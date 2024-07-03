BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Newcomers Guide 2024: Roadside attractions

'Tourist traps' every new resident should visit

Wed, Jul 3, 2024 at 1:00 am

Beat par at Orlando Putting Edge
Beat par at Orlando Putting Edge Photo via Putting Edge/Facebook

Say what you will about the touristy nature of Central Florida, but there are a few "tourist traps" every new resident should visit. Some are old, some new; some are nature-infused, some kitschy, some just plain weird — but they're all endearingly Florida.

Dinosaur World

Wander around hundreds of life-sized dinosaurs in natural settings. There's a dino-themed play area, a massive interactive boneyard and a museum featuring a collection of animatronic beasts. (5145 Harvey Tew Road, Plant City, 813-717-9865, dinosaurworld.com)

Gatorland

Gatorland was founded 73 years ago on former cattle land, and has ever since been a wildlife adventure and adventure park. Guests can watch the gator feeding shows, hold baby gators or hang out in the petting zoo. (14501 S. Orange Blossom Trail, 407-855-5496, gatorland.com)

Magic Castle Gift Shop

You've driven past it, you've seen photos of it, but have you ever been inside? This Orlando landmark has little to offer besides Disney merchandise from years past and kitschy knickknacks, but it sure is a trip. (7646 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, 407-396-9254)

Monument of States

Built as a symbol of American unity after the attack on Pearl Harbor, the 50-foot-high Monument of States was created with donations of stone from around the world, including a rock from President Franklin D. Roosevelt. It also holds the remains of its builder. Creepy! (300 E. Monument Ave., Kissimmee)

Orange World

Orange World is just what is sounds like: one big orange-themed extravaganza. At this Kissimmee roadside stop, you can find fresh oranges and other produce, Florida-themed gifts and plenty of wacky souvenirs. (5395 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, 800-531-3182, orangeworld192.com)

WonderWorks

This all-around entertaining attraction offers an "amusement park for the mind." Visit the I-Drive emporium for a glimpse into more than 100 exhibits and attractions that will make you scratch your head in confusion or widen your eyes in surprise. There's also laser tag, a ropes course and a 6D motion ride. (9067 International Drive, 407-351-8800, wonderworksonline.com)

July 3, 2024

