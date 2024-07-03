Newcomers Guide 2024: Where to catch a concert

You've chosen a very "interesting" time to delve into the live music milieu in Orlando — and we mean that both in the complimentary way and the fortuneteller's curse way.

To wit: Downtown Orlando is an epicenter of live music in the city, but things are changing lightning-fast vis-à-vis nightlife downtown, so enjoy kicking up your heels and getting some good ol' hearing loss there while you can. The storied stages of the Beacham and the Social are great places to start; the former for bigger touring bands of the indie-rock and hip-hop and metal variety, and the latter for younger heatseekers who want a more intimate affair.

That being said, the Kia Center and the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts' four rooms are going gangbusters right now. The Kia Center arena to all intents and purposes is busier than ever, with the eclectic likes of Olivia

Rodrigo, Disturbed and Gunna all playing there recently. (Worth a quick mention also is that Camping World Stadium is becoming a destination of choice for the legendary likes of the Rolling Stones.)

The Dr. Phillips Center, meanwhile, this year opened a fourth venue, the supper-club style Judson's Live, that regularly hosts jazz residencies, much-loved locals and touring indie rockers alike. And if you like what Judson's is doing, give a follow to Timucua Arts Foundation and (the currently nomadic) Blue Bamboo Center, both giving spotlight to adventurous jazz and creative music.

Since we're talking change, Mills 50 too is in such a fast-forward gentrification mode that you might want to breathe deeply of the last vapors of sweat and well liquor from notable and long-lived venues like Will's Pub, Uncle Lou's and Grumpy's Underground Lounge while the getting's good. We're not saying they're going anywhere, but change is in the air on that strip of Mills Avenue. Uncle Lou's is an anything-goes spot that hosts both touring and local bands of the very underground variety. Will's Pub, we trust that even those new in town have heard of by reputation. You owe it to yourself to check out a show there.

What this all means is that a decentralized string of venues are getting a lot more action and attention. Newer venue Conduit in Winter Park is going hard with touring and live acts most nights of the week. The Abbey is a reliable room for touring acts from Speed to My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult. Even Vanguard is hosting more live shows — two notable ones of late were Death Grips and Pharcyde — alongside their full calendar of DJs and producers. The Plaza Live in the Milk District is back in action this year after a remodel, providing a home for K-pop bands, veteran rockers and younger acts like Alvvays. A bit further afield in Sanford, West End Trading Co. keeps things loud and anything-goes with punk and rock gigs aplenty, while Tuffy's Music Box keeps it rootsy and raucous most nights. Both are touring destinations in their own rights.

For bigger acts, business is definitely picking up at Addition Financial Arena near UCF. The arena will this year host shows from Kevin Gates, Parker McCollum and our next President, Sexyy Red. The Orlando Amphitheater, part of the Central Fairgrounds Complex on Colonial Drive, is one to keep an eye on as they host everything from the Forbidden Kingdom bass festival to Lamb of God to the indie-riffic Mother Mother and Cavetown double bill.

DIY and DIY-adjacent venues are constantly coming and going in the City Beautiful, same as all around the country. Stardust Video in Audubon Park is a consistent destination for young locals getting their respective sounds down, as well as truly freaky and freaked-out touring acts. Castle Smoke in Casselberry and the S.P.O.T. on East Colonial are newer havens for the young generation of Orlando musical outsiders: From metal to rave to hardcore to indie to noise, you're going to hear and see what's next there.

Now get thee to the gig.

The Abbey

100 S. Eola Drive

407-704-6103

abbeyorlando.com

Addition Fi Arena

12777 N. Gemini Blvd.

407-823-3070

additionfiarena.com

The Beacham

46 N. Orange Ave.

407-648-8363

foundation-presents.com

Camping World Stadium

1 Citrus Bowl Place

407-440-5700

campingworldstadium.com

Castle Smoke

668 State Road 436, Casselberry

instagram.com/castlesmoke

Conduit

6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park

conduitfl.com

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave.

407-358-6603

drphillipscenter.org

Framework Craft Coffee House

1201 N. Mills Ave.

facebook.com/frameworkcoffeehouse

Grumpy's

1018 N. Mills Ave.

407-678-1122

facebook.com/grumpysunderground

Hard Rock Live

6050 Universal Blvd.

407-351-7625

hardrock.com/live

House of Blues

Disney Springs

407-934-2583

houseofblues.com

Iron Cow

2438 E. Robinson St.

facebook.com/

ironcowsushilounge

Kia Center

400 W. Church St.

407-440-7900

kiacenter.com

Orlando Amphitheater

603 W. Colonial Drive

407-295-3247

orlandoamphitheater.com

The Plaza Live

425 N. Bumby Ave.

407-228-1220

plazaliveorlando.org

The Social

54 N. Orange Ave.

407-839-1847

foundation-presents.com

The S.P.O.T.

6633 E. Colonial Drive

instagram.com/the.s.p.o.t.orl

Stardust Video & Coffee

1842 E. Winter Park Road

407-623-3393

stardustvideoandcoffee.wordpress.com

Timucua Arts Foundation

2000 S. Summerlin Ave.

321-234-3985

timucua.com

Tin Roof

8371 International Drive

407-270-7926

tinrooforlando.com

Tuffy's Music Box

200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford

tuffyscider.com

Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall

1016 N. Mills Ave.

407-898-0009

The Vanguard

578 N. Orange Ave.

thevanguard.live

West End Trading Co.

202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford

drinkatwestend.com

Will's Pub

1042 N. Mills Ave.

willspub.org