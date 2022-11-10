ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Viral TikTok of seemingly injured dolphin at SeaWorld Orlando causes outrage

By on Thu, Nov 10, 2022 at 2:19 pm

Adobe


A TikTok that seems to show a dolphin bleeding at SeaWorld Orlando after being attacked by other dolphins is going viral.

The video, posted by user @the.man.child, shows an injured dolphin resting on the side of the tank where Dolphin Adventures is performed.The poster claims the dolphin was attacked by other dolphins at the park and trainers can be heard calling off the show in the clip's audio.

@the.man.child A dolphin pod at SeaWorld Orlando today repeatedly attacked one of the dolphins in the pod, while the trainers were trying to do the show, causing the dolphin to start bleeding. 😬😥😥 #dolphin #seaworld #seaworldorlando #attack #violent #nature #fyp #wild #orlando #Florida ♬ original sound - Bryan


"A dolphin pod at SeaWorld Orlando today repeatedly attacked one of the dolphins in the pod, while the trainers were trying to do the show, causing the dolphin to start bleeding," they wrote.

Animal rights organization PETA has used the clip to renew its call for the end of animal shows at the park.

"It never should have happened again, and how many more times must the dysfunction, cruelty, and profound animal suffering at SeaWorld be exposed?" they wrote. "Left alone in their ocean homes, dolphins maintain dynamic relationships with large social networks, choose their own mates, and swim freely, but SeaWorld crams approximately 140 of these highly intelligent marine mammals into just seven small tanks and then expresses surprise when they lash out, again and again."

PETA asked that the dolphins be removed from the park and sent to seaside sanctuaries. Orlando Weekly has reached out to SeaWorld Orlando representatives and will update this story when we hear back.

