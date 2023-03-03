Video shows Florida alligator easily blasting through a metal fence

Florida alligators have been known to occasionally climb a fence, but now we know that they can also easily bust through one, like the Kool-Aid Man.
"Oh yeah!"
A recent video shared to social media by WINK News Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt shows a Lee County alligator effortlessly bending and climbing through an aluminum fence in Placida, Florida, which is in Charlotte County.
"He eventually got through, according to the WINK News viewer who shot the video," wrote Devitt in the post.
It's unclear exactly why this alligator decided to bust through this fence, but it's worth noting that Florida is quickly entering the time of year when gators start moving around more than usual.
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, alligator mating season typically runs from May to June, depending on temperatures, but the courtship period can start as early as March or April.
There are roughly 1.3 million alligators in the state of Florida, says the FWC, and they can be found in all 67 counties.
This story first appeared in our sister publication Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
