VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Videos show Walt Disney World flooding for second time this summer

By on Wed, Aug 3, 2022 at 2:44 pm

click to enlarge Videos show Walt Disney World flooding for second time this summer
Photo via Disney

Walt Disney World is about the only sensibly planned and well-constructed community in the entire state of Florida. If it's flooding, what hope do the rest of us have?

The House of Mouse flooded for a second time this summer, with guests sharing videos of street flooding in Epcot and the Magic Kingdom during yesterday's thunderstorms.

@waltdisneyworldparks Epcot flooding at its finest hour #disneyrain #disneyparks #disneyweather #flooding #disneynews #wdw #foryourpage #disneyworld #disneymagic #epcot #distok ♬ original sound - DisneyWorldTom


@roadwarriors4life The storms rolled in tonight. #disneyworld #severestorms ♬ A Storm Is Coming - Tommee Profitt & Liv Ash


The park last experienced flooding in July when parts of Hollywood Studios ended up underwater during a downpour. That Walt Disney World's drainage system might be outmatched by particularly intense storms is just one sign of a changing climate in Florida.

The EPA reports that rainfall totals in the state have jumped significantly since the middle of the last century when Walt first planned his park. The Southeast is seeing 27% more rainfall every year than it did in the 1950s, and the intensity of summer thunderstorms and tropical weather is likely to increase.

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando
Florida Cup

Florida Cup draws record-breaking crowd to Camping World Stadium [PHOTOS]
Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week

Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week
Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report

News Slideshows

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando
Florida Cup

Florida Cup draws record-breaking crowd to Camping World Stadium [PHOTOS]
Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week

Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week
Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report

News Slideshows

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando
Florida Cup

Florida Cup draws record-breaking crowd to Camping World Stadium [PHOTOS]
Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week

Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week
Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report

Trending

Florida man has guns seized after threatening Black landscapers with rifle

By Justin Garcia

Screenshot from a video showing David H. Berry holding a gun while pointing and shouting at landscapers.

A government official helped 10 Florida men with felony convictions register to vote

By Bianca Fortis, ProPublica

John Boyd Rivers may have unknowingly committed voter fraud after being told by a county representative that he could register to vote.

Orlando Police to install checkpoints in downtown following shooting

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Police to install checkpoints in downtown following shooting

Several Florida property insurance companies lose financial stability ratings

By News Service of Florida

Several Florida property insurance companies lose financial stability ratings

Also in News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says doctors who provide gender-affirming care for trans youth should be sued

By Patricia Tolley

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says doctors who provide gender-affirming care for trans youth should be sued

Several Florida property insurance companies lose financial stability ratings

By News Service of Florida

Several Florida property insurance companies lose financial stability ratings

Planned Parenthood refuses to endorse Democratic gubernatorial candidate

By News Service of Florida

Planned Parenthood refuses to endorse Democratic gubernatorial candidate

Average gas price in Florida dips below $4 per gallon for first time in months

By News Service of Florida

Average gas price in Florida dips below $4 per gallon for first time in months
More

Digital Issue

August 3, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us