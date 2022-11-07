ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Val Demings ran ad using Donald Trump's 'Little Marco' insults during Fox News-aired Trump rally

By on Mon, Nov 7, 2022 at 4:29 pm

U.S. Rep Val Demings campaign team released an ad featuring clips of former President Donald Trump dissing U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio ahead of Tuesday's election.

The ad, which ran on Fox News on Sunday, features Trump insulting Rubio and calling him “Little Marco.” Demings team purchased airtime on the network during their airing of a Trump rally in Florida

“He has conned the people of Florida. Don’t worry about it, Little Marco. You oughta show up in the Senate. He’s a meltdown guy. I mean I’m looking at him, he’s pouring sweat. We have to have somebody that doesn’t sweat,” Trump says in the ad.

The remarks in the ad are in reference to when Rubio and Trump faced off in the GOP primary election for president in 2016. Demings is attempting to unseat the Florida politician who has served in the US Senate since 2011. The ad also notes Rubio is one of the least present members of the Senate.

Rubio will face off against Demings on Election Day for a seat in the Senate. Early indicators show an uphill climb for the former Orlando Police chief, with Democrats seemingly losing their grip on Democratic strongholds in the southern part of the state.

