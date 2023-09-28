‘We’ve got way too many’: Florida Republican wants state to hold bear hunt

A North Florida sheriff said his county is ‘overrun’ by bears earlier this week.

By on Thu, Sep 28, 2023 at 12:47 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge ‘We’ve got way too many’: Florida Republican wants state to hold bear hunt
Photo via Adobe
A North Florida lawmaker is calling for the state to hold a bear hunt after a county sheriff raised the issue as a way to help manage the area’s bear population.

Rep. Jason Shoaf, R-Port St. Joe, supported a hunt Wednesday, a day before Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith is slated to meet with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials over concerns about an increase in interactions between humans and bears in Smith’s rural county southwest of Tallahassee.

Shoaf, who has introduced legislation the past two years about killing bears, said during a Franklin County legislative delegation meeting in Apalachicola that “this bear problem is out of control.”

“We really need a bear hunt,” Shoaf said. “It’s what we need here in North Florida. We’re inundated. We’ve got way too many. Until we do that, we’re going to continue to have these problems.”

Shoaf’s legislation, which was not heard in committees, would have allowed people to kill bears without permits or authorization when they feel threatened or believe such force is necessary for protection. Shoaf said he will continue to file the legislation “until we’re able to have a solution.”

Sen. Corey Simon, a Tallahassee Republican who is the other member of the Franklin County legislative delegation, said he and Shoaf have also been in talks with the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission about Smith’s concerns.
Related
Florida sheriff says county is ‘inundated and overrun’ by bears

Florida sheriff says county is ‘inundated and overrun’ by bears: A woman had to lock herself inside a bedroom as a bear broke into her home

“Our attention is there and will continue to be there until we can rectify the situation,” Simon said.

The Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is headed by seven commissioners who are appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The panel is scheduled to meet Oct. 4 and Oct. 5 in Jensen Beach, but the agenda doesn’t include a discussion on bear issues.

Smith last week wrote to the governor’s office seeking a meeting with wildlife officials about expanding the state’s approach to bear management, including the potential of a bear hunt. A meeting was quickly put together for Thursday.

But bear hunts have long been a controversial issue in Florida. Julie Hauserman, an environmental writer and advocate with Earthjustice Outreach, disputed Smith’s assertions.

“I worked on the bear hunt issue when I was with The Humane Society of the United States and the complaint then was, ‘there are too many bears,’ ” Hauserman said in an email Wednesday. “That wasn’t supported by biologists.”

The state last held a hunt in 2015, which was expected to result in 320 bears being killed over a one-week period. After two days, 304 were dead.

At the time, Florida had an estimated 2,500 black bears in the four regions of the state —- the eastern Panhandle, Northeast Florida, east-central Florida and South Florida —- where the hunts were conducted. Each area had more than 200 bears in a 2002 estimate.

Black bears were placed on the state's threatened list in 1974, when there were between 300 and 500 across Florida. At the time, hunting black bears was limited to three counties.

In 1994, the hunting season was closed statewide.

By 2002, the black-bear population was estimated at 3,000. A decade later, bears were removed from the state's list of threatened animals.

A 2017 estimate placed the bear population in Florida at 4,050.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando pizza franchise failed to pay tipped servers overtime and direct cash wages

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando pizza franchise failed to pay tipped servers overtime and direct cash wages

Disney plans to ‘turbocharge’ growth with $60 billion investment in its parks over the next decade

By Chelsea Zukowski

Mickey Mouse (left) and Disney CEO Bob Iger

Florida woman steals alligator from Tampa facility for birthday pics to die for

By Grayson Keglovic

"Make sure to get my good side," said alligator stolen for birthday photoshoot

Mother of one of the Idaho student murders victims makes surprise appearance at Orlando true-crime convention

By Grayson Keglovic

The mother of a slain Idaho student made a shock appearance at Orlando true-crime convention

Also in News

Central Florida Tourism District employees will get $3k annual stipend after DeSantis-appointed board nixes free park passes

By Matthew Moyer

Dinsey employees to get $3k stipend instead of free park tickets

Downtown Orlando urban park and ‘creative epicenter’ Art Squared aims for a winter opening

By Matthew Moyer

Construction conintues on Art Squared

Orlando pizza franchise failed to pay tipped servers overtime and direct cash wages

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando pizza franchise failed to pay tipped servers overtime and direct cash wages

Mother of one of the Idaho student murders victims makes surprise appearance at Orlando true-crime convention

By Grayson Keglovic

The mother of a slain Idaho student made a shock appearance at Orlando true-crime convention
More

Digital Issue

September 27, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us