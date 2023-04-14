Ivanhoe Village: quietly quirky cultural incubator

For several years we were worried about the effect of all the recent construction on the character of the vibrant Ivanhoe Village neighborhood. Well, a lot of that is done now, yet thankfully the quietly quirky flavor of Ivanhoe seems intact. (You even got a big ol' food hall in the bargain.) Ivanhoe has long been a cultural incubator and that continues with the Ren, Orlando Ballet, and the museums and theater spaces around OMA. Area businesses from Rock & Roll Heaven to Kiwi Camera are still defiantly independent. And the bars and restaurants here offer a dazzling array of tastes for all palates and wallets. This is a great, actually walkable neighborhood — rare in Orlando — for whiling away a weekend day and just seeing where your feet take you, with no plans in mind, unless it's one of the annual events, markets and shindigs that keep the place hopping.

click to enlarge The Pinery / photo by Rob Bartlett

HIGHLIGHTS

The Gnarly Barley, 1407 N. Orange Ave., 407-730-9566, thegnarlybarley.com

The home of hot sammies and all kinds of craft beer has a fantastic patio, perfect for getting a light buzz on while watching folks put in their boats on the lake.

The Hall on the Yard, 1412 Alden Road, 407-887-4255, explorethehall.com

Massive two-story upscale destination brings the looks, and plenty of substance in the various menus, both food and bev, to the competitive world of food halls.

The Pinery, 295 NE Ivanhoe Blvd., 407-377-7576, thepineryorlando.com

Playing up Ivanhoe Village's history as a pineapple farm, the Pinery serves up elegant spins on "Florida fresh cuisine."

Santiago's Bodega, 802 Virginia Drive, 407-412-6979, santiagosbodega.com

The creative and delicious tapas menu and full bar make this restaurant a buzzing hotspot.

White Wolf Cafe, 1829 N. Orange Ave., whitewolfcafe.com

Neighborhood staple packs them in on the weekend with hearty breakfast fare and strong Bloody Marys.

Bandbox, 1817 N. Orange Ave., 407-618-0434, bandboxorlando.com

Art Deco-inspired, spirit-free speakeasy applies some serious flair to its non-alcoholic cocktails.

The Hideaway Bar, 516 Virginia Drive, 407-898-5892, thehideawaybar.net

Even a car smashing into this venerable local dive didn't deter the staff from opening the next day to continue slinging top-level bar grub and strong drinks.

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co., 1300 Alden Road, 407-270-6749, ivanhoeparkbrewing.com

Popular local craft brewery brings the crowds with both their well-curated beer menus and a packed slate of events.

Savoy, 1913 N. Orange Ave., 407-270-4685, savoyorlando.com

Venerable yet spry multi-roomed LGBTQ+ bar and nightspot has been a nightlife destination for years.

Gold Dust Home, 1309 Lang Ave., 407-701-6491, golddusthome.com

An exquisite selection of the Instagram-hottest in candles, whimsical glassware, puzzles, table linens, planters and more awaits.

Kiwi Camera, 542 Virginia Drive, 407-286-4073, kiwicameraservice.com

Let's face it, film photography is all the rage again (thank god) and Kiwi will get shutterbugs of all skill levels sorted out.

Oh Eco, 1215 N. Orange Ave., 321-209-0427, oh-eco.com

Community-based sustainable store selling all manner of goods for health, beauty and home.

Gaston Edwards Park, 1236 N. Orange Ave., orlando.gov

Waterfront location with grilling area, playground, fitness stations and linkage to the Orlando Urban Trail.

Lake Ivanhoe Park, 6 N. Ivanhoe Blvd. East, orlando.gov

If you need a little respite from the bustle of the main Ivanhoe drag, head over to this park where there's plenty of space to stretch out and stare at the sun glinting off the water.

Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre, 600 N. Lake Formosa Drive, 407-426-1733, orlandoballet.org

The home base of the Ballet is a beauty, and a great spot to catch them doing their thing on a more intimate scale.

Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., 407-246-4278, mennellomuseum.org

Smaller museum that still packs a punch with an eclectic permanent collection and a gorgeous sculpture garden outside.

Renaissance Theatre Co., 415 E. Princeton St., no phone, rentheatre.com

New upstart theater company and space that's putting on some great original works, soon-to-be-seasonal traditions and providing a home to the Black Haüs drag troupe.