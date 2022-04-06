Volusia County art teacher arrested for playing loud music to disrupt FSA testing

On Tuesday afternoon, a Creekside Middle School art teacher was arrested for blasting music while the Florida Statewide Assessment was in progress.
Martin Reese posted two videos on his Instagram
. In the 50-minute long video, he talks about how students are "stressed" after being away from school due to Covid and now have to take a standardized test.
Reese states that the reason he blasted the music is to have the entire school retake the FSA, and he talks about his beliefs within the school system, as well as speaking up for poor students and how the teaching staff is underrepresented by the black community.
In his first video, he says "I purposely sabotaged this test ... I ruined the test for at least one student."
The middle school had to go into lockdown for his disruptive behavior with the police. Reese was charged with disorderly conduct and disrupting a school function.
