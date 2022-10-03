ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Visit Florida pauses tourism campaign following Hurricane Ian

By on Mon, Oct 3, 2022 at 11:17 am

click to enlarge Visit Florida pauses tourism campaign following Hurricane Ian
Matt Keller Lehman

Florida’s tourism-marketing agency has paused advertising as it crafts a campaign to offset the negative images of washed-out communities and damaged bridges from Hurricane Ian.

Visit Florida is finalizing a “recovery plan,” spokeswoman Leslie Pearsall said in an email. The pause came as tourist destinations in Central Florida have reopened after shutting down because of Ian, which made landfall Wednesday in Southwest Florida and then pounded Central Florida before exiting in the Atlantic Ocean.

Visit Florida in the past has similarly worked to offset negative media coverage from hurricanes and other issues such as the Zika virus and algae blooms. While the recovery plan is devised, Pearsall said Visit Florida is also delaying the launch of its 2022 “Adventure Seekers Campaign.” The annual campaign, started in 2018, targets travelers seeking “less-filtered outdoor and nature experiences.” The campaign, when eventually launched through social media and digital advertising in travel publications, will target people in urban areas including, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington D.C.

News Slideshows

24 creepy Central Florida urban legends to keep you up at night

24 creepy Central Florida urban legends to keep you up at night
Orlando's Hurricane Ian aftermath in photos

Hurricane Ian aftermath in Orlando in photos
Photos show extent of Lake Eola flooding

Photos show extent of Lake Eola flooding
First responders evacuate residents from the Rio Pinar neighborhood in Orlando.

Hurricane Ian brings historic flooding to Orlando, OC Fire Rescue evacuates residents by boat

