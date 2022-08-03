Videos show Walt Disney World flooding for second time this summer

Walt Disney World is about the only sensibly planned and well-constructed community in the entire state of Florida. If it's flooding, what hope do the rest of us have?
The House of Mouse flooded for a second time this summer, with guests sharing videos of street flooding in Epcot and the Magic Kingdom during yesterday's thunderstorms.
The park last experienced flooding in July when parts of Hollywood Studios ended up underwater during a downpour. That Walt Disney World's drainage system might be outmatched by particularly intense storms is just one sign of a changing climate in Florida.
The EPA reports that rainfall totals in the state have jumped significantly since the middle of the last century when Walt first planned his park. The Southeast is seeing 27% more rainfall every year than it did in the 1950s, and the intensity of summer thunderstorms and tropical weather is likely to increase.