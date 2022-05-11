We'll see you space cowboys at the 'Cowboy Bebop' jazz show on May 22

Cowboy Bebop only ran for one season, but it had an outsized influence on what nerds think is cool.
The jazz-inflected tale of a group of bounty hunters scraping together a living in a grim far-future where capitalism has left the confines of Earth to ravage the rest of the galaxy avoided being a total bummer thanks to the unwavering cool of its main characters and the appropriately hip soundtrack.
A group dedicated to playing this soundtrack live will perform at Winter Park's Geek Easy during MegaCon. On top of the big band performance, the group known as the Bebop Bounty Big Band will be aided by projections of the series' arc as they perform.
The band will play two shows, at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on May 22. Tickets start at $20.
Location Details
–
