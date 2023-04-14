Fan the flames, then quench them at Orlando’s craft cocktail bars

Whatever neighborhood you find yourself in, throughout the City Beautiful there are plenty of cocktail options to enjoy with friends and loved ones. Take a peek below at some of our favorite drinking spots around town. And feel empowered to order a non-alcoholic drink! Most of the bartenders on this list mix up a mean mocktail, all you need to do is ask.

Bellhop, 37 N. Orange Ave., instagram.com/bellhoporlando

The historic Angebilt Hotel is home to this stunner from the creators of Baldwin Park's Wildflower. Downtown workers can drop by for a daytime coffee while watching the clock until it's time for a martini.

Cocktails & Screams, 39 W. Pine St., no phone, facebook.com/cocktailsandscreamsfl

If you like your craft beverages with a generous dose of horror and dark camp, then this downtown spot is for you. Also features themed nights, drag shows and a secret speakeasy in the back (oops).

The Courtesy, 1288 N. Orange Ave., Winter Park, no phone, thecourtesybar.com

Freshly relocated to Winter Park, this cozy bar slings artfully created spirits with seasonal specials thrown into the mix.

The Guesthouse, 1321 N. Mills Ave., 407-630-6574, instagram.com/the_guesthouse

Large center bar. Classic cocktails. Daily happy hour. Bustling crowd of familiar faces. Older sibling to Sunroom.

Hanson's Shoe Repair, 27 E. Pine St., 407-476-9446, thehansonbuilding.com

Downtown speakeasy in one of Orlando's oldest buildings with a charming rooftop seating area.

Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave., no phone, willspub.org

Craft cocktail menu, ever-changing art, and live music and poetry.

Mathers Social Gathering, 30 S. Magnolia Ave., 407-250-5005, mathersorlando.com

A cocktail bar is about more than just cocktails, and Mathers Social Gathering has much to offer the downtown patron: kitschy Bathtub Gin cocktails, sure, but also a swinging blue velvet couch, dueling pianos, bustling burlesque nights and even a resident poet.

The Moderne, 1241 E. Colonial Drive, no phone, themodernebar.com

The newest kid on the block is stylish to an extreme degree — dress to impress and make a reservation.

The Matador, 724 Virginia Drive, thematadororlando.com

It's been around forever, but it's still the Platonic ideal of the friendly neighborhood bar with free pool table, vintage arcade console and darts — if said bar employed serious mixologists.

Otto's High Dive, 2304 E. Robinson St., 321-231-7902, ottoshighdive

The Milk District's newest rum cocktail bar with a Cuban flavor. Abundancia!

Sunroom, 1319 N. Mills Ave., 407-630-6574, sunroomcocktails.com

Well-designed specialty cocktail bar with tropical flair, plenty of beer and wine options, and a laidback, Instagrammy vibe.

The Wellborn, 211 N. Lucerne Circle E., 407-745-1135, thewellbornorlando.com

A perfect spot for a sociable night out with friends, playing cards and sipping a Delaney Park Swizzle while sampling the menu of "Floribbean" small plates. A myriad of seating choices spreads across a brick patio, making large groups or intimate outings equally comfortable.