Newcomers Guide 2024: Where to raise a glass

Are you finding your move to Orlando a little more daunting than getting out of the U-Haul and jumping straight into a IRL chorus of "It's a Small World" at the Magic Kingdom? Do you need a lil' drink? Well, no worries! Orlando has you covered with spirits on all ends of the spectrum — strength and cost and relative fanciness.

Cocktails

There's all manner of creative and fancy quaffs awaiting you to belly up to the bar. Otto's High Dive, an elevated spin on the "neighborhood rum bar," is alive with the din of tipplers who gather in the lush, design-forward space to down daiquiris, mojitos and Cuba libres. The Guesthouse has been a Mills 50 favorite since opening, with a creative cocktail menu, intimate low-lit interiors and a bathroom made for ye olde selfie — sister bar Sunroom goes for sunnier vibes and more tiki-esque flavors. A great pairing. One of the first to kickstart the craft-cocktail movement in Orlando, the Courtesy is a don't-miss on any true connoisseur's bar hop. In addition to the delicious drinks, the vibe is sophisticated without being stuffy. And Mathers Social Gathering (several times voted Orlando's best downtown bar and best cocktail by our readers) will take you back in time with its speakeasy atmosphere. There's kitschy cocktails, sure, but also a swinging blue velvet couch, dueling pianos, bustling burlesque nights and even a resident poet.

Dive Bars

Depending on the relative quality of your day, sometimes a fancy drink doesn't hit. Sometimes you need a stiff, unfussy drink in a place where the beautiful people take a deep breath before they cross the threshold. To that end, make a beeline to Whiskey Lou's: ridiculously strong pours, wood paneling on the walls and Blues Brothers statues. Over in Winter Park, Spatz is a fave with plenty of space (the mazelike bar seems to stretch on forever), an outdoor patio, pool tables and strong drinks. Over in Thornton Park, Burton's is another essential stop with friendly crowds, stiff beverages, pool tables and a raucous front patio.

Neighborhood Faves

No matter where you've ended up settling, there's always a comfy watering hole nearby favored by your neighbors. Here's a grab bag of can't-miss spots. Ivanhoe's Hammered Lamb has been pleasing Orlandoans with over-the-top brunch dishes, Bloody Marys and drag events on their pleasant patio for more than a decade. Thornton Park's Falcon features craft beer and wine along with art shows, live music, drag shows, an open mic and perhaps an imperious cat holding court at the bar. Near Lake Eola, the Stubborn Mule boasts contemporary American food, and is a popular brunch spot in the area.

Mixing it up

There's nothing inherently wrong with the current local trend of upscale cocktail program mixed with creative small plates, but the field is about to get a bit crowded. But for now, here are some of the highlights. Tori Tori changed the game with libations and shying away from the "restaurant" classification, even though they serve some of the best Japanese grub in town. The nearby Moderne brings the creative verve with vibes, quaffs and small plates on a constantly rotating menu. Newcomer Mid Drive Dive impresses with mid-century aesthetics and a cocktail and food menu to match (though there's always a pleasing twist or two).

A little something different

And then there are those Orlando bars that are difficult to classify, but vital to our drinking scene. Proper, a "vinyl listening room" and bar, opened in downtown Orlando last year as an audiophile haven for folks who want to listen to some records while sipping on a quality beverage. Also fairly new is High T, a tripped-out ode to Alice in Wonderland in every way possible, from cocktails with evocative names such as "Maybe I'm Dreaming" and "Travel by Hat" to over-the-top decor. This spot is really a trip down the rabbit hole. Bewitching downtown spot Cocktails and Screams serves crafty cocktails with a hefty dose of horror, plenty of themed nights, drag shows and a secret (oops!) witchy speakeasy, The Craft. Maybe the most "different" choice of all is a cocktail bar with no alcohol — Ivanhoe Village's Bandbox, which aims to provide an intimate, spirit-free speakeasy atmosphere for everyone, even those who prefer a mocktail.

The Bandbox

1817 N. Orange Ave.

407-618-0434

bandboxorlando.com

Burton's

801 E Washington St.

407-425-3720

instagram.com/burtonsthorntonpark

Cocktails and Screams

39 W. Pine St.

407-904-0124

cocktailsandscreams.com

The Courtesy

1288 N. Orange Ave., Winter Park

thecourtesybar.com

Debonair Supper Club

183 S. Orange Ave.

407-960-9446

debonairorlando.com

The Falcon

819 E. Washington St.

407-986-0755

facebook.com/thefalconbar

The Guesthouse

1321 N. Mills Ave.

407-630-6574

sunroomcocktails.com/theguesthouse

The Hammered Lamb

1235 N. Orange Ave.

407-704-3200

thehammeredlamb.com

Hideaway Bar

516 Virginia Drive

407-898-5892

hideawaybar.net

High T

23 W. Church St.

407-904-0124

instagram.com/hight_orlando

Lamp & Shade Craft Kitchen and Cocktails

1336 N Mills Ave.

321-417-3477

throwsomeshadeorl.com

Mathers Social Gathering

30 S. Magnolia Ave.

407-745-1185

mathersorlando.com

Mid Drive Dive

2401 Edgewater Drive

middrivedive.com

The Moderne

1241 E. Colonial Drive

themodernebar.com

Otto's High Dive

2304 E. Robinson St.

321-231-7902

ottoshd.com

Proper

112 S. Orange Ave.

877-386-7346

properorlando.com

Spatz

1025 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park

407-647-3354

spatzwinterpark.com

The Stubborn Mule

100 S. Eola Drive

407-730-3400

thestubbornmuleorlando.com

Sunroom

1319 N. Mills Ave.

sunroomcocktails.com

Taco Kat

11 S. Court Ave.

407-745-0730

Tori Tori

720 N. Mills Ave.

toritoripub.com

Whiskey Lou's Lounge

121 N. Bumby Ave.

407-896-2593