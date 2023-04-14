College Park: Don’t overlook its many charms and diversions

College Park may be a little quieter these days, but don't you dare make the mistake of overlooking the many charms and diversions available in this historic neighborhood. You owe it to yourself to take a stroll down Edgewater Drive and acquaint yourself with the new businesses and restaurants dotted amongst the mainstays. And while this is a neighborhood awash in history — check out the architecture on both the main streets and the residential ones — in no way does it feel like a relic. In fact, you might even say that College Park is entering a new chapter.

click to enlarge Quesa Loco / photo by Rob Bartlett

HIGHLIGHTS

Honolulu Harry's, 2305 Edgewater Drive, 407-493-1973, facebook.com/honoluluharryscp

Honolulu Harry's fresh and modern Hawaiian fusion brings a taste of the islands to the neighborhood.

Jeff's Bagel Run, 4339 Edgewater Drive, no phone, jeffsbagelrun.com

New York-style bagel shop Jeff's Bagel Run has their solo Orlando outpost in the neighborhood, and it delivers the goods.

Mediterranean Deli, 981 W. Fairbanks Ave., 407-539-2650, mediterraneandeliorlando.com

Lunchtime favorite among locals. This is your place if you're looking for cheap Middle Eastern fare that doesn't taste cheap.

Quesa Loco, 971 W. Fairbanks Ave., 321-972-4503, quesaloco.com

This relaxed eatery is an outpost of the popular local food truck of the same name, bringing birria tacos and Mexican street food to the area.

Digress Wine, 1215 Edgewater Drive, 407-426-7510, facebook.com/digresswine

This wine bar combines cozy hangouts with an extensive and well-curated wine list, and a willingness to educate customers.

Ollie's Public House, 3400 Edgewater Drive, 407-999-8934, orlandopublichouses.com

Low-key and comfy spot that's perfect for tipping a few back with friends after work.

PR's Taco Palace and Margarita Bar, 717 W. Smith St., 407-440-2803, prstacobar.com

College Park Tex-Mex mainstay slings margaritas and more like nobody's business.

Foundation Records, 2529 Edgewater Drive, 407-502-8627, foundationrecordsfl.com

Small but extremely well-curated neighborhood destination for serious vinyl fiends, now with a bustling side business in vintage T-shirts from Iron Maiden to Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Good Crowd, 2812 Edgewater Drive, 407-988-3630, goodcrowdshop.com

A modern gift shop and gathering place with plenty of personality in the heart of College Park.

Freehand Goods, 3201 Corrine Drive, no phone, freehandgoods.com

Handmade candles, leather goods, grooming supplies, Florida-themed apparel and more.

Warehaus, 1529 Vassar St., no phone, shopwarehaus.com

Eclectic and well-curated furniture and furnishings shop that keeps the price point within reach.

Albert Park, 400 Edgewater Drive, orlando.gov

Park nestled right in the middle of the action gives you a chance to get some nature time with a walking trail, gazebo and an array of flora and fauna.

Cups and Pups Coffee, 1307 Edgewater Drive, 407-350-7917, cupsandpupscoffee.com

This dog-friendly coffee destination is a favorite with two- and four-legged locals, serving up craft coffee and baked goods.

College Park JazzFest, collegeparkmainstreet.com

For two decades, this music festival has been taking over the streets of College Park with a bounty of jazz music.

Kerouac House, 1418 Clouser Ave., no phone, kerouacproject.org

From 1957-1958, Beat writer Jack Kerouac resided and worked at this bungalow in College Park, living with his mother. The house is now a literary hub and writer's retreat.