer Carnival A dark interactive guided tour through a sideshow of the macabre. 7 pm, The Center Orlando, 946 N. Mills Ave., $12, facebook.com/thecenterorlando
Meshuggah, In Flames, Converge, Torche 7 pm, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., $33.50-$38.50, 407-351-5483, hardrock.com/live
13 Films of Halloween: Sleepaway Camp Angela (Felissa Rose) is a shy, sullen teen, who ends up at Camp Arawak where a series of bizarre, increasingly violent accidents claim the lives of various campers. 11:59 pm, Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, $10-$12.50, 407-629-1088, enzian.org
National Theater Live: Prima Facie Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) makes a critically acclaimed West End debut in the U.K. premiere of Suzie Miller's award-winning one-woman play. 10:30 am, Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, $16.50-$20, 407-629-1088, enzian.org
Norman Westberg, Eyelight, Vestis Best known for his work with Swans, Westberg's solo work is an echoing universe of deep texture and harmonic intensity. 7:30 pm, Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., $15, 407-922-5533, timucua.com
Nunslaughter, The Black Moriah 8 pm, Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $15, willspub.org
Old Crow Medicine Show, Gov't Mule 5 pm, Apopka Amphitheater, 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway, Apopka, $49.50, 407-703-1777
Ona Kirei and La Lucha Barcelona native Ona Kirei's music pushes stylistic boundaries of jazz and showcases remarkable compositional skills. 8 pm, Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, $25-$35, 407-636-9951, bluebambooartcenter.com
OngakuVania: The Megas, Ben Briggs, Trash Burger, The Limit Breakers Live video game music, modern and retro console game setups, Halloween costume contest with prizes, professional photobooth area, Castlevania-themed cocktails, prize raffles. 7 pm, The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, $25-$75, 407-704-6261, abbeyorlando.com
Powerhouse Next Generation Concert benefiting Central Florida charities: First Tee, 1Voice Foundation, Florida Breast Cancer Foundation and Panhandle Warrior Partnership. 7:30 pm, House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $50, 757-572-9241, houseofblues.com
Pre-Pride Parade Party Celebrate Pride with us, live music by Kaci-Jo & the Lowdowns. Noon, The Veranda at Thornton Park, 707 E. Washington St., free, 336-491-8489
Pusha T 8 pm, The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., $39-$50, 407-228-1220, plazaliveorlando.org
Rainbow House Orlando Pride Closing Party Pride house music beats by: DJ T'don, DJ Seth Breezy, Morabito, GSP. Special appearance by Lady Camden from RuPaul's Drag Race. 8 pm, Ace Cafe, 100 W. Livingston St., $40-$60, 407-996-6686, acecafeusa.com
Ray LaMontagne 8 pm, Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $39.50-$250, 844-513-2014, drphillipscenter.org
Trevor Noah 8 pm, Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., $36.50-$96.50, 800-745-3000, amwaycenter.com
Valentino Khan, Too Kind, Los Padres 9 pm, The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave., $15-$55, 570-592-0034, thevanguard.live
OCT 15-16
Orli Shaham Plays Mozart 7:30 pm, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., 407-770-0071, orlandophil.org
OCT 15-30
Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Swamp Ghost's Monster Museum returns bigger and badder than ever: Learn about legendary creatures like the Jersey Devil and Moth Man at Skunk Ape's Cryptid Kingdom. Gatorland, 14501 S. Orange Blossom Trail, $19.99-$39.99, 800-393-5297, gatorland.com
SUNDAY OCT 16
AppleJazz Records Presents: Charlie Bertini Unplugged 3 pm, Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, $25-$35, 407-636-9951, bluebambooartcenter.com
Diego El Cigala 8 pm, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., $50-$390, 407-351-5483, hardrock.com/live
Eddie Montgomery 5 pm, Ace Cafe, 100 W. Livingston St., $25-$50, 407-996-6686, acecafeusa.com
In the Heat of the Night 55th Anniversary While traveling in the Deep South, Virgil Tibbs (Sidney Poitier), a black Philadelphian homicide detective, becomes unwittingly embroiled in a murder investigation. 4 & 7 pm, various theaters, $14.91, fathomevents.com
Pitbull, Iggy Azalea 8 pm, Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., $18.25-$579, 800-745-3000, amwaycenter.com
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, Khemmis 6 pm, House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $39-$82.25, 407-934-2583, houseofblues.com/orlando
Weird Al Yankovic, Emo Philips 8 pm, Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $69.75, 844-513-2014, drphillipscenter.org
MONDAY OCT 17
Movie Monday: Child's Play 7 pm, À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave., free, 407-776-4693, instagram.com/orlandopopupmovieservices
13 Films of Halloween: Repo! The Genetic Opera Full Sail alumnus Darren Lynn Bousman's epic post-apocalyptic rock opera goth freakshow. 9:30 pm, Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, $10-$12.50, 407-629-1088, enzian.org
Whitney 6:30 pm, House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $33-$70, 407-934-2583, houseofblues.com/orlando
OCT 17-18
Jekyll and Hyde: The Musical Based on Robert Louis Stevenson's classic thriller, the gripping tale of a brilliant mind gone horrifically awry, set to a powerful pop-rock score. The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, $15-$25, 407-704-6261, abbeyorlando.com
TUESDAY OCT 18
Andres Cepeda 8 pm, The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., all ages, $39-$90, 407-228-1220, plazaliveorlando.org
13 Films of Halloween: Ghost Ship In a remote region of the Bering Sea, a boat salvage crew discovers the eerie remains of a grand passenger liner thought lost for more than 40 years. 9:30 pm, Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, $10-$11, 407-629-1088, enzian.org
We Were Promised Jetpacks 7 pm, The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., ages 12+, $20, 407-648-8363, foundation-presents.com
WEDNESDAY OCT 19
Anees, Michael Minelli 8 pm, The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, $25, 407-704-6261, abbeyorlando.com
Castele, Trsh, Not, Sky Navy 8 pm, Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $10-$12, montgomerydrive.com/events
GWAR, Light the Torch, Crobot, Nekrogoblikon 7 pm, The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., ages 12+, $29, 407-648-8363, foundation-presents.com
In the Heat of the Night 55th Anniversary 7 pm, various theaters, $14.91, fathomevents.com
Varials, Boundaries, Orthodox, Distinguisher 6:30 pm, The Henao Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive, $17-$20, foryourfriends.net
THURSDAY OCT 20
The 13th Annual Día de los Muertos and Monster Party A themed exhibition and an outdoor experience with live performances, vendors, and more. Now in its 13th year, the exhibitions will showcase Day of the Dead and Halloween-inspired art. 6 pm, CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave., $5-$50, downtownartsdistrict.com
Max and Iggor Cavalera, Bewitcher Playing two legendary Sepultura albums in their entirety. 8 pm, The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., $29.50, 407-648-8363, foundation-presents.com
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Surfbort, The Black Tones 6:30 pm, Ace Cafe, 100 W. Livingston St., $25-$40, 407-996-6686, backyardattheace.com
Sabrina Carpenter 8 pm, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., $35-$77.50, 407-351-5483, hardrock.com/live
Steve Vai 8 pm, The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., all ages, $39.50-$74.50, 407-228-1220, plazaliveorlando.org
A Taste of Thornton Park Showcases neighborhood restaurants and bars by offering unlimited tastes and drinks. 6:30 pm, Four Rivers Fountain, Hyer Ave and Washington St., $40-$50, 407-448-0859, facebook.com/thorntonparkneighborhoodassociation
Winnie's Rock Cauldron Cabaret Your favorite soul-sucking sirens of Salem, Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson, return in a brand-new theatrical rock concert for all ages. 8 pm, Renaissance Theatre Company, 415 E. Princeton St., $25, rentheatre.com
OCT 20-23
Be More Chill Jeremy Heere dreams about being cool, until he learns about the "squip," a pill-sized supercomputer that brings you whatever you most desire. Theatre South Playhouse, 7601 Della Drive, $25, 407-601-4380, theatresouthplayhouse.org
Michael Pink's Dracula Dracula's eerie world is brought to spine-tingling balletic life with expressive movement, thrilling music, dramatic setting, lighting, and romantic costuming. Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., 407-358-6603, orlandoballet.org
OCT 20-30
Theatre UCF: Working This version features more contemporary pieces, including some written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and 26 characters all searching for meaning, hope, and truth in their relationships with their profession. Theatre UCF, 4000 Central Florida Blvd., $10-25, 407-823-1500
Haunted Shrine Annual scare house. Bahia Shriners, 3101 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka, $10, 407-660-8811, hauntedshrine.com
FRIDAY OCT 21
Bronco with Siggno, Guardianes Del Amor Se Soltaron 7 pm, Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, $50, 407-295-3247, orlandoamphitheater.com
Daikaiju 11 pm, Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $15, montgomerydrive.com
Fall Film Series: An American Craftsman Discover the works of Wharton Esherick (1887-1970), who was known for his sculptural and elegant furniture designs. Noon, Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park, free, 407-645-5311, morsemuseum.org
Gorillaz, Jungle 7:30 pm, Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., $60-$140, 800-745-3000, amwaycenter.com
Harbor Nights: La Dolce Vita A lively event on the Harbor Piazza featuring wines, chef-inspired food stations and a live band. 6:30 pm, Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, 5601 Universal Blvd., $79-$850, 407-363-6890
Jake Scott 8 pm, The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., all ages, $20-$30, 407-228-1220, plazaliveorlando.org
Knife Party, 2Ar, Haylee Wood, Verse 9 pm, The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave., $14.99-$54.99, 570-592-0034, thevanguard.live
Sabrina Claudio 7 pm, House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $32.50-$47.25, 407-934-2583, houseofblues.com/orlando
Tricks and Screams: Funhouse An immersive Halloween experience hosted by Drag Queen superstar Trinity the Tuck, Dragula's Dollya Black, Waka Shame, Sorcha Mercy, DJ Vaxyn8. 8 pm, Level 13 Event Center, 5043 Edgewater Drive, $30-$135, 689-240-6789, tricksandscreams.com
Virginia Man, Take Lead, Oceanic, Default Friends 6 pm, Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $12-$15, willspub.org
OCT 21 & 28
Haunted Waterhouse Ghost Tours For years, people have shared stories of moving furniture, flickering lights and disembodied voices at the Victorian Waterhouse Residence on Lake Lily. To explore these mysteries, Art & History Museums of Maitland has partnered with American Ghost Adventures, and they’re bringing you along to help with the investigation. Historic Waterhouse Residence, 820 Lake Lily Drive, Maitland, $40, 407-539-2181, artandhistory.org
OCT 21-22
Twist: A Night at the Movies Showcasing contemporary and jazz dance disciplines with a fun twist. Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre, 600 N. Lake Formosa Drive, $20-$30, 305-707-1182, emotionsdance.org/twist
OCT 21-23
Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. By the morning, one passenger lies dead in his compartment. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer. Central Florida Community Arts, 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd., $10-$25, 407-937-1800, cfcarts.com
Central Florida Witches Ball The High Council of Witches present their second Witches Ball, a huge immersive party including a cabaret, a Sunday matinee, vendors, entertainment and a Samhain Ritual led by High Priestess Magical Michelle Orwick. Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Drive, $20, 407-259-5359, cflwitchesball.com
Country Thunder Chris Young, Ashley McBryde, Niko Moon, Kameron Marlowe, Phil Vassar, Jackson Dean, Morgan Wallen, Chase Rice, Tracy Lawrence, Jason Aldean and more. Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee, $75-$159, 321-697-3333, ohpark.com
Spooky Empire Annual convention celebrating horror fandom this year brings big name guests like Kyle MacLachlan, Christina Ricci and actors from Twin Peaks, and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Also panels, vendors, and tattoos aplenty. Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Drive, $40-$90, spookyempire.com
SATURDAY OCT 22
13 Films of Halloween: American Psycho Join Enzian and Rollins College Professor Benjamin Hudson for a presentation and screening of Mary Harron's adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis' signature '80s novel. Huey Lewis fans always welcome. 11 am, Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, $10-$11, 407-629-1088, enzian.org
13 Films of Halloween: Basket Case Charming country bumpkin Duane takes a motel room in New York with a basket that contains his surgically removed Siamese twin, who is so physically deformed the doctors hesitated to even consider him human. 11:59 pm, Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, $10-$12.50, 407-629-1088, enzian.org
Backyard Biodiversity Day Come out and enjoy noted speakers, workshops, informative hikes, local vendors and a huge native plant sale. 9 am Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park, free, 407-622-6323, meadgarden.org
Bazzi 8 pm, House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $39.50-$55, 407-934-2583, houseofblues.com/orlando
Central Florida VegFest One of the largest and longest-running vegan festivals anywhere returns with delectable options for vegans, vegetarians and even curious carnivores. 10 am, Orlando Festival Park, 2911 E. Robinson St., free, cfvegfest.org
Chris Distefano 7:30 pm, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., $38-$58, 407-351-5483, hardrock.com/orlando
Clerks III: The Inconvenience Tour Film plus Q&A with writer-director Kevin Smith. 7 pm, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., $35.50-$50.50, 407-351-5483, hardrock.com/orlando
Franklin's Friends Howl-O-Ween Walkathon Leisurely dog walk, doggie costume contest, raffles, vendors, adoptable pets and more. 9 am Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs, $20-$25, 407-461-1768, franklinsfriends.info
The Night Market with Zombietoberfest Storytellers and performers from the theater troupe Phantasmagoria, DJs, outdoor market, craft beer gardens, costume contest for humans, a free Great Pumpkin costume contest for pups, free outdoor movie and more. 5 pm, Audubon Park Garden District, East Winter Park Road and Corrine Drive, free, facebook.com/hello.apgd
A Nightmare on Church Street A wicked fun evening with all-inclusive food and drinks with tastings from some of Orlando's best restaurants and bars, plus live music from DJ Chino & NFusion. Benefiting Base Camp Children's Cancer Foundation. 8 pm, Cheyenne Saloon and Opera House, 128 W. Church St., $75-$200, 407-616-8859, cheyenne-saloon.com
Nude-A-Palooza An all-day charity music festival to raise funds for a local breast cancer charity. 11:30 am, Cypress Cove Nudist Resort, 4425 Pleasant Hill Road, Kissimmee, $45-$70, 407-933-5870
Oktoberfest 2022 Special ethnic entertainment, German food, the best German beers on tap, vendors, dancers, live music and more. Noon, German American Society of Central Florida, 381 Orange Lane, Casselberry, $5, 407-834-0574, orlandogermanclub.com
Rüfüs Du Sol, Bora Uzer 7:30 pm, Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, $54.50, 407-295-3247, orlandoamphitheater.com
Sanford Jazz in the Park After Party: The Legendary JC's 8 pm, West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford, 407-322-7475, facebook.com/westendtradingco
OCT 22-23
Spooky Serenades Pumpkins, candy, and ghosts, oh my! Join the Orlando Phil as they trick or treat their way through a fun, spooktacular performance. The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., $10, 407-770-0071, orlandophil.org
We Outside Comedy Tour Michael Blackson, Gary Owens, Karlous Miller, Rickey Smiley, Tony Rock. 8 pm, Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., 407-823-6006, additionfiarena.com
Zoo Boo Bash A fun, safe Halloween experience. Guests are invited to wear costumes. Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, 3755 W. Seminole Blvd., Sanford, free, 407-353-4450, centralfloridazoo.org
SUNDAY OCT 23
Amos Lee, Slimdan The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., all ages, $44-$304, 407-228-1220, plazaliveorlando.org
Central Florida Composers Forum Salon Concert The composers perform or arrange for the performers. That always means a wider variety of sonic possibilities. 7:30 pm, Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., 321-234-3985, timucua.com
Dracula Flamenco del Sol company explores Bram Stoker's gothic horror story through Flamenco dance. 7 pm, Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand, $17-$36, 386-736-1500, athensdeland.com
Florida Jerk Festival Live performances by the bad boys of reggae Inner Circle, Soca energy gawd Pumpa and the legendary Spragga Benz. 2 pm, Apopka Amphitheater, 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway, Apopka, $45-$170, 561-856-8478, floridajerkfestival.com
John Petrucci, Meanstreak 8 pm, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., $45-$100, 407-351-5483, hardrock.com/live
Local Author Festival Meet and greet local authors from a variety of genres sharing their experiences and books. 2 pm, Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd., free, 407-835-7323, attend.ocls.info
Lost Trees 7 pm, The Haven Lounge, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, $12-$15, 407-673-2712, montgomerydrive.com
Mother Mother, Sir Sly, Transviolet 6 pm, House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $35-$80, 407-934-2583, houseofblues.com/orlando
Nextdoor in Colonialtown and Helen House Book Launch Haunted Dance Party Read a book and cut a rug with Ryan Rivas, Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya and Kristen Arnett. 7 pm, Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., free, willspub.org
Slift, You Said Strange 6 pm, The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, $20, 407-704-6261, abbeyorlando.com
MONDAY OCT 24
Celebrating Puerto Rican Heritage Guillermo Figueroa: conductor & violin, Nestor Torres: flute. 7 pm, The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., 407-770-0071, orlandophil.org
Foreign Dissent 7: Talking Props, Still Shaking, Menagramo Epic annual international punk rock party featuring foreign punk bands stopping in Orlando before heading to Gainesville for The Fest. 7 pm, Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $10, willspub.org
Movie Monday: Scream 7 pm, À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave., free, 407-776-4693, instagram.com/orlandopopupmovieservices
TUESDAY OCT 25
Alaska Thunderf**k 5000 The "Red 4 Filth" tour. 8 pm, The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, $25-$95, 407-704-6261, abbeyorlando.com
13 Films of Halloween: House of 1000 Corpses Two young couples traveling across the backwoods of Texas searching for urban legends of murder end up as prisoners of a backwater family of serial killers. 9:30 pm, Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, $10-$11, 407-629-1088, enzian.org
Daya 7 pm, The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., ages 12+, $25, 407-648-8363, foundation-presents.com
Into the Upside Down Snowball '80s-themed prom and costume contest. 7 pm, Cocktails and Screams, 39 West Pine St., $19.83, facebook.com/cocktailsandscreamsfl
KennyHoopla, nothing, nowhere., Groupthink 8 pm, The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., $27-$38, 407-228-1220, plazaliveorlando.org
WEDNESDAY OCT 26
Halloween Freakshow Animal Mother, Awaystead, Hellcat Tendencies, Monty Chicago, Heatback. 8 pm, Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road, 407-623-3393, facebook.com/stardustie
Hippo Campus, CHAI 6:30 pm, House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $26-$75, 407-934-2583, houseofblues.com/orlando
Nightly, Vaultboy 8 pm, The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, $18, 407-704-6261, abbeyorlando.com
Smartpunk Presents: Pre-Pre-Fest Cliffdiver, Teen Agers, Carpool, Virginity, Debt Neglector and more. 5 pm, Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive, $18-$20, 407-766-6264, facebook.com/henaocenter
Through the Roots 7 pm, The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., $20, 407-648-8363, thesocial.org
OCT 26-NOV 18
Hamilton Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $49-$249, 844-513-2014, drphillipscenter.org
THURSDAY OCT 27
Casting Crowns, Caine, Anne Wilson 7 pm, Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., $24-$125, 800-745-3000, amwaycenter.com
The Chats, Gymshorts 7 pm, Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand, $18, 386-873-2943, cafedavincideland.com
Dead Sara, Felicity 8 pm, The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., $19.50, 407-648-8363, thesocial.org
Insights and Sounds: Sublime Schubert 7:30 pm, Tiedtke Concert Hall, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, $15, 407-646-2000, bachfestivalflorida.org
Lit, Hoobastank, Alien Ant Farm, Kris Roe of the Ataris 7:30 pm, Reilly Arts Center, 500 NE Ninth St., Ocala, $35-$125, reillyartscenter.com
Melt Banana, Ed Schrader's Music Beat 7 pm, The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, all ages, $22, 407-704-6261, abbeyorlando.com
Toadies, Reverend Horton Heat 8 pm, House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $25-$57.75, 407-934-2583, houseofblues.com/orlando
UCF Homecoming Concert: T-Pain Student tickets are free with a valid student ID. 8 pm, Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., $25, 407-823-6006, additionfiarena.com
The Wallflowers 8 pm, The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., all ages, $42-$68, 407-228-1220, plazaliveorlando.org
OCT 27-30
Suwannee Hulaween 2022 The String Cheese Incident (three nights), Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Portugal. The Man, STS9, Sylvan Esso and more. Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park, 3076 95th Drive, Live Oak, $324-$7,899, 386-364-1683
OCT 27-NOV 3
Orlando Film Festival Named one of the Top 25 "coolest film festivals in the world" by Moviemaker magazine, the Orlando Film Festival is now in its 17th year of showcasing the best in new independent cinema. Cobb Plaza Cinema Cafe, 155 S. Orange Ave., $20-$300, 321-558-2878, offvirtual.com
FRIDAY OCT 28
Crimson Apple 8 pm, The Henao Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive, $15-$20, foryourfriends.net
Daniel Howell 7:30 pm, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., $31.50-$61.50, 407-351-5483, hardrock.com/live
Fall Film Series: Eames: The Architect and the Painter Learn more about Charles (1907-78) and Ray (1912-88) Eames, celebrated industrial designers of furniture. Noon, Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park, free, 407-645-5311, morsemuseum.org
Glove 6 pm, The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., $15, 407-648-8363, foundation-presents.com
Myriam Hernandez 8 pm, Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee, $79-$154, 321-697-3333
Narrow Head, Temple of Angels, Bleed Friday 8 pm, Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $15, willspub.org
She Past Away, DJ Black Communion 7 pm, The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, all ages, $25, 407-704-6261, abbeyorlando.com
OCT 28-29
Hansel and Gretel A twist on an opera classic, Opera del Sol's take is more grim than Grimm. Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $35-$50, 407-358-6603, centralfloridavocalarts.org
OCT 28-30
Carrie: The Musical Carrie White is a teenage outcast who's just discovered she's got a special power, and if pushed too far, she's not afraid to use it. Theater West End, 115 W. First St., Sanford, $12-$18, 407-548-6285, theaterwestend.com
OCT 28-31
Night Creepers 5th Annual Haunted House: The Village Inn No-scare tours (without scare actors) are available from 6-7 pm. After 7 pm, not recommended for 13 and younger. Donations accepted, benefiting Southern Poverty Law Center. 7 pm, Night Creepers Haunt, 5366 Shea St., free, instagram.com/nightcreepershaunt
The Magic Flute A whimsical fairy tale about love and light, sacrifice and darkness, and finding one's place in the world. 7:30 pm, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $19-$129, 407-358-6603, drphillipscenter.org
OCT 28-NOV 6
Misery Osceola Center for the Arts, 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, 407-846-6257
Playfest A two-weekend festival of new plays featuring readings of raw, unproduced works, PlayFest gives audiences the opportunity to be involved with the creative process by giving feedback in real time. Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St., $12.60-$44.10, 407-447-1700, orlandoshakes.org
SATURDAY OCT 29
Once Upon a Halloween Third annual safe night of tricking or treating, plus a spooky play reading. 4 pm, Theatre South Playhouse, 7601 Della Drive, free, 407-601-4380, theatresouthplayhouse.org
16th Annual Creepy Crawl Walk Don't forget your Halloween costume! 4 pm, Baldwin Park, New Broad Street and Jake Street, free, 407-629-0000
Alexander 23, Alaina Castillo 6 pm, The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., ages 12+, $23, 407-648-8363, foundation-presents.com
Banda MS 8 pm, Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., $61-$161, 800-745-3000, amwaycenter.com
Clue for a Cause: An Original Interactive Murder Mystery Dinner An evening of mystery and mayhem with CFCArts Youth's spin on Clue, this interactive event includes dinner, dessert, silent auction, prizes, and more. 5 & 7:30 pm, First Congregational Church of Winter Park, 225 S. Interlachen Avenue, Winter Park, $40- $400, 407-937-1800, cfcarts.com
Country Rock and Rides: Pure Prairie League, Bailey Callahan 100 classic cars will be on display, plus food trucks and product vendors on site. 4 pm, Lake Concord Park, 95 Triplet Lake Drive, Casselberry, free, 407-262-7700, facebook.com/cruisinorlando
Double Feature: Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954) and Phantom of the Opera (1943) 1 pm, various theaters, $14.91-$16.05, fathomevents.com
Eden Bar Halloween A night of music, food, costumes and drinks, ending with midnight feature Evil Dead 2. 9 pm, Eden Bar at the Enzian, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, $30-$42.50, 407-629-1088, enzian.org
Good Ghoul Gala Kids can go on hayrides, arts & crafts, trick or treating, and special Halloween games. Enjoy a fashion show, live entertainment, food & drink. 11 am Rosen JCC: Jewish Community Center of Southwest Orlando, 11184 S. Apopka-Vineland Road, $10-$15, 407-387-5330, goodghoulgala.com
Halloween Party and Costume Contest Dress to impress for a chance to win prizes. There will be live music, with food and drink available for purchase. Must be 21+ to enter the costume contest. 7 pm, Wekiva Island, 1014 Miami Springs Road, Longwood, free, 407-862-1500, wekivaisland.com
Haunted Shrine Trunk or Treat Come in costume. 4:30 pm, Bahia Shriners, 3101 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka, free, 407-660-8811, hauntedshrine.com
Lorna Shore, Aborted, Ingested, Angelmaker, Ov Sulfur 6:30 pm, The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, $22.50, 407-704-6261, abbeyorlando.com
Martin Ikin 9 pm, Elixir, 9 W. Washington St., $15, 407-985-3507
13 Films of Halloween: Evil Dead 2: Dead by Dawn The second film in the Evil Dead series is part horror, part comedy, with Ash Williams once again battling horrifying demons at a secluded cabin in the woods. 11:59 pm, Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, $10-$12.50, 407-629-1088, enzian.org
Monster Jam Grave Digger returns to roll over El Toro Loco, Zombie, the Kraken and more. Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, $20-$100, 407-423-2476, campingworldstadium.com
Rocky Horror Picture Show 7:30 pm, The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., $25-$40, 407-228-1220, plazaliveorlando.org
Silvestre Dangond 8 pm, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., $88-$248, 407-351-5483, hardrock.com/live
OCT 29-30
Zoo Boo Bash A fun, safe Halloween experience. Guests are invited to wear costumes. Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, 3755 W. Seminole Blvd., Sanford, free, 407-353-4450, centralfloridazoo.org
SUNDAY OCT 30
Jiji, Guitar Visiting Artists Series. 3 pm, Tiedtke Concert Hall, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, $30, 407-646-2000, bachfestivalflorida.org
The Magic Flute A whimsical fairy tale about love and light, sacrifice and darkness. 2 pm, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $19-$129, 407-358-6603, drphillipscenter.org
Nathan Gray and The Iron Roses, The Darling Fire, Church Girls 8 pm, Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $15, willspub.org
Russian Circles, Rezn 6 pm, The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., ages 12+, $22, 407-648-8363, foundation-presents.com
SanLuis 7 pm, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., $51-$141, 407-351-5483, hardrock.com/live
The Smoker's Club Fest Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, Denzel Curry, Ken Carson, Young Nudy, Glorilla, Smoke DZA and more. Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, 407-295-3247, thesmokersclubfestival.com
MONDAY OCT 31
Emo Halloween 3 The Return: Young Tapes Live performances of your favorite emo and pop punk classics, a costume contest and emo DJ all night long. 9 pm, Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $12-$16, willspub.org
Halloween at Cranes Roost Park The Altamonte Springs Police Department invites you to a trick-or-treat alternative event for the whole family. 5 pm, Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs, free, 407-571-8180, uptownaltamonte.com
Hocus Pocus Halloween Bash The Sanderson sisters are back! Join Ginger Minj, Gidget Galore and MrMs Adrien as Winifred, Mary and Sarah. Wear your best costume for a chance to win $500. 8 pm, The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, $30-$40, 407-704-6261, abbeyorlando.com
Hugel 9 pm, Elixir, 9 W. Washington St., $10, 407-985-3507
Short Fictions "Too Fest For Love" 8 pm, LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave., all ages, $12-$15, 407-270-9104, montgomerydrive.com
TUESDAY NOV 1
The Early November, I Can Make a Mess, Vinnie Caruana 7:30 pm, The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, $25-$30, 407-704-6261, abbeyorlando.com
Grateful Dead Meet-Up 2022 The culmination of a year-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of Europe '72, with newly remastered versions of the original album. 7 pm, Regal Cinemas Winter Park Village 20, 510 N. Orlando Ave., Winter Park, $15.98, 407-628-0035, meetupatthemovies.com
WEDNESDAY NOV 2
Bad Suns, Last Dinosaurs, Quarters of Change 7 pm, The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., all ages, $25-$35, 407-228-1220, plazaliveorlando.org
Oso Oso, M.A.G.S., Anxious 7 pm, The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, $19, 407-704-6261, abbeyorlando.com
Rome and Duddy 8 pm, Ace Cafe, 100 W. Livingston St., $35-$55, 407-996-6686, romeandduddy.com
Uncorked The inner workings of ballet are on rare display in the Uncorked series as dancers and choreographers take to the stage together. 7 pm, Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre, 600 N. Lake Formosa Drive, $30, 407-426-1733, orlandoballet.org
THURSDAY NOV 3
Beabadoobee, Lowertown 7 pm, The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., $25, 407-648-8363, foundation-presents.com
The Legendary Pink Dots, Orbit Service 8 pm, Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $20, willspub.org
Napalm Death, Brujeria, Frozen Soul 7 pm, The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., $23.50, 407-246-1419, thesocial.org
FRIDAY NOV 4
Champions of Magic: The Worldwide Wonders Tour 7:30 pm, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $35-$65, 407-358-6603, drphillipscenter.org
Deathpact Presents: Midheaven, Effin, Hydraulix, Archiived, Myth 9 pm, The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave., $9.99-$44.99, 570-592-0034, thevanguard.live
13 Films of Halloween: Blood Rage Todd and Terry are twin bros with twin problems — namely, one of them is an ax-wielding maniac. Shot in Jacksonville, Florida, with a killer synth score and unbelievable gore effects. 11:59 pm, Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, $11, 407-629-1088, enzian.org
Greyson Chance 6 pm, The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., $25-$75, 407-246-1419, thesocial.org
NOV 4-5
Growvember Fall Fest & Plant Sale Mead Garden's annual plant sale is back with loads of vendors peddling the green stuff, speakers, workshops ad more. Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park, free, meadgarden.org
NOV 4-6
Orlando Greek Fest 4 pm, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1217 Trinity Woods Lane, Maitland, free, orlandogreekfest.com
Rocky Horror Picture Show with Shadow Cast A newly engaged couple inadvertently unearths the cross-dressing Dr. Frank-N-Furter's spooky lair. 7:30 pm, Ritz Theater Sanford, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford, $5, 407-321-8111, facebook.com/events/742672370089262
NOV 4-13
Stupid F***ing Bird An aspiring young director rampages against the art created by his mother's generation. A young actress wrestles with an aging Hollywood star for the affections of a novelist. And everyone discovers how disappointing love and growing up can be. Penguin Point Productions, 1220 Oviedo Mall Blvd., Oviedo, $20, theensemblecompany.com
WJRR Native Presents: Orlando Rocks! 8 pm, House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $13-$40, 407-934-2583, houseofblues.com/orlando
SATURDAY NOV 5
Art of the Underground: A Figurehead Panel Discussion Discover the role of ephemeral art in community-building as we explore the art of Orlando's underground music scene of the 1980s and '90s. Please RSVP. 2 pm, Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd., free, 407-836-8500, thehistorycenter.org
Bughead, Gargamel For one night only, the mighty Bughead reunites. 8 pm, Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $15-$20, willspub.org
Celebrate Christ: Gary LeVox, Jordan Smith, Blanca, Take 6 7:30 pm, Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., $22, 407-823-6006, additionfiarena.com
Grateful Dead Meet-Up 2022 3 pm, Regal Cinemas Winter Park Village 20, 510 N. Orlando Ave., Winter Park, $15.98, 407-628-0035, meetupatthemovies.com
Maker Faire Exhibits, competitions, hands-on making and learning — showcasing the creative folks who make, play, tinker and hack. 10 am Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, $10-$40, 407-295-3247, makerfaireorlando.com
Micro TDH 8 pm, House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $34.50-$99.50, 407-934-2583, houseofblues.com/orlando
The Ocean Blue 8 pm, The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, $20-$40, 407-704-6261, abbeyorlando.com
The Rare Occasions, Hot Freaks 7 pm, Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive, $16-$20, 407-766-6264, foryourfriends.net
Smallpools, Dreamers, Young Rising Sons 7 pm, The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., ages 12+, $25, 407-648-8363, foundation-presents.com
NOV 5-6
51st Annual Fall Fiesta in the Park Fine artists, crafts works, musicians, food vendors, fun for children and adults. Lake Eola Park, 512 E. Washington St., free, fiestainthepark.com
Florida Cannabis Festival Celebrate the Sunshine State's cannabis culture. 10 am, Renningers Florida Twin Markets, 20651 U.S. Highway 441, Mount Dora, free, 352-383-8393, floridacannafest.com
SUNDAY NOV 6
Orlando Japan Festival Celebrate the sights, sounds and flavors of Japanese culture at Kissimmee's Lakefront Park. 11 a.m., Kissimmee Lakefront Park, 69 Lakeshore Blvd., Kissimmee, free, jorlando.org/orlando-japan-festival
Verdi's "Requiem" Bach Festival Choir and Orchestra with John V. Sinclair, conductor. 3 pm, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $25, 407-358-6603, bachfestivalflorida.org
MONDAY NOV 7
Raphael 7:30 pm, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $75-$200, 407-358-6603, drphillipscenter.org
Taste of OHA Featuring food from local restaurants, beverages from sponsors and other flair from entertainment partners. 6 pm, Artisan's Table, 22 E. Pine St., $95-$1500, 407-730-7499, orlandohospitalityalliance.org
TUESDAY NOV 8
Chuck Seipp, trumpet, and Randall Sheets, organ 7:30 pm, Rollins College, Knowles Memorial Chapel, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, free, 407-646-2000, bachfestivalflorida.org
The Dangerous Summer, Like Pacific, My Kid Brother 7 pm, Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive, $17-$20, 407-766-6264, foryourfriends.net
Disney Princess: The Concert 7 pm, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $45-$215, 407-358-6603, drphillipscenter.org
WEDNESDAY NOV 9
Legendary Shack Shakers, Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre 8 pm, Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $18-$22, willspub.org
THURSDAY NOV 10
Cory Branan 9 pm, Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $15-$18, willspub.org
Joe Satriani 8 pm, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., $33-$53, 407-351-5483, hardrock.com/live
NOV 10-13
Slumberland Art and Music Festival From the mind of Darren Scott, with art by Sebastian Coolidge and Vince Kadlubek featuring house and techno music. International Palms Resort, 6515 International Drive, $268, 781-448-4533, slumberlandfestival.com
NOV 10-18
Steppin' Out With Irving Berlin Celebrate the life and career of this iconic American composer with this outstanding song and tap dance tribute. Winter Park Playhouse, 711 Orange Ave., Winter Park, $20-$46, 407-645-0145, winterparkplayhouse.org
Theatre UCF Presents: As You Like It When Rosalind is banished from the dangerous court of her usurping uncle, she and her cousin flee to the forest with the court jester in tow and discover a myriad of memorable characters. UCF Black Box Theatre, Theatre Building, Main Campus, $10-$25, 407-823-1500, arts.cah.ucf.edu
Wine-a-Pullooza A business-casual networking fundraiser. Enjoy expertly paired wine and cheese samples, raffle prizes, wine pull, and silent auction. 6 pm, The Center, 946 N. Mills Ave., $3-$5, 407-228-8272, facebook.com/ thecenterorlando
FRIDAY NOV 11
The All American Rejects 8 pm, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., $35-$60, 407-351-5483, hardrock.com/live
NOV 11-12
Food and Wine Classic Stroll the causeway and be tempted with a diverse selection of delectable delights prepared by award-winning chefs. 5:30 pm, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort, 1500 Epcot Resorts Blvd., Lake Buena Vista, $165, swandolphinfoodandwineclassic.com
Hovvdy, Girlpuppy 6 pm, The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., $15, 407-648-8363, foundation-presents.com
NOV 11-13
Electric Daisy Carnival Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave., $199.99-$409.99, 407-649-7297, orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com
NOV 11-18
Water by the Spoonful In an age of uncertainty, can resistance become redemption? 7:30 pm, Rollins College, Annie Russell Theatre, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, $20, 407-646-2145, rollins.edu
Yacht Rock Revue 8:30 pm, House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $19.50-$55, 407-934-2583, houseofblues.com/orlando
SATURDAY NOV 12
Christian Nodal 8 pm, Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., $61-$181, 800-745-3000, amwaycenter.com
Cows 'n Cabs Orlando's favorite food and wine event. The open-air, country-western themed event features small plates, drinks, live music, dancing and a silent auction. 7 pm, Park Avenue, Winter Park, $200, 407-775-6424, cowsncabs.com
Craft Beer and Blues Festival Mike Zito, Too Slim and the Taildraggers, Selwyn Birchwood. 5 pm, Lake Concord Park, 95 Triplet Lake Drive, Casselberry, free, 407-262-7700, casselberry.org
Jessi Uribe, Joss Favela 8 pm, House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $69-$119, 407-934-2583, houseofblues.com/orlando
Matt Stell, George Birge 9 pm, Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford, $30-$79, facebook.com/tuffysmusicbox
Orlando Beer Festival 2022 Pouring 200+ craft beers from over 50 local, regional and national breweries. 2-5 pm, Festival Park, 2911 E. Robinson St., $35-$100, 407-381-5310, orlandobeerfestival.com
Russell Peters 7 pm, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., $53.50-$73.50, 407-351-5483, hardrock.com/live
Tigers Jaw, Heart Attack Man, Glitterer 6 pm, The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., $22.50, 407-648-8363, foundation-presents.com
NOV 12-13
Majestic Bruckner, Dvorak Grandeur Enter Bruckner's expansive soundworld, get carried away by the radiant strings, the majestic brasses and, ultimately, the splendor of his music. 7:30 pm, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., 407-770-0071, orlandophil.org
SUNDAY NOV 13
Cannibal Kids, The Forum 8 pm, Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $13-$15, willspub.org
The Greenjays A night of feel-good and head-bobbing music. 7:30 pm, Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., 321-234-3985, timucua.com
Makeout x 408, Don't Panic, Morning in May 5 pm, The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., $20, 321-710-1279, thesocial.org
MONDAY NOV 14
Silversun Pickups, Eliza and The Delusionals 6:30 pm, House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $30-$76, 407-934-2583, houseofblues.com/orlando
WEDNESDAY NOV 16
HR of Bad Brains 7 pm, West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford, $20-$25, 407-322-7475, facebook.com/westendtradingco
THURSDAY NOV 17
Daniel Tosh 7:30 & 10 pm, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $49.50, 407-358-6603, drphillipscenter.org
NOV 17-20
Grateful Gathering Four-day Grateful Dead-themed festival will include performances by 18 bands, including the Garcia Project and Zach Nugent (formerly of Melvin Seals & JGB). Maddox Ranch, 2505 W. Bella Vista St., Lakeland, $39-$199, 863-255-4817
Jessie Reyez 8 pm, House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $35-$85, 407-934-2583, houseofblues.com/orlando
Maserati 8 pm, Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $15-$18, willspub.org
MAX, Sara Kays 8 pm, The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., all ages. $24-$45, 407-228-1220, plazaliveorlando.org
Todd Barry, Tom Ryan 8 pm, Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $29.75, drphillipscenter.org
FRIDAY NOV 18
Cathedral Bells, Surf Rock Is Dead, Media Control, Jeanwilder 5:30 pm, The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., $15, 407-246-1419, thesocial.org
Cole Swindell, Ashley Cooke, Dylan Marlowe 6:30 pm, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., $44.50-$79.50, 407-351-5483, hardrock.com/live
Florida Blue Battle of the Bands Bethune Cookman University Football, Florida A&M Rattlers. 7 pm, Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., $20-$35, 800-745-3000, amwaycenter.com
Shreya Ghoshal 8 pm, Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., $39-$104, 407-823-6006, additionfiarena.com
NOV 18-19
Dracula Orlando Flamenco presents an original dance production based on Bram Stoker's novel. Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $45, drphillipscenter.org
NOV 18-20
Free Play Florida An exciting three-day event that encompasses a complete pinball, arcade, and console gaming experience. Caribe Royale, 8101 World Center Drive, $10-$150
NOV 18-DEC 4
She Loves Me In this scented case of mistaken identity and letter writing, two feuding perfume clerks have no idea that they are in love. Theater West End, 115 W. First St., Sanford, 407-548-6285, theaterwestend.com
NOV 18-JAN 15, 2023
Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild Dozens of larger-than-life, hand-crafted lanterns lit by thousands of LED lights, resulting in a gorgeous display of color, light and sound. Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, 3755 W. Seminole Blvd., Sanford, centralfloridazoo.org
SATURDAY NOV 19
Aesthetic Perfection, Josie Pace, genCAB, SML8 7 pm, The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, $22, 407-704-6261, abbeyorlando.com
Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, Cattle Decapitation 6:30 pm, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., $39.50-$60, 407-351-5483, hardrock.com/live
Bill Burr 7 pm, Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., $41.50-$126, 800-745-3000, amwaycenter.com
Classic(al) Rock CFCArts presents a 170-member orchestra, a rock band, and a few special guests. 3 & 8 pm, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $20-$40, 407-937-1800, cfcarts.com
Clive Carroll 7:30 pm, Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., $25, 321-234-3985, timucua.com
NOV 19-20
Fall Festival of the Arts An exciting juried fine art show. 10 am, Indiana Avenue and South Woodland Boulevard, DeLand, free, fallfestivaloftheartsdeland.com
Florida Blue Florida Classic The nation's premier HBCU football rivalry celebrates its 25th game in Orlando when the Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats meet the Florida A&M University Rattlers. 2:30 pm, Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, $25-$350, 407-423-2476, floridaclassic.org.